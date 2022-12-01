Read full article on original website
17-year-old Florida teen robbed, vehicle hijacked at Westwood Apartments in Albany
A vehicle hijacking investigation is underway in Albany after a 17-year-old Florida teen was robbed and their vehicle was stolen. On December 3, officers responded to the Westwood Apartments, located in the 2000 block of West Broad Avenue, in reference to a motor vehicle hijacking. Police say, the 17-year-old male...
Georgia Power, environmental groups clash over coal ash
ATLANTA – Environmental advocates are calling into question Georgia Power’s plan for closing ash ponds adjacent to coal-burning power plants. Jennette Gayer, director of Atlanta-based Environment Georgia, cited a recent decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) denying an Ohio utility’s request to leave coal ash at a closed pond in contact with groundwater.
Georgia could get earlier Democratic presidential primary in 2024
ATLANTA – The Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws Committee voted Friday to recommend shuffling the 2024 presidential primary schedule to give Georgia and several other states earlier primaries. Under the proposed schedule, Iowa and New Hampshire – historically the first Democratic caucus and primary states – would...
