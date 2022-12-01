Read full article on original website
USC's Caleb Williams, the betting favorite who was injured in the Pac-12 title game on Friday, joined Georgia's Stetson Bennett, TCU's Max Duggan and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud as finalists for the Heisman Trophy Monday night.
Kayshon Boutte said Monday he will return for his senior year at LSU. He appeared in 11 games this fall and had 48 catches for 538 yards and two touchdowns.
