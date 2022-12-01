ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wastetodaymagazine.com

WM invests in reverse logistics provider for textiles

Debrand, a Vancouver-based reverse logistics textile solutions provider, has announced that it has received a strategic investment from WM, North America’s largest environmental solutions provider. This is the first strategic investment WM has made in textile recycling. Leveraging Debrand’s expertise and technology, the company says Houston-based WM expects to...
Reuters

Analysis-Investors face dilemma as capital increases fill IPO void

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Investors in European companies are being asked to plough money into a series of capital hikes as cash-hungry companies, including Swiss lender Credit Suisse (CSGN.S), look to equity markets to repair their balance sheets and fund costly turnarounds.
Reuters

EssilorLuxottica signs 10-year licensing agreement with Swarovski

Dec 6 (Reuters) - EssilorLuxottica (ESLX.PA) signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Swarovski Eyewear, the Franco-Italian eyewear maker said on Tuesday. The collaboration's first collection, to be developed under Swarovski's creative director Giovanna Engelbert, will be available on the market from September next year, in time for the fall/winter 2023 season, the company, which also makes Ray-Ban glasses, said.
wastetodaymagazine.com

Covanta announces acquisition of three Niagara Falls, New York, firms

Covanta Holding Corp., Morristown, New Jersey, has announced the acquisition of SGS Recovery, Frontier Fibers and Buffalo Fuel Corp., a suite of full-service, nonhazardous industrial waste processing, logistics and product reuse operations located in Niagara Falls, New York. “The addition of SGS Recovery, Frontier Fibers and Buffalo Fuel Corp. to...

