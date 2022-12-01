Read full article on original website
wastetodaymagazine.com
WM invests in reverse logistics provider for textiles
Debrand, a Vancouver-based reverse logistics textile solutions provider, has announced that it has received a strategic investment from WM, North America’s largest environmental solutions provider. This is the first strategic investment WM has made in textile recycling. Leveraging Debrand’s expertise and technology, the company says Houston-based WM expects to...
Analysis-Investors face dilemma as capital increases fill IPO void
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Investors in European companies are being asked to plough money into a series of capital hikes as cash-hungry companies, including Swiss lender Credit Suisse (CSGN.S), look to equity markets to repair their balance sheets and fund costly turnarounds.
Orsted plans large-scale green hydrogen project in Denmark
COPENHAGEN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Renewable energy firm Orsted (ORSTED.CO) on Tuesday said it intends to invest in a large-scale facility in Denmark to produce green hydrogen, considered a cornerstone of the shift to cleaner energy.
EssilorLuxottica signs 10-year licensing agreement with Swarovski
Dec 6 (Reuters) - EssilorLuxottica (ESLX.PA) signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Swarovski Eyewear, the Franco-Italian eyewear maker said on Tuesday. The collaboration's first collection, to be developed under Swarovski's creative director Giovanna Engelbert, will be available on the market from September next year, in time for the fall/winter 2023 season, the company, which also makes Ray-Ban glasses, said.
Covanta announces acquisition of three Niagara Falls, New York, firms
Covanta Holding Corp., Morristown, New Jersey, has announced the acquisition of SGS Recovery, Frontier Fibers and Buffalo Fuel Corp., a suite of full-service, nonhazardous industrial waste processing, logistics and product reuse operations located in Niagara Falls, New York. “The addition of SGS Recovery, Frontier Fibers and Buffalo Fuel Corp. to...
Analysis-Investors look to emerging markets as planets align for end of dollar bull market
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - As the U.S. dollar tumbles from multi-decade highs, some investors are betting emerging market currencies will be big winners from a sustained reversal in the greenback.
