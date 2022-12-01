Read full article on original website
Four Mississippi teams to play in bowl games
Four football teams in the Magnolia State will play in post season bowls games. Jackson State is headed to Atlanta play in the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 17. The Tigers will take on the Eagles of North Central Carolina. Also on the 17, Southern Miss face Rice in the Lending...
4 Mississippi schools receive bowl game destinations
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four Mississippi universities learned their bowl game destinations Sunday afternoon. The FBS schools qualified for bowl eligibility by winning 6 games and Jackson State qualified by winning the Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship during the 2022 college football season. Jackson State will return to Atlanta for their...
Ole Miss to Houston, Miss. State to Tampa for bowl games
(WTVA) — Ole Miss and Mississippi State now know where their football teams will be playing in the postseason. The Rebels (8-4) will take on Texas Tech (7-5) in Houston in the TaxAct Texas Bowl Wednesday, December 28, at 8 p.m. Then on Monday, January 2, the Bulldogs (8-4)...
Mississippi State quarterback Daniel Greek enters transfer portal
Mississippi State’s bustling quarterback room just got a little less crowded. Redshirt freshman Daniel Greek announced Sunday night he would enter the transfer portal after two years in Starkville, in which he saw no game action. “To my teammates, thank you for being my brothers and encouraging me to...
Roses & thorns: 12-4-22
A rose to our Golden Triangle teams who competed in state football championship games this week. In Friday’s Class 3A title game in Hattiesburg, Noxubee County (10-5) lost a heart-breaker in a 55-52 shootout with Raleigh while West Point (11-3) was denied its record 12th state title in the Class 5A championship game, 31-21 to undefeated Picayune on Friday night. Saturday night, Starkville (12-3) won in the 6A championship against Brandon 48-32. We applaud all three teams in what is collectively the Golden Triangle’s most successful football season in many, many years.
Walk a mile in their shoes: MSU students develop game to educate public on homelessness in Starkville
What comes to mind when you hear the word homeless? Do you picture someone in dirty clothes sleeping in a cardboard box?. “Homelessness in most people’s eyes is living in a box or a tent because that’s what you see in the movies and big cities,” said Brandi Herrington, executive director for Starkville Strong, a local nonprofit that seeks to help with the homeless situation. “But in the rural south, it’s couch surfing or you just can’t afford your rent anymore. We have people in cars or just from house to house to house, staying wherever they can for a night or two. … So, homelessness here looks different. Just because you don’t see it doesn’t mean it’s not here.”
Mississippi State football to face Illinois in ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa
STARKVILLE — As expected, Mississippi State football is headed to Florida. The Bulldogs (8-4, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) will take on Illinois (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) in the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Mississippi State confirmed the matchup Sunday afternoon. “We are excited to play in...
Raleigh Wins Their First Ever Football State Championship
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Raleigh was able to complete a historic season on Friday. The Lions beat Noxubee County 55-52 to win the 3A Football State Championship. Highlights and sound from the game in the video above.
Bulldog bullets: True freshman Debreasha Powe’s Year 1 impact continues to grow
Not every program gives room for a true freshman to come in and star on Day 1, but not every freshman is Debreasha Powe. She’s started every game this season for Mississippi State women’s basketball, becoming an important part of the offense in the process. She’s versatile, able to play the three or the four depending on matchups, and she stretches the floor with her 3-point shooting.
Mississippi State Running Back Ke'Travion Hargrove Plans to Enter Transfer Portal for Second Time
The running back will be taking his talents elsewhere in the offseason.
Once left for dead, Starkville ends incredible run with 48-32 win over Brandon in MHSAA 6A Championship
HATTIESBURG — Everyone and their mother counted out the Starkville Yellowjackets. After all, they were 0-3 in Region play after a 24-17 loss to Tupelo on Oct. 7, and even the playoffs seemed a million miles away. But that just made Saturday night all the more special. The Yellowjackets jumped all ...
Mississippi Institute of Arts and Letters names new board members
The Mississippi Institute of Arts and Letters welcomed three new board members at its fall meeting. Each year MIAL honors creative individuals with an award in their specific field. The prestigious awards, first made in 1980, have nine categories: Fiction, Non-fiction, Life Writing, Youth Literature, Visual Art, Music Composition (Classical), Music Composition (Contemporary), Photography and Poetry. The Institute’s juried competition is one of a kind in the state. Judges, chosen from out of state, are prominent in their field. Supported by Mississippi Institutes of Higher Learning and members, MIAL is privately funded, self-perpetuating, and non-profit.
Ask Rufus: Plymouth Bluff: A Treasure
Friday, I attended the open house at MUW’s Plymouth Bluff Center. The conference center and cabins have recently been renovated, and I was glad to see the excellent job that had been done as the Bluff is one of my favorite places. Few places contain the combination of Historic sites, scenic beauty, natural history, educational exhibits, and delightful nature trails as are found there. The Bluff’s story runs from about 80 million years ago to the construction of the Tennessee Tombigbee Waterway, which opened in 1985.
Prep roundup: Starkville girls hold off New Hope; Yellow Jacket boys win big over Trojans
STARKVILLE — The Starkville High School girls basketball team edged New Hope in a 52-51 decision Friday. Zariyah Edwards scored 20 points to lead the Yellow Jackets. On the boys side, Starkville clobbered New Hope 74-38. Starkville will play Tuesday at Greenwood. New Hope’s next game is Tuesday at...
Mississippi State men’s basketball stays unbeaten, defeats Mississippi Valley State
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State men’s basketball has made its hot start under Chris Jans through defense and toughness, and that was the case again on Saturday. The Bulldogs stayed unbeaten and improved to 8-0 thanks to another dominant performance in the paint on both ends of the floor, beating Mississippi Valley State 82-52.
Several Christmas parades postponed
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Several Christmas parades scheduled for Monday, Dec. 5 have been postponed due to inclement weather. Parades in Amory, Booneville, Ingomar, Saltillo, Vardaman, Oxford and Shannon have been postponed. More are possible. Pontotoc canceled its parade. It was originally not to be rescheduled. However, the city later...
Pilot Club of Starkville receives 4-County Foundation Grant for splash pad
The Pilot Club of Starkville recently received a grant from 4-County Electric Foundation to support enhancements to the splash pad at JL King Memorial Park in Starkville. The additions will provide stimulating colors, shapes and designs that will attract toddlers to play in the water that bubbles out of the nozzles at one end of the splash pad. Other support for the Pilot Club splash pad project was provided by SOAR (Starkville Oktibbeha Achieving Results).
West Point loses third straight title game, falling to Picayune in MHSAA Class 5A championship
HATTIESBURG — West Point needed a stop on third down badly with less than two minutes left in the third quarter of Friday night’s MHSAA Class 5A championship game. Picayune faced a tough third-and-10 on its own 20-yard line after getting called for a holding penalty on first down that turned first-and-10 into first-and-20.
Ellen Eaton
WEST POINT — Ellen Faye Hickman Eaton, 86, died Dec. 2, 2022. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, at Calvert Funeral Home, with the Rev. Cary Sutphin and Rev. John Parker officiating. Burial will follow at Palestine Cemetery in Montpelier. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, at the funeral home. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Sarah Griffin
STARKVILLE — Sarah Denson Griffin, 86, died Dec. 2, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital—Golden Triangle. Graveside services are at 1 p.m. today, at Memorial Garden Park. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Griffin was born Dec. 3, 1935, to the late Homer G....
