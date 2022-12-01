Read full article on original website
Divinity Candy
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Divinity candy is an old fashioned Southern confection made from egg whites, corn syrup, and sugar. You will love the sweet soft texture of this classic holiday treat that is perfect for sharing with friends and neighbors.
Christmas Fudge
I don't know about you, but the holidays are such a hectic time! I feel like I'm constantly running from this place to that place. Which is why I love this Fudge recipe, it's so quick and easy, made with 3 simple ingredients. In a pinch you can whip up a batch to bring over to a friends or to a work get together. This fudge is rich and creamy and only requires the microwave. Added bonus, no candy thermometer needed! When it comes to traditional holiday desserts, fudge is probably one of the most popular treats!
Most popular Christmas candies by state ID’d in new candy survey: report
‘Tis the season for sweets, and each American state seemingly has its own candy cravings when the holiday season arrives. CandyStore.com, a wholesale bulk candy website based in Los Angeles, believes it has narrowed down America’s top “Christmas candies” after consulting its customer base, candy manufacturers and distributors about seasonal orders and preferences. The online candy store says it received more than 16,000 responses this year for its “Most Popular Christmas Candy By State” survey. Twelve candies came out on top in the 50 states and Washington, D.C. While peppermint bark is a top choice in eight states, CandyStore.com identified some surprising fruit-flavored top picks, such as Skittles and...
McDonald's Bringing Back Retired Menu Item, But There's a Catch
Fans still mourning the early retirement of McDonald's Breakfast Bagels are about to get an early Christmas present. The Golden Arches are reportedly bringing the fan-favorite menu item, which was permanently pulled from the menu earlier this year, back, but not everyone will be lucky enough to get their hands on the beloved menu item. According to Chew Boom, Breakfast Bagels are set to return in three different varieties – Steak, Egg & Cheese Bagel, Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bagel, and Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bagel – at select McDonald's locations in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and New England.
Ice cream recall: This ice cream brand was recalled in 7 states, including N.J.
Weis Markets has recalled 108 containers of Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream because the product might contain undeclared soy and coconut products, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The supermarket chain issued the recall because the 48-ounce containers might have been distributed to 197...
McDonald's Holiday Pie Is Back For The 2022 Season
'Tis the season ... for pie at McDonald's? Although the burger chain certainly likes to get into the holiday spirit with decor and heart-wrenching commercials, it's hardly the first brand that the typical person thinks about when pondering the upcoming holidays. Apparently, though, Mickey D's has once again revived a seasonal favorite. This continues the chain's year of domination, as the company has repeatedly made headlines thanks to the reemergence of nostalgic Happy Meal Halloween buckets, as well as the Adult Happy Meal, which sold out with record speed.
Would you like a Krispy Kreme donut with your Big Mac?
Could Krispy Kreme donuts be coming to a McDonald's near you sometime soon?. McDonald's is testing the market in collaboration with Krispy Kreme in 9 locations in Kentucky and Indiana.
What is the Most Popular Fast Food Chain in Florida? What is the Most Plentiful?
It's arguably fair to say that many Americans love fast food. It can be inexpensive in comparison to other out-of-home food options. Much of the time, it's quick. And if you like fried food, it can be tasty.
Whole Foods Dessert Hit With Recall
Frequent shoppers at Whole Foods need to closely look at their recent purchases due to this recent recall. Amid a string of recalls at the popular grocery, another item has now been added to the "do not consume list." On Nov. 14, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers that Boston Baking Mini Cinnamon Crumb Cakes food snacks sold exclusively at Whole Foods Market stores have been recalled. The recall was initiated by Boston Baking, Inc. due to the presence of undeclared pecans.
The Giant 42-Count Holiday Cookie Tray at Costco is Back & It's Only $10
If you’re ever pressed for time — or have trouble thinking of ideas — when it comes to bringing a dessert to a Christmas or holiday party, Costco has your back. The wholesale store is blessing us yet again with their giant, fan-favorite Holiday Cookie Tray. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🖤 Hi, I’m Laura! (@costcohotfinds) The highly anticipated cookie tray recently made its reappearance at Costco. The huge package of freshly baked cookies can be found in the...
OLD FASHIONED POTATO CANDY
Old Fashioned Potato Candy recipe made with mashed potatoes tastes like a Mounds bar! Only 5 ingredients to make this delicious chocolate covered potato candy. I love baking and making treats around the holidays, and just recently tried this recipe for potato candy. And yes, I was a little wary about coating mashed potatoes with chocolate. I promise that if you add enough powdered sugar to mashed potatoes, you can’t even tell they are potatoes! These little treats are so simple to make and this is a great way to use up leftover mashed potatoes.
Elf On A Shelf Has Partnered With Great American Cookies For Sweet Holiday Treats
Some view him as a friendly face who comes all the way from the North Pole to visit them and spread a little Christmas magic to their home. Others view him as that glassy-eyed snitch that's just waiting to tell the jolly Red Guy about all the bad things you may or may not have done when no one was looking. It's none other than the Elf on the Shelf.
McDonald's Holiday Pie Reportedly Returning Nationwide in December
With Thanksgiving over, we're fully in the holiday season and while we've already seen plenty of holiday-themed food items hitting shelves and menus across various brands, it seems that McDonald's is also getting in on the holiday spirit this year in a big way. A new report from Chewboom says that McDonald's is bringing back their iconic Holiday Pie again this year but this time around, it will be available nationwide starting in early December.
Melted Snowman Cookies
These adorable Melted Snowman Cookies will bring smiles to everyone’s faces on a chilly day. A chewy sugar cookie base is topped with vanilla frosting and decorated to resemble a melted snowman for a fun winter treat!. Readers love our classic cream cheese sugar cookies topped with sugar cookie...
Lunchables Gives Parents the Gift of Uninterrupted Time to Survive this Holiday Season
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- The most wonderful time of the year can quickly take a turn with stressors of purchasing the perfect gift, finding time to build and wrap the kids’ toys, remembering to hide the elf, entertaining family and friends and so much more. In fact, last season thousands of parents took to social media* expressing their biggest holiday stressors, proving it’s not always smooth sleigh-ing to be a parent this time of year. Starting today, Lunchables ®, a Kraft Heinz Company brand, is giving parents the relief they deserve with the launch of new Lunchables Holiday Packs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005315/en/ Lunchables Holiday Packs feature the products kids know and love and a clever, “parents-only” re-wrapped holiday sleeve for some comedic relief. (Photo: Business Wire)
Cracker Barrel Christmas 2022: Meals, Dinners, Decorations
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® celebrates the holiday season with homestyle classics, new and unexpected flavors and convenient options that allow families to spend more time together. Create new traditions at home with fully prepared Cracker Barrel Holiday Heat n’ Serve Meals and Homestyle Holiday Pies available in a...
Reindeer Cookie Bars
An easy holiday dessert, these Reindeer Cookie Bars are a fun and tasty treat that requires only 5 ingredients and 30 minutes to make! The perfect recipe to make with kids!. Holiday baking is one of my favorite things! I love cute themed recipes like these Reindeer Cookie Bars. I don't like to make things too complicated with desserts like these. Simple ingredients help these come together in no time and they are super fun for kids to help make and to eat! Bring these to any of your holiday gatherings or have them out to snack on at home. It's a fun, simple and. delicious way to celebrate the holidays!
Marshmallow Shortbread Bars
Crispy, chewy, and packed with yummy flavor. If there’s anything better than shortbread it might just be shortbread loaded with lots of goodies. These marshmallow shortbread bars have a crisp, buttery layer of shortbread on the bottom, followed by a layer of melted chocolate, then a layer of jam, and finally a layer of marshmallows browned to perfection in the broiler. This combination makes these a really special treat, one that is super satisfying to bite into.
