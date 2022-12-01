ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wxhc.com

NY Comptroller; Cortland County Residents Has Over $4.8 Million in Unclaimed Funds

New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli has reported that New Yorkers have over 46 million unclaimed funds totaling around $17.5 billion dollars. “So far this year, we have returned over $358 million in lost or forgotten money to New Yorkers,” Comptroller DiNapoli said. “Each month, my office hosts events to raise awareness about unclaimed funds. Everyone is invited to come out and search for funds that may be awaiting them. The process is simple. Search for yourself, or for family members, friends, neighbors, churches, synagogues, mosques, or any organization you care about and let them know that they may have money owed to them.”
Syracuse.com

Funeral set for 8-year-old girl who died in house fire in Clay

Clay, N.Y. — Funeral services have been set for an 8-year-old girl that died in a house fire in Clay last week. Nezamiyah White will be buried in Saint Agnes Cemetary on Monday, according to her obituary. Calling hours will be held Sunday. Nezamiyah was inside the family’s home...
flackbroadcasting.com

Forestport home damaged in Friday afternoon blaze

ONEIDA COUNTY- A Friday afternoon blaze heavily damaged a Forestport home. Alarms sounded shortly before 2:00 p.m. as 9-1-1 dispatchers received witness reports of smoke and flames visible at 10610 Dustin Road. As calls kept coming in, it didn’t take long for emergency response to learn the structure was fully...
whcuradio.com

Former Lansing firefighter passes away

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Lansing Fire Department is remembering a former firefighter. Authorities say Toby Walker recently passed away. They say he was an entertainer who loved making people smile and laugh. Walker also served as a firefighter in Harford. He was 44 years old. A celebration of...
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Family wants to send message to hunters after a tragic accident

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A family from Camillus is mourning the loss of their son after they say he fell from a tree stand while hunting on November 26. The family wants to send a message to hunters to practice safety while hunting. 33-year-old Michael Rinaldo and his father Mike went hunting in Weedsport the […]
WNBF News Radio 1290

City Cites Binghamton Restaurant Developer for “Very Nice” Sign

The city of Binghamton is poised to take legal action against a developer who installed a sign for a new restaurant before receiving official approval. Mark Yonaty is preparing to open the business at the downtown Lackawanna Train Station on Lewis Street near the city-owned baseball stadium. The restaurant will be called Station 45 American Chop House.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Onondaga Co. Sheriff-elect Toby Shelley appoints new administration and lays out plans for the future of the department

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Come January 1 there will be a new Sheriff in town for Onondaga County and Sheriff-elect Toby Shelley named the administration that will be working alongside him Wednesday night. The team of seven appointed members is all retirees, four from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Two of the members are currently school […]

