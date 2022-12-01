Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Decking the halls in Lyons Falls as Florissante the Mansion opens its doors for holiday cheer
LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - A Lewis County fixture for nearly 200 years, Florissante the Mansion, has opened its doors for some holiday cheer. Co-Owner Stuart DeCamp says he’s excited to share the space with the public. “I don’t know whether we own the property or the property...
Mary Fox: Mom, nurse, volunteer and the heart of her Tipp Hill neighborhood
Mary Fox, 1925-2022: Mom, nurse, parish volunteer and the heart of her Tipp Hill neighborhood. Editor’s note: This is a weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. The very Irish eyes of Mary Fox smiled on Syracuse’s Tipperary Hill neighborhood for...
District closes schools for funeral of long-time principal who died after he was hit by car in Clay
A Central New York school district closed its schools for a day this week because so many teachers and students wanted to attend a funeral for a principal who worked in the district for 33 years. Sean P. Gleason, 56, of Liverpool, died after he was hit by an SUV...
House of the Week: 22-acre Weedsport property, with two ponds, was its owner’s idea of ‘paradise’
WEEDSPORT, N.Y. – Dawn Hart chuckles when asked to describe her feelings about her late husband Robert’s plans in 2009 for their new home. He wanted to move out to the country and design and build his own house.
1 year after NY allowed Christmastime hunting, some CNY lawmakers want to let counties ban it
The New York State legislature passed a bill earlier this year that could have a big impact on Upstate New York hunters. The bill would allow counties to opt-out of the new ‘holiday hunt’ season, which went into effect only last year. Gov. Hochul has until the end...
Lowlife Abandons Dog That Had Puppies on Side of Cold CNY Road
What kind of human being leaves a dog that just had puppies on the side of a Central New York road in the freezing cold?. There needs to be a special place in Hell for people like that. This poor little momma was found at 5:30 in the morning on...
wxhc.com
NY Comptroller; Cortland County Residents Has Over $4.8 Million in Unclaimed Funds
New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli has reported that New Yorkers have over 46 million unclaimed funds totaling around $17.5 billion dollars. “So far this year, we have returned over $358 million in lost or forgotten money to New Yorkers,” Comptroller DiNapoli said. “Each month, my office hosts events to raise awareness about unclaimed funds. Everyone is invited to come out and search for funds that may be awaiting them. The process is simple. Search for yourself, or for family members, friends, neighbors, churches, synagogues, mosques, or any organization you care about and let them know that they may have money owed to them.”
$1 million for a modest ranch house. How Onondaga County bought up land for Micron
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County just spent $1 million to buy one of the last homes standing in the way of the giant Micron Technology chip fab development planned in the town of Clay. Paul and Robin Richer, who were among the last holdouts opposed to the county’s plans...
Days May Be Numbered for Family Owned Eatery in Downtown Utica
The days may be numbered for a family-owned eatery in Central New York. The Compound, a mom-and-pop sandwich shop, first opened in Clinton, New York in 2020. Almost two years later, the eatery moved to Bagg's Square in Utica. But the doors could be closed in 2023. Times Are Tough.
Citizenship Academy of Syracuse responds to tragic death of student who died in fire
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In an emotional social media post, the Citizenship & Science Academy of Syracuse Charter School is responding to the tragic loss of one of its students, Nezamiyah “Nezzy” White, an 8-year-old who died in a house fire in the town of Clay just before Thanksgiving 2022. On Tuesday, November 22, Nezamiyah […]
Funeral set for 8-year-old girl who died in house fire in Clay
Clay, N.Y. — Funeral services have been set for an 8-year-old girl that died in a house fire in Clay last week. Nezamiyah White will be buried in Saint Agnes Cemetary on Monday, according to her obituary. Calling hours will be held Sunday. Nezamiyah was inside the family’s home...
Syracuse zoo announces Micron-themed names of ‘miracle’ baby elephant twins
The baby elephant twins at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo finally have names: Yaad and Tukada. The names are in the Hindi, and mean “memory” and “chip,” respectively. They were chosen in a public, online vote. The names were unexpectedly on-brand for the Micron representatives who joined...
flackbroadcasting.com
Forestport home damaged in Friday afternoon blaze
ONEIDA COUNTY- A Friday afternoon blaze heavily damaged a Forestport home. Alarms sounded shortly before 2:00 p.m. as 9-1-1 dispatchers received witness reports of smoke and flames visible at 10610 Dustin Road. As calls kept coming in, it didn’t take long for emergency response to learn the structure was fully...
whcuradio.com
Former Lansing firefighter passes away
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Lansing Fire Department is remembering a former firefighter. Authorities say Toby Walker recently passed away. They say he was an entertainer who loved making people smile and laugh. Walker also served as a firefighter in Harford. He was 44 years old. A celebration of...
Park Street bridge near Destiny USA tears roof off of Amazon trailer (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse bridge was too much to handle for an Amazon tractor trailer Saturday after the trailer lost its roof. The tractor trailer was too big to pass through the Park Street railroad bridge near Destiny USA Saturday around 6:04 a.m., police said. But the driver...
Following Utica Visit, NYS Health Commissioner Announces Resigning
The Commissioner of the New York State Department of Health is leaving the post at the end of this year. News of her exit comes just days after her visit to Utica earlier this week. Dr. Mary Bassett toured the new Mohawk Valley Health System's new Wynn Hospital in downtown...
Family wants to send message to hunters after a tragic accident
CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A family from Camillus is mourning the loss of their son after they say he fell from a tree stand while hunting on November 26. The family wants to send a message to hunters to practice safety while hunting. 33-year-old Michael Rinaldo and his father Mike went hunting in Weedsport the […]
City Cites Binghamton Restaurant Developer for “Very Nice” Sign
The city of Binghamton is poised to take legal action against a developer who installed a sign for a new restaurant before receiving official approval. Mark Yonaty is preparing to open the business at the downtown Lackawanna Train Station on Lewis Street near the city-owned baseball stadium. The restaurant will be called Station 45 American Chop House.
Manlius police launch investigation into allegations against summer worker
Town of Manlius, N.Y. – The town of Manlius, in conjunction with its police force, has launched an investigation into allegations of “inappropriate behavior” by an employee contracted to work for the town on last summer’s theatrical production, Manlius Supervisor John Deer said. The email reporting...
Onondaga Co. Sheriff-elect Toby Shelley appoints new administration and lays out plans for the future of the department
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Come January 1 there will be a new Sheriff in town for Onondaga County and Sheriff-elect Toby Shelley named the administration that will be working alongside him Wednesday night. The team of seven appointed members is all retirees, four from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Two of the members are currently school […]
