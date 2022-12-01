ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gino at the Movies: 'Thirteen Lives'

MILWAUKEE - A rescue mission is assembled in Thailand, where a group of young boys and their soccer coach are trapped in a system of underground caves that are flooding. ‘Thirteen Lives’ is based on a true story, and you can stream it now on Amazon Prime. Gino Salomone...
FOX6 News earns Emmy Awards; investigative and on-camera talent

MILWAUKEE - The 64th Annual Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards ceremony took place over the weekend – and FOX6 News is proud to announce the station earned three of the coveted awards. The Emmy awards were earned for the following categories. Outstanding Achievement for Crime News - Single Shift/No Production Time...
Santa Claus is booked ahead of the holidays, 'huge demand'

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - During Santa Claus' busiest time of year, there's a shortage of Santa's helpers nationwide. The demand to meet Santa is higher than ever. He's making his list and checking it twice, but when it comes to checking his schedule, Santa is booked. "I think people are getting...
Get your holiday shopping done at Ruckus & Glee

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Games and puzzles are always great gifts! The team at Ruckus & Glee are stocked with fun holiday-themed options for kids. Brian Kramp is at the local toy shop where they always have a wide variety of fun toys for the young, and young-at-heart.
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies in West Allis parade on eve of Waukesha

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies stepped out at the West Allis Christmas Parade on Saturday on the eve of the Waukesha parade, the first since the 2021 attack that killed four members of the group. They said their Waukesha parade performance will feature a special tribute and surprise.
FOX6 Coats for Kids collection event set for Wednesday, Dec. 7

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Join FOX6 at Steinhafels in Waukesha for a drive-through coat collection event, Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The first 250 cars to come through and donate at least four (4) coats will receive a pair of one-day admission tickets to Summerfest 2023 while supplies last. Steinhafels in Waukesha is located at Hwy F and I-94.
MADACC 'adoptions are down' ahead of the holidays

MILWAUKEE - Staff at Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) want you to consider adoption if giving pets as gifts this holiday season. MADACC Community Engagement Coordinator Kate Hartlund and her staff love what they do. "We just love the animals. It's our passion," said Hartlund. Like most of...
Muskego family seeks Sanfilippo syndrome cure

MUSKEGO, Wis. - Muskego parents were given a life-changing diagnosis. Their 3-year-old girl has a rare genetic disorder with no cure, but the family is not giving up hope. They're asking for your help as they launch a massive fundraising campaign. Six months ago, Olivia Stoop's family learned she has...
Waukesha Christmas Parade, 1st since attack, brings mixed emotions

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Mixed emotions are expected at the first Waukesha Christmas Parade since the 2021 attack when Darrell Brooks drove his SUV through the parade route, killing six and injuring more than 60. On Saturday, Dec. 3, the eve of the parade, some said they feel safer than ever.
Waukesha parade memorial donations stall

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Donations have slowed for Waukesha’s permanent parade memorial. The chairman of the commission said it’s now unlikely the memorial will be dedicated by the second anniversary of the attack. Despite the fundraiser having a large presence at the remembrance ceremony in November and during the...
Waukesha South Cookie Walk parade memorial fundraiser

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha South High School's Cookie Walk fundraiser is an annual event, but their efforts this year hit much closer to home. During the Cookie Walk, families stop by the cafeteria and purchase a variety of cookies that have been donated by Waukesha families and businesses. Usually, it is a fundraiser for the Waukesha South High School Band Boosters.
Catholic Memorial senior discovers new passion in faraway travels

WAUKESHA, Wis. - One Catholic Memorial senior shared his story of his upbringing from Korea to the United States, and a discovery of his love for a sport that spans the globe. That's what makes David Kim this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot. David traveled halfway around the world...
Waukesha County ‘Shop with a Sheriff,' Pewaukee Meijer hosts

PEWAUKEE, Wis. - With $125 and an empty cart, 14 Waukesha County kids could buy anything they wanted during the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department's "Shop with a Sheriff" event Sunday, Dec. 4. The experience may have been the greatest gift. Born together on Christmas Eve, 7-year-old twins Magnum and Knox...
Dating app 'predator' Timothy Olson says 'women lie'

FRANKLIN, Wis. - A man accused of victimizing local women on dating apps says "women lie." Timothy Olson called FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn from the Milwaukee County Jail to tell his side of the story, but there were some questions he did not care to answer. "These women lie, and...
Waukesha Christmas Parade returns after attack that killed 6

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The community of Waukesha and beyond came together Sunday, Dec. 4 for the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade. In their hearts were the six people who died when Darrell Brooks drove his SUV through the parade route in November 2021, injuring more than 60 others. The theme of...
Milwaukee teen shot, crashes near 91st and Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE - A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was killed in a shooting on Monday morning, Dec. 5, near 91st and Silver Spring. Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Officials said the incident started on 95th and ended at 91st and Silver Spring, where the car crashed. The 16-year-old boy...
Cudahy police chase tops 100 mph, leads to rollover crash in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A police chase initiated by Cudahy officers topped 100 miles per hour and eventually ended with a crash on Lincoln Memorial Drive near Veterans Park. Three people in that vehicle were taken into custody. Cudahy police say it was shortly after noon on Monday, Dec. 5 that they...
Female killed in Milwaukee near 107th and Wabash

MILWAUKEE - A female was killed in Milwaukee Sunday morning, Dec. 4 near 107th and Wabash. Police said the shooting happened around 10 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information...
U.S takes on the Netherlands in World Cup; fans reaction

MILWAUKEE - The U.S. is taking on the Netherlands in the World Cup, and a win will get them into the quarterfinals. FOX6 Brhett Vickery visits the Red Lion Pub to get fans' reactions.

