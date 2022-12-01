ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Cup scores, updates: Germany vs. Costa Rica, Japan vs. Spain

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago
Can Germany avoid getting eliminated in the group stage at the second straight World Cup?

The Germans currently sit in last in Group E but play Costa Rica on Thursday. Costa Rica was torn apart by Spain in its opening game before surprisingly beating Japan. If Germany beats Costa Rica by multiple goals and Spain ties or beats Japan, then the Germans are through to Round of 16.

Oddsmakers like the chances of that happening. The over/under on the Germany vs. Costa Rica game is at 3.5 and Costa Rica is an astonishing +2500 to win the game.

Japan vs. Spain

2 p.m. ET, Fox

Spain simply needs a tie to ensure that it wins the group while Japan needs a win to ensure advancement after somehow losing to Costa Rica. We’ll take the under.

Costa Rica vs. Germany

2 p.m. ET, FS1

Costa Rica’s odds to win are astronomical after they were blown out by Spain and are facing a Germany team that needs to win to have a chance to advance. The under feels like the right play here too.

WHIO Dayton

US knocked out of World Cup, loses to the Netherlands 3-1

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — Christian Pulisic covered his face as he walked off. Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Kellyn Acosta gathered for a group hug. Tim Weah, DeAndre Yedlin and Sean Johnson sat on the field in a small circle with their cleats off. “It hurts...
WHIO Dayton

Neymar returns to Brazil’s lineup, scores at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Neymar started against South Korea in the round of 16 of the World Cup on Monday and scored in the first half to move one goal shy of Pelé's all-time scoring record with Brazil. Neymar converted a 13th-minute penalty kick to help...
New York Post

Switzerland vs. Portugal prediction: Cristiano Ronaldo’s last World Cup dance

The Swiss National Team’s reputation is well known by this point. A well-organized outfit that plays at a level above the sum of its parts, the Rossocrociati have given plenty of elite teams fits in big tournaments. Just last summer, Switzerland knocked France out of the Euros.  The Swiss won’t beat themselves in this World Cup matchup which begins at 2 p.m. ET on FOX. Switzerland vs. Portugal prediction But in a 3-2 win over Serbia on Friday, we saw a different kind of Switzerland. The Swiss were free-flowing, they were creative, and they let their skill — rather than will —...
WHIO Dayton

Pelé to watch Brazil's World Cup match from the hospital

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Brazilian soccer great Pelé will be cheering on his country's national team on Monday in its World Cup game against South Korea from the hospital, where he is being treated for a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19. "In 1958, I walked the streets thinking about fulfilling the promise I made to my father," the three-time World Cup winner wrote on Twitter, alongside a photograph of a then-17-year-old Pelé. "I know that today many have made similar promises and are also seeking their first World Cup. I'll be watching the game from hospital and I'll be rooting for each one of you. Good luck!"
WHIO Dayton

Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

AL WAKRAH, Qatar — (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time.
WHIO Dayton

World Cup 2022 scores, results: Argentina vs. Australia

The second game of the day involves Lionel Messi and Argentina against a surprise Australia squad that finished second in Group D. As you can imagine, the Socceroos are even bigger underdogs than the United States was against Netherlands earlier in the day. Argentina vs. Australia. 2 p.m. ET, Fox.
WHIO Dayton

Boxing powerhouse Cuba lets women boxers compete

HAVANA — (AP) — Legnis Cala Massó carefully removes her necklace and smiles as her coach slides her bright red boxing gloves over her French tip nails. The 31-year-old swings her wiry body into the ring and pounds her fellow boxer – also a young woman – with a series of punches, just as she's done countless times before.
WHIO Dayton

New Zealand launches inquiry into its coronavirus response

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — New Zealand is launching a wide-ranging inquiry into whether it made the right decisions in battling COVID-19 and how it can better prepare for future pandemics. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday the coronavirus had posed the greatest threat to the nation's...
WHIO Dayton

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

