Read full article on original website
Related
wtva.com
Several Christmas parades postponed
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Several Christmas parades scheduled for Monday, Dec. 5 have been postponed due to inclement weather. Parades in Amory, Booneville, Ingomar, Saltillo, Vardaman, Oxford and Shannon have been postponed. More are possible. Pontotoc canceled its parade. It was originally not to be rescheduled. However, the city later...
wcbi.com
CMSD contact Columbus police to search for missing student
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are looking for a teenager after being contacted by the school district. And his family is also asking for help finding him. A spokesman for the Columbus Police Department says the Columbus Municipal School District contacted police about two students who have been absent for an extended period of time.
Commercial Dispatch
Ask Rufus: Plymouth Bluff: A Treasure
Friday, I attended the open house at MUW’s Plymouth Bluff Center. The conference center and cabins have recently been renovated, and I was glad to see the excellent job that had been done as the Bluff is one of my favorite places. Few places contain the combination of Historic sites, scenic beauty, natural history, educational exhibits, and delightful nature trails as are found there. The Bluff’s story runs from about 80 million years ago to the construction of the Tennessee Tombigbee Waterway, which opened in 1985.
wtva.com
Biking trail proposed to replace old rail line
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Imagine a walking trail that keeps going and going for more than 90 miles. That's the idea behind the proposed C&G Rails to Trails program. The C&G line runs from Columbus to Greenville but most of it has been discontinued for years. The goal is...
Commercial Dispatch
Roses & thorns: 12-4-22
A rose to our Golden Triangle teams who competed in state football championship games this week. In Friday’s Class 3A title game in Hattiesburg, Noxubee County (10-5) lost a heart-breaker in a 55-52 shootout with Raleigh while West Point (11-3) was denied its record 12th state title in the Class 5A championship game, 31-21 to undefeated Picayune on Friday night. Saturday night, Starkville (12-3) won in the 6A championship against Brandon 48-32. We applaud all three teams in what is collectively the Golden Triangle’s most successful football season in many, many years.
Commercial Dispatch
Pilot Club of Starkville receives 4-County Foundation Grant for splash pad
The Pilot Club of Starkville recently received a grant from 4-County Electric Foundation to support enhancements to the splash pad at JL King Memorial Park in Starkville. The additions will provide stimulating colors, shapes and designs that will attract toddlers to play in the water that bubbles out of the nozzles at one end of the splash pad. Other support for the Pilot Club splash pad project was provided by SOAR (Starkville Oktibbeha Achieving Results).
Commercial Dispatch
West Point tree lighting, parade Monday
West Point will embrace the holiday spirit on Monday with the city Christmas tree lighting followed by the annual Christmas parade. The tree, which has been decorated with ornaments made by area children, will be lit at 6 p.m. in Downtown West Point. The parade will follow the tree lighting...
Commercial Dispatch
Community calendar for the week of Dec. 4, 2022
■ Parade: The Columbus Christmas Parade will follow a route down Main and College streets beginning at 3 p.m. ■ Parade: The West Point Christmas Parade will be at 6:30 p.m. ■ Tree Lighting: West Point will hold its tree lighting at 6 p.m. on Monday. Monday, Dec. 5-Friday, Dec....
wtva.com
No West Point students hurt in overnight band bus accident
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) — A car crashed into the back of one of the charter buses carrying the West Point High School band overnight, but no one on the bus was hurt. School district Superintendent Dr. Jermaine Taylor says the accident happened around 1 a.m. Saturday south of Macon on Highway 45.
Commercial Dispatch
Bullet hits house in Crawford
A bullet went into a residence in Crawford late Friday night, but there were no injuries reported, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. Deputies responded to the 100 block of Lodge Street, Hawkins said, after a report of shots being fired. They found a round had gone through a window of a residence and into a wall.
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi Institute of Arts and Letters names new board members
The Mississippi Institute of Arts and Letters welcomed three new board members at its fall meeting. Each year MIAL honors creative individuals with an award in their specific field. The prestigious awards, first made in 1980, have nine categories: Fiction, Non-fiction, Life Writing, Youth Literature, Visual Art, Music Composition (Classical), Music Composition (Contemporary), Photography and Poetry. The Institute’s juried competition is one of a kind in the state. Judges, chosen from out of state, are prominent in their field. Supported by Mississippi Institutes of Higher Learning and members, MIAL is privately funded, self-perpetuating, and non-profit.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Lowndes County (MS) Fire Department Seeks Grant for $500K Truck
The Lowndes County Fire Department will apply for a federal Assistance to Firefighters grant to purchase a $500,000 tanker and pumper fire truck to replace one of the department’s older tanker vehicles, cdispatch.com reported. A county fire official presented the idea to the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors at...
Magnolia State Live
Mississippi sheriff: Two-year-old child accidentally shot by sibling
A toddler was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition after the child was accidentally shot by a sibling Sunday afternoon. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said the incident happened Sunday afternoon on Bartahatchie Road near the Lackey community in Monroe County. The two-year-old child...
wtva.com
WTVA to air Tupelo Christmas parade Dec. 11 and Dec. 25
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - WTVA will air the 74th Annual Reed's Tupelo Christmas Parade on the following days. The parade takes place on Dec. 2 in downtown Tupelo.
Commercial Dispatch
Adopt an Angel This Holiday Season
More than 300 children in Columbus will experience the joyful anticipation and magical moment of a Christmas morning thanks to generous donors and the help of The Salvation Army. The Salvation Army Angel Tree program eases the overwhelming burden of the season for families in crisis by providing children with...
wtva.com
Hundreds lose jobs in Vardaman as result of United Furniture layoffs
VARDAMAN, Miss. (WTVA) - Approximately 200 employees are out of a job with the closing of the Furniture Wood plant in Vardaman. This economic impact follows the shut down of United Furniture just before Thanksgiving. The two companies were partners. Sheila Freely, the director of the Calhoun Economic Development Association,...
wcbi.com
Lowndes County murder trial begins opening statements
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A murder trial is underway in Lowndes County. A jury was seated late this afternoon, and opening arguments began in the trial of Terry Macon. Macon is charged with First Degree Murder in the October 2021 shooting death of Deadrian Buckhalter. Columbus Police said...
wtva.com
2-year-old accidentally shot by sibling in Monroe County
Monroe County, Miss (WTVA)- A toddler was accidentally shot by his sibling Sunday afternoon, Dec. 4, in Monroe County. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said the incident happened on Bartahatchie Road near the Lackey community. The child was airlifted to UAB Hospital in critical condition.
WAAY-TV
Car crashes into Alabama store; 4 people taken to hospitals
SULLIGENT, Ala. (WTVA) - A car crashed into a store in Sulligent, sending four people to various hospitals. The accident happened at approximately 10 a.m. Friday at Jack Rabbit Slim’s along Highway 278. Police said a woman accidentally crashed into the front of the store. Medics transported some victims...
Comments / 0