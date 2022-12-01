Days after stroke, Penguins defenseman Kris Letang skates briefly

In 21 games this season, Penguins defenseman Kris Letang has 12 points (one goal, 11 assists).

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang took part in some light skating at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry on Thursday morning, three days after he was diagnosed with a stroke.

Speaking after his team’s optional morning skate at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan revealed Letang had taken to the ice in Cranberry and labeled the session as casual.

“He hasn’t been cleared (for) anything from a specific hockey standpoint at this point,” Sullivan said. “What he has done — I think more for his own mental health — he was at the practice rink this morning. He did go for a twirl on the ice and he did get approval from our doctors in that regard. But it’s nothing from a team standpoint or anything other than his own peace of mind. He is active, yes. He continues to go through some testing but he is being closely monitored by our team doctors that are advising him every day and advising us every day.

“Obviously, we will err on the side of caution with this one.”

Letang was hospitalized overnight after feeling ill on Monday then was scratched from Tuesday’s 3-2 home overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

By Wednesday afternoon, the team announced Letang had suffered a stroke and indicated it is not thought to pose a threat to his career. Officially, Letang is sidelined indefinitely.

This is the second time in his career the 35-year-old Letang has been diagnosed with a stroke. In March of 2014, Letang suffered a stroke and was sidelined for 26 games because of that ailment.

On Wednesday, general manager Ron Hextall indicated Letang’s latest stroke is not as serious as the one he suffered in 2014.

Notes

• The Penguins are expected to start goaltender Tristan Jarry for Thursday’s home game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

In 14 games, Jarry has an 8-3-3 record, a 2.19 goals against average, a .914 save percentage and one shutout.

Throughout his career, Jarry has appeared in four games against the Golden Knights and has a 3-1-0 record, a 2.27 goals against average and a .927 save percentage.

• Those who participated in the optional morning skate included:

Forwards – Teddy Blueger, Danton Heinen, Evgeni Malkin, Ryan Poehling

Defensemen – P.O Joseph, Chad Ruhwedel

Goaltender – Casey DeSmith

• Penguins forward Rickard Rakell has 199 career assists.

• Rookie goaltender Logan Thompson is expected to start for the Golden Knights. In 16 games this season, Thompson has a 12-4-0 record, a 2.44 goals against average, a .921 save percentage and two shutouts. He has never faced the Penguins.

Thompson will be the third right-catching goaltender - or “silly sider” - the Penguins have faced this season. The won their previous two meetings against “silly siders.”

Oct. 13 - 6-2 home win against Karel Vejmelka and the Arizona Coyotes

Oct. 20 - 6-1 home win against Cal Petersen and the Los Angeles Kings

The only other “starboard” goaltenders who have played in the NHL this season are Pavel Francouz of the Colorado Avalance and Charlie Lindgren of the Washington Capitals.

• The Golden Knights are one of three active franchises the Penguins have never recorded a shutout against. The others are the Minnesota Wild and Seattle Kraken.

