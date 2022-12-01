ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KCTV 5

Singer joins pitching staff for Team USA

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Another Kansas City Royal is joining Team USA. Pitcher Brady Singer will join the American national team for the upcoming 2023 World Baseball Classic, the team announced Friday. Singer went 10-5 with a 3.23 earned run average during the 2022 season in which he appeared...
KCTV 5

Home of the Chiefs: Both sides of state line debate football team’s future

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Home to the Super Bowl champion Chiefs, the best tailgating in the NFL and recognized as the loudest sports stadium in the world, Arrowhead Stadium is as Kansas City as it gets. But there is change on the horizon as the lease for Arrowhead is up in the year 2031, and no one knows if the Chiefs will stay at the Truman Sports Complex in Missouri, or load up the moving trucks and head west to Kansas.

