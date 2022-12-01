Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Singer joins pitching staff for Team USA
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Another Kansas City Royal is joining Team USA. Pitcher Brady Singer will join the American national team for the upcoming 2023 World Baseball Classic, the team announced Friday. Singer went 10-5 with a 3.23 earned run average during the 2022 season in which he appeared...
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Aaron Judge expected to sign nine-year deal in free agency; Cubs, Phillies eyeing Dansby Swanson
The first blockbuster move of the offseason went down Friday night: Jacob deGrom is a Texas Ranger. The Rangers gave deGrom a massive five-year extension two days before the Winter Meetings begin. Here's what you need to know about the Winter Meetings and here are Saturday's hot stove rumors. Judge...
KCTV 5
Home of the Chiefs: Both sides of state line debate football team’s future
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Home to the Super Bowl champion Chiefs, the best tailgating in the NFL and recognized as the loudest sports stadium in the world, Arrowhead Stadium is as Kansas City as it gets. But there is change on the horizon as the lease for Arrowhead is up in the year 2031, and no one knows if the Chiefs will stay at the Truman Sports Complex in Missouri, or load up the moving trucks and head west to Kansas.
