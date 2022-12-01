ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWJ News Radio

Biden administration 'deeply concerned' over health of Novi native & Russian prisoner, Paul Whelan

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QijU7_0jTz5FYJ00

NOVI (WWJ) - Concerns are mounting over the health of a Metro Detroit native currently detained in Russia after family members say he failed to contact them over Thanksgiving.

The Biden administration said Paul Whelan of Novi hasn't been in touch for over a week, remaining uncharacteristically quiet over the holiday as well as his father's birthday.

Whelan's lack of contact "deeply concerns" government officials and family members.

“Our embassy in Moscow has been working to understand exactly Paul’s condition and why his family hasn’t heard from him,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

“It is a concern. We’re all worried, very much worried about Paul, and about Brittney Griner as well. As we have said repeatedly, they shouldn’t be detained in the first place,” she added, making references to the WNBA star who has been detained since February.

Whelan, who is a resident of Novi, was arrested in 2018 while he was in Russia on allegations of being a spy for the U.S. Whelan has adamantly denied all allegations and Russian officials have never presented evidence against him publicly.

Whelan has served three and a half years of his 16 year sentence in a Russian labor camp where he remains to this day.

On Wednesday, national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that the Biden Administration has been trying to get updates, but so far hasn't been successful.

“That deeply concerns us and we certainly share the anxiety and the concern of the Whelan family,” he said.

The last time Whelan spoke with relatives was on Nov. 23, family members said. They called his silence over Thanksgiving and missing out on calling his dad for his birthday as highly unusual.

Speaking with WWJ on Thursday, Whelan's brother David says "he warned us that if he was ever not able to make a phone call for three days that we should let the U.S. Embassy know."

"So we did, and it's now been a week," David Whelan said. "It's extremely unusual of Paul to miss calling on anniversaries, on birthdays, on holidays because he knows that's important to our family, but I think it's important for his ability to survive there, to have those connections to normalcy."

The Biden administration has been adamant on its stance that both Griner and Whelan are being wrongfully detained.

Back in July, officials in the U.S. offered the Kremlin a deal to secure the release of both Americans in a prisoner swap. It remains unclear what or who the Biden Administering was offering and whether it would be enough for Russia to release the Americans.

Reports suggested the U.S. was potentially considering convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange for Whelan and Griner.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Brittney Griner 'is at a disadvantage as an American' in Russia's brutal penal colony and will 'come out a different person', prison rights campaigner reveals, as Vladimir Putin refuses to engage in talks over a prisoner swap

An advocate for a Russian prison rights group has said Brittney Griner's American nationality will be a 'disadvantage' in the already-brutal penal colony system, while her sexuality will also make her a 'threat' within the prison. Griner - who has been in Russian custody since February for allegedly being found...
Washington Examiner

Paul Whelan phones parents from prison hospital, details remain elusive

Paul Whelan, an American the Biden administration considers to be wrongfully detained by the Russian government, was able to call his parents on Friday, providing some relief following a period of silence that left officials “deeply concerned” for his well-being. Whelan, who is serving a 16-year prison sentence...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again

Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
RadarOnline

Brittney Griner's 9-Year Prison Sentence: Shocking Details Emerge Of ‘Hellish’ Russian Penal Colony

Shocking details have emerged regarding the “hellish” and “inhumane” conditions Brittney Griner is set to face in the Russian penal colony where she will serve her nine-year prison sentence, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling development comes as the United States continues to work with Russia in an effort to bring the 32-year-old imprisoned WNBA star home.The new details also come just a few short weeks after Griner’s sentencing appeal was denied, meaning the convicted basketball player is set to be transferred to IK-2 – an infamous Russian penal colony described by many as one of the worst prisons in the nation.According...
dallasexpress.com

U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers

More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
The Independent

Biden to release 9/11 testimony revealing Bush told Cheney he could shoot down planes

The Biden administration is reportedly preparing to release a record of the joint interview former president George W Bush and former vice president Dick Cheney granted to the blue-ribbon commission that investigated the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centre and Pentagon.According to The Wall Street Journal, a source familiar with the contents of the document said the April 2004 Oval Office interview touched on matters such as Mr Bush’s decision to authorise Mr Cheney to order US forces to down civilian airliners if necessary.The former president, who was initially in Florida during the attacks before taking...
BBC

Three women among dozen publicly flogged in Afghanistan - Taliban official

Twelve people, including three women, have been flogged in front of thousands of onlookers at a football stadium in Afghanistan. The group were guilty of "moral crimes" including adultery, robbery and gay sex, a Taliban official told the BBC. This is thought to be the second time in a month...
TheDailyBeast

China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia

“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Business Insider

A top Senate Democrat warns that if Russia is behind the fatal strike in Poland then it's 'definitely an enlargement' of the Ukraine war and raises questions for NATO: report

A US intelligence official told The AP that Russian missiles landed in Poland and killed two people. Poland is a NATO member, which means an attack against it could trigger a response from allies. Sen. Bob Menendez told Politico that the attack could mark an escalation of the Ukraine war.
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
41K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy