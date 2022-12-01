Read full article on original website
Anna Szedlar
Anna Mary Szedlar, 102, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 7:49 p.m. at Gateway Regional Medical Center on Friday, December 2, 2022. She was born April 2, 1920, in Granite City, Illinois, a daughter of the late Adolph and Anna (Kerschbaum) Keck. She married Frank A. Szedlar on April 10, 1940, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Granite City and he passed away on February 27, 2006. She retired from the Granite City High School after 25 years of dedicated service in the cafeteria. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. Anna enjoyed her younger days of playing ball, her many travels to Florida with her husband and days of cooking and baking. She cherished her two granddaughters and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with family and friends. She is survived by a son, Robert F. Szedlar of Seminole, Florida; two granddaughters, Amber Szedlar of Bel Air, Florida and Falon Szedlar of New York; nieces and nephews, Sandy Papp of Granite City, Janet Heinz of Godfrey, Judy Lubak of Alton, Teddy Keck of Edwardsville and Charles Thomas of Bunker Hill; other nieces; nephews; extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sophia Thomas and two brothers, Charles Keck and Adolph Keck.
Lewis & Clark expedition celebrated this weekend
Pioneers will gather at the Lewis and Clark State Historic Site in Hartford next Saturday and Sunday to celebrate the 219th anniversary of the Lewis and Clark Expedition's arrival at their Illinois winter encampment Camp River Dubois. The event is free and open to the public and activities will take place between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. inside the Interpretive Center.
Christmas Walk returns to Bethalto Dec. 11
For many Decembers, people have strolled the old downtown streets of Bethalto during the Bethalto Spirit Victorian Christmas Walk next Sunday. But this year, they’ll be on the sidewalk as village leaders decided against blocking streets in the area. Bethalto Spirit member Kathy Wilson heads the committee that has...
Time for Olde Alton Arts & Crafts Fair
The 33rd annual “Olde Alton Arts and Crafts Fair” is happening this weekend (December 3 & 4) at Alton High School. It’s put on by the Alton Band and Orchestra Builders, or ABob. Alton High orchestra director Laura Plummer tells the Big Z:. Hours are nine until...
Brighton woman killed in Missouri crash
A young woman from Brighton was among three people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, Missouri, Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol confirms the victim from the Riverbend as 19-year-old Mallory Carter. She was a 2021 graduate of Southwestern High School and was attending Southeast Missouri State University.
Dugger signs letter of intent with SIUE
Isabella Dugger, senior at Civic Memorial High School, has signed letter of intent to continue her career in track and education with SIUE. Isabella had a phenomenal year her sophomore year, making it to state finals and had a knee injury in the finals. She was a MVC Conference and Section champ. Junior year she was unable to run, due to the knee surgery. She has worked this off season to prepare for the upcoming senior season and says she is excited to sign with SIUE.
Wreaths Across America
Your browser does not support the audio element. Margaret Hopkins with the Alton Wreaths Across America joins the show to talk about the public ceremony on Dec. 17.
Erb with bittersweet victory at the Dome
Texan Tyler Erb used a late-race restart to bag the $30,000 main event win Saturday night at the Gateway Dirt Nationals at the Dome in St. Louis. It was an emotional win, as he revealed in victory lane that his father died on Wednesday prior to the start of the multi-day event.
IDOT Godfrey roundabout meeting today
The Illinois Department of Transportation will hold an informational open house meeting today (Mon) on the Godfrey Roundabout project. The plan as it stands now is to move forward with a complete closure of Delmar Avenue in the area of Pierce Lane where double-roundabouts will be created. There have been some recent concerns about the plan, but IDOT says the wheels are already in motion.
Gateway Metro Conference adds Althoff
Gateway Metro Conference has added a new member. Belleville Althoff will join the conference in all sports but football in the fall of 2023, bringing the total number of teams to 7. The conference formally began play in all sports but football this season. Althoff joins Marquette Catholic, Father McGivney,...
No one injured in Alton house fire Sunday
No one was injured and a dog was rescued from a house fire Sunday night in Alton. The call came in at around 9:30pm for a structure fire in the 600 block of Oak Street. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the house. The cause of the...
Macoupin County accident sends one to hospital
A car crashed and overturned Friday afternoon along Route 16 in Macoupin County near Gillespie. Illinois State Police tell The Big Z it happened around 12:20 PM, west of Whitefield Road. Troopers say the driver of the car attempted to pass another vehicle while heading eastbound. The car left the...
