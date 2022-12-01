Anna Mary Szedlar, 102, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 7:49 p.m. at Gateway Regional Medical Center on Friday, December 2, 2022. She was born April 2, 1920, in Granite City, Illinois, a daughter of the late Adolph and Anna (Kerschbaum) Keck. She married Frank A. Szedlar on April 10, 1940, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Granite City and he passed away on February 27, 2006. She retired from the Granite City High School after 25 years of dedicated service in the cafeteria. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. Anna enjoyed her younger days of playing ball, her many travels to Florida with her husband and days of cooking and baking. She cherished her two granddaughters and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with family and friends. She is survived by a son, Robert F. Szedlar of Seminole, Florida; two granddaughters, Amber Szedlar of Bel Air, Florida and Falon Szedlar of New York; nieces and nephews, Sandy Papp of Granite City, Janet Heinz of Godfrey, Judy Lubak of Alton, Teddy Keck of Edwardsville and Charles Thomas of Bunker Hill; other nieces; nephews; extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sophia Thomas and two brothers, Charles Keck and Adolph Keck.

9 HOURS AGO