Read full article on original website
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. DeSantis announces up to $25 million in state funds for home repairs
Gov. Ron DeSantis, first lady Casey DeSantis and Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie held a press conference in Charlotte County where they made announcements about the state’s Hurricane Ian recovery. Since FEMA on Friday denied Florida’s request for funding for the state’s temporary and permanent repairs...
WINKNEWS.com
2 Fort Myers men win $1M each on 500X The Cash scratch-off game
Two men from Fort Myers are each a million dollars richer thanks to the Florida Lottery’s 500X The Cash scratch-off game. Wesley Sanek, 39, and Michael Murray, 63, scratched their way to the big winnings, and both took the money in a one-time lump sum payment of $820,000. Sanek...
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. DeSantis not backing down on Disney
TALLAHASSEE (News Service of Florida) A spokeswoman for Gov. Ron DeSantis called “fake news” on reports that Republican lawmakers are working on legislation to scale back a law rushed through earlier this year stripping Walt Disney of its unique self-governing power in Central Florida. “Fake news. @GovRonDeSantis doesn’t...
WINKNEWS.com
A dry Sunday featuring above-average heat
High temperatures will reach the mid-80s after a mostly sunny start. Sustained winds between five to ten miles per hour are expected. Less humid air, with dewpoints primarily in the low 60s, will keep us dry all day long. Boaters will only experience light chop in our bays and one two-foot gulf wave heights.
WINKNEWS.com
Attorney General Ashley Moody helping Southwest Floridians avoid donating to scams
Floridians give billions of dollars to thousands of charitable organizations every year, but the holiday season is the best time of the year for charities to raise money since people tend to be in a more giving mood. However, according to a press release from Attorney General Ashley Moody, it...
WINKNEWS.com
Mostly sunny skies with Monday highs in the 80s
High temperatures will reach the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. We will stick with a dry and pleasant forecast throughout the afternoon. Winds will be sustained between 5 and 10 mph. These will be out of the northeast initially, before shifting out of the northwest. Boaters will have excellent...
Comments / 0