Read full article on original website
Related
Em'bark' in nature with your furry friend at this Louisville event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Enjoy a fun day in nature along with your four-legged friend, or friends, at Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest on Dec. 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. 'Paws in Nature' will be filled with activities that dogs and their owners can explore together such as holiday photos, a Coffee and Cream Food Truck and local vendors!
West Louisville realty company hosting '12 Days of Christmas' giveaway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A west Louisville realty company is getting into the holiday spirit and inviting the community to join in. Infinite Homes Realty have announced their “12 Days of Christmas” giveaway. According to a news release, the company said families can enter one time a day,...
Angilo's keeps the lights on thanks to community kindness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Angilo’s Pizza in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood was struggling to pay its electric bill after the owner said rising costs made it nearly impossible for her to pay off the bill. However, after posting a desperate plea on Facebook in hopes of keeping the lights on,...
Get a photo of your dog with Santa
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's holiday tradition to get a photo of your child with Santa Claus but what if you have a fur baby instead?. Three Dog Bakery is throwing a fundraiser for the crazy dog parents of Louisville to get a photo of their pride and joy with Santa.
wdrb.com
Craftspeople show off their stuff at the Louisville Holiday Made Market
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Artisans share their craft during the Louisville Holiday Made Market. WDRB's Keith Kaiser joins some of the makers before the weekend event. Made Market features local vendors who produce unique, handmade items. Each vendor must apply and be approved to sell at the markets. You can...
wdrb.com
Louisville man encourages others to carry naloxone, help save lives
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man carries a trauma kit in his car full of things like band-aids and aspirin, but he said the newest tool added to his kit helped him save a life. Now he wants others to carry it as well. "I never thought of all...
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville woman targeted by a pet scam wants to warn others
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ivory Murphy said she was returning home from returning an errand Thursday when she noticed someone was outside her home. She didn't know who this person was and pulled into the driveway. She then pulled her car into her driveway. “I rolled down my window and...
Add This KY Waterfront Christmas Wonderland to Your Holiday To-Do List
I recently checked our schedule for every weekend leading up to Christmas--which is ON a weekend (Sunday) this year--and I came to the conclusion that there aren't enough weekends between November 1st and December 25th. There CERTAINLY aren't between this date and Christmas, so we'll have to use a good...
Spread some Christmas cheer to Kentuckiana veterans this holiday season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Looking to spread some Christmas cheer to those who put their lives on the line for our country? Honor Flight Bluegrass is looking to help do just that. The nonprofit honors America’s World War II, Korean and Vietnam War veterans for all their sacrifices and that's why this year they're bringing back their annual Christmas Cheer Campaign for its third year.
Winter Woods Spectacular more 'immersive' for 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Families from all over Kentuckiana have been enjoying Louisville's newest holiday-themed experience in Iroquois Park. The "Winter Woods Spectacular" could very well be your new Christmastime tradition. The Spectacular features millions of twinkling lights and intricate holiday displays all set to music, according to a Louisville...
Have 'Breakfast with Santa' at Slugger Field this holiday season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Bats are inviting Kentuckiana kids and families to its second annual "Breakfast with Santa" at Louisville Slugger Field. The event will take place Saturday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 10. Buttermilk pancakes with maple syrup, scrambled eggs, and bacon are reportedly on the menu this year.
WLKY.com
JCPS offers support for students and staff grieving loss of students
Two JCPS students were shot and killed over the weekend. They were victims of a murder-suicide. The district is offering resources for students who are grieving and trying to cope with this tragedy. “I want our school community, the families, the students to know that we don't have all the...
wdrb.com
First ever Holiday Boat Parade travels through the Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vibrant vessels took to the Ohio River for the first ever Holiday Boat Parade. Boaters took off from the Juniper Beach Docks Sunday evening in Prospect. From there, they traveled south to Knights of Columbus on River Road and then around the East End Bridge onward...
Metro Council to use $40M in American Rescue Plan funding to help healthcare workforce
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Last week, Metro Council discussed healthcare being a top industry with a massive shortage when they passed $40 million in ARP funding towards healthcare. The ARP funding proposal is about creating more than 3,000 jobs and developing new healthcare companies in the area to create an opportunity to connect people in the community with careers.
Hardin County girl who has been missing since 2021 found safe
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — A Hardin County teen who was reported missing back in 2021 has been found safe. Sixteen-year-old Kamaria Johnson was found safe after walking way from her home in Radcliffe last May. Police confirmed she was located and reunited with her family last Friday. The teenager...
Louisville Metro Council President David James to host winter coat giveaway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — President David James (D-6) and his wife are hosting their annual 'Winter Coat Wonderland,' a coat giveaway and holiday party, on Friday. The event will be held at the First Gethsemane Center for Family Development, located at 1221 First Gethsemane Avenue, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A spokesperson for the event says the 'Winter Coat Wonderland' is not open to the public.
wdrb.com
WDRB in the Morning anchor Monica Harkins says yes to engagement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone on the WDRB News team is wearing a little something extra on her finger. WDRB in the Morning anchor and reporter Monica Harkins got engaged over the weekend. Monica's fiancé Nick proposed Sunday at Maker's Mark. His family was in on the proposal. Monica posted...
wdrb.com
Teen missing from Radcliff for more than a year found safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage girl from Radcliff, Kentucky, who was missing for more than a year was found safe and reunited with her family, according to police. The Radcliff Police Department posted Saturday that Kamari Johnson was "found safe" Friday. On Monday, Johnson told WDRB News she was in Memphis, Tennessee, safe from her abusive father.
wdrb.com
Louisville-area hospitals, urgent care centers plagued by long wait times
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Patients in the Louisville area are waiting hours to be seen by doctors at area urgent cares centers and hospitals -- and some are just giving up. But if you plan ahead, there are some things you can do to save time. Our viewers are quick...
korncountry.com
North Vernon’s Brick Street Restaurant gets grant
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs recently announced that 10 properties will be awarded $728,671 through the Historic Renovation Grant Program. The program is designed to preserve and rehabilitate historic properties to further incentivize downtown economic development across Indiana. Eligible properties for this grant program...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 0