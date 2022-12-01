ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHAS11

Comments / 0

Related
WHAS11

Em'bark' in nature with your furry friend at this Louisville event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Enjoy a fun day in nature along with your four-legged friend, or friends, at Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest on Dec. 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. 'Paws in Nature' will be filled with activities that dogs and their owners can explore together such as holiday photos, a Coffee and Cream Food Truck and local vendors!
WHAS11

West Louisville realty company hosting '12 Days of Christmas' giveaway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A west Louisville realty company is getting into the holiday spirit and inviting the community to join in. Infinite Homes Realty have announced their “12 Days of Christmas” giveaway. According to a news release, the company said families can enter one time a day,...
WHAS11

Angilo's keeps the lights on thanks to community kindness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Angilo’s Pizza in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood was struggling to pay its electric bill after the owner said rising costs made it nearly impossible for her to pay off the bill. However, after posting a desperate plea on Facebook in hopes of keeping the lights on,...
WHAS11

Get a photo of your dog with Santa

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's holiday tradition to get a photo of your child with Santa Claus but what if you have a fur baby instead?. Three Dog Bakery is throwing a fundraiser for the crazy dog parents of Louisville to get a photo of their pride and joy with Santa.
wdrb.com

Craftspeople show off their stuff at the Louisville Holiday Made Market

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Artisans share their craft during the Louisville Holiday Made Market. WDRB's Keith Kaiser joins some of the makers before the weekend event. Made Market features local vendors who produce unique, handmade items. Each vendor must apply and be approved to sell at the markets. You can...
wdrb.com

Louisville man encourages others to carry naloxone, help save lives

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man carries a trauma kit in his car full of things like band-aids and aspirin, but he said the newest tool added to his kit helped him save a life. Now he wants others to carry it as well. "I never thought of all...
spectrumnews1.com

Louisville woman targeted by a pet scam wants to warn others

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ivory Murphy said she was returning home from returning an errand Thursday when she noticed someone was outside her home. She didn't know who this person was and pulled into the driveway. She then pulled her car into her driveway. “I rolled down my window and...
103GBF

Add This KY Waterfront Christmas Wonderland to Your Holiday To-Do List

I recently checked our schedule for every weekend leading up to Christmas--which is ON a weekend (Sunday) this year--and I came to the conclusion that there aren't enough weekends between November 1st and December 25th. There CERTAINLY aren't between this date and Christmas, so we'll have to use a good...
WHAS11

Spread some Christmas cheer to Kentuckiana veterans this holiday season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Looking to spread some Christmas cheer to those who put their lives on the line for our country? Honor Flight Bluegrass is looking to help do just that. The nonprofit honors America’s World War II, Korean and Vietnam War veterans for all their sacrifices and that's why this year they're bringing back their annual Christmas Cheer Campaign for its third year.
WHAS11

Winter Woods Spectacular more 'immersive' for 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Families from all over Kentuckiana have been enjoying Louisville's newest holiday-themed experience in Iroquois Park. The "Winter Woods Spectacular" could very well be your new Christmastime tradition. The Spectacular features millions of twinkling lights and intricate holiday displays all set to music, according to a Louisville...
WHAS11

Have 'Breakfast with Santa' at Slugger Field this holiday season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Bats are inviting Kentuckiana kids and families to its second annual "Breakfast with Santa" at Louisville Slugger Field. The event will take place Saturday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 10. Buttermilk pancakes with maple syrup, scrambled eggs, and bacon are reportedly on the menu this year.
WLKY.com

JCPS offers support for students and staff grieving loss of students

Two JCPS students were shot and killed over the weekend. They were victims of a murder-suicide. The district is offering resources for students who are grieving and trying to cope with this tragedy. “I want our school community, the families, the students to know that we don't have all the...
wdrb.com

First ever Holiday Boat Parade travels through the Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vibrant vessels took to the Ohio River for the first ever Holiday Boat Parade. Boaters took off from the Juniper Beach Docks Sunday evening in Prospect. From there, they traveled south to Knights of Columbus on River Road and then around the East End Bridge onward...
WHAS11

Metro Council to use $40M in American Rescue Plan funding to help healthcare workforce

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Last week, Metro Council discussed healthcare being a top industry with a massive shortage when they passed $40 million in ARP funding towards healthcare. The ARP funding proposal is about creating more than 3,000 jobs and developing new healthcare companies in the area to create an opportunity to connect people in the community with careers.
WHAS11

Hardin County girl who has been missing since 2021 found safe

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — A Hardin County teen who was reported missing back in 2021 has been found safe. Sixteen-year-old Kamaria Johnson was found safe after walking way from her home in Radcliffe last May. Police confirmed she was located and reunited with her family last Friday. The teenager...
WHAS11

Louisville Metro Council President David James to host winter coat giveaway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — President David James (D-6) and his wife are hosting their annual 'Winter Coat Wonderland,' a coat giveaway and holiday party, on Friday. The event will be held at the First Gethsemane Center for Family Development, located at 1221 First Gethsemane Avenue, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A spokesperson for the event says the 'Winter Coat Wonderland' is not open to the public.
wdrb.com

WDRB in the Morning anchor Monica Harkins says yes to engagement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone on the WDRB News team is wearing a little something extra on her finger. WDRB in the Morning anchor and reporter Monica Harkins got engaged over the weekend. Monica's fiancé Nick proposed Sunday at Maker's Mark. His family was in on the proposal. Monica posted...
wdrb.com

Teen missing from Radcliff for more than a year found safe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage girl from Radcliff, Kentucky, who was missing for more than a year was found safe and reunited with her family, according to police. The Radcliff Police Department posted Saturday that Kamari Johnson was "found safe" Friday. On Monday, Johnson told WDRB News she was in Memphis, Tennessee, safe from her abusive father.
wdrb.com

Louisville-area hospitals, urgent care centers plagued by long wait times

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Patients in the Louisville area are waiting hours to be seen by doctors at area urgent cares centers and hospitals -- and some are just giving up. But if you plan ahead, there are some things you can do to save time. Our viewers are quick...
korncountry.com

North Vernon’s Brick Street Restaurant gets grant

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs recently announced that 10 properties will be awarded $728,671 through the Historic Renovation Grant Program. The program is designed to preserve and rehabilitate historic properties to further incentivize downtown economic development across Indiana. Eligible properties for this grant program...
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy