McGriff elected unanimously to Hall on Contemporary Era ballot
SAN DIEGO -- “The Crime Dog” finally had his day. In Fred McGriff’s first second chance at the National Baseball Hall of Fame voting process, the Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee did what the Baseball Writers’ Association did not. McGriff was the committee’s lone Hall of Fame selection among the eight candidates considered during a vote held Sunday at baseball’s Winter Meetings in San Diego.
Cashman: Yanks 'negotiating hard' in pursuit of Judge
SAN DIEGO -- The Yankees were on the phone with Aaron Judge one day after the end of the American League Championship Series and have made multiple contract offers to the free agent since that time, according to general manager Brian Cashman, who said his dialogue with the slugger’s camp continued on Monday.
Any surprise? Ohtani, Trout named to All-MLB Team
SAN DIEGO -- Angels superstars Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout were named to the 2022 All-MLB Team on Monday, as Ohtani made it both as a hitter and a pitcher for the second straight year and Trout made it as an outfielder for the first time since '20. Ohtani, who...
Marlins' coaching staff taking shape under Schumaker
SAN DIEGO -- In the month since the Marlins introduced Skip Schumaker as their manager, the first-time skipper has been busy filling out his coaching staff. Though the organization has yet to announce names, Schumaker confirmed several on Monday at the Winter Meetings. Bench coach Luis Urueta, hitting coach Brant...
11 takeaways from early megadeals at Winter Meetings
So! Remember when everyone was hopeful about maybe getting a little free-agent movement once the Winter Meetings started? Consider those hopes fulfilled! By the time the second afternoon World Cup game was over, two of the biggest names in baseball had agreed to huge deals, with the Mets coming to terms with right-hander Justin Verlander on a two-year deal worth $86 million (with a third-year vesting option), according to a source. Not to be outdone, their division rivals in Philadelphia turned right around and agreed to a deal with shortstop Trea Turner that will be worth a whopping $300 million over 11 years … with a no-trade clause, a source told MLB.com.
Giants continuing talks with Judge
SAN DIEGO -- The first day of the Winter Meetings concluded without much action from the Giants, but they remain strongly in the mix for the biggest prize on the board. President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said the Giants are continuing to have conversations with reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge, who spent his evening taking in a Monday Night Football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
These walks crucial to Crew, without ball four
SAN DIEGO -- Craig Counsell and Matt Arnold have their best arguments when they’re out on what Arnold calls “old man walks” in Whitefish Bay, Wis., the suburban hamlet where the National League’s longest-tenured manager and the Brewers’ new leader of baseball operations live just a few blocks apart.
Post-Trea, LA has options in-house (Lux) and on the market
SAN DIEGO -- Trea Turner had a dominant year-and-a-half run for the Dodgers, but that tenure has come to an end, as the two-time All-Star will reportedly join the Phillies on an 11-year, $300 million deal. Because Turner had a clear preference of going back to the East Coast, the...
McGriff's impact in Atlanta: 'Everything and everyone caught on fire'
SAN DIEGO -- Asked to assess what Fred McGriff meant to the Braves, Chipper Jones honored his latest fellow Hall of Famer with a fitting response. “The proof is in the pudding,” Jones said. “From the second he got there, everything and everyone caught on fire.”. It still...
Here are 8 can't-miss Winter Meetings predictions
The Winter Meetings return Sunday to the place they last left, just as the Hot Stove gets hopping. San Diego will be the scene of the 2022 Winter Meetings, same as it was when this event was last held, pre-pandemic, in 2019. That year, the Meetings were especially active, with Stephen Strasburg (Nationals) and Gerrit Cole (Yankees) agreeing to record-setting pitching contracts on consecutive days, the Angels signing Anthony Rendon and the Phillies signing Zack Wheeler, among other moves.
These are the FAs most likely to sign at Winter Meetings
The last time the baseball world gathered in person for the Winter Meetings, the three biggest free agents on the market came off the board on three successive days. This week marks the first time since 2019 that the event will be held in person, and like that eventful week three years ago -- which, coincidentally, also took place in downtown San Diego -- we could be in for some big-time signings to set the tone for the coming weeks.
All-Star closer on trading block? Inside the Winter Meetings rumors
SAN DIEGO -- The free-agent market is relatively thin on proven closers, but the trade market might now include a prominent name for clubs at the Winter Meetings seeking late-inning bullpen help. According to a source, Liam Hendriks’ name has surfaced in trade talks between the White Sox and multiple...
Correa reunion in play for Twins at Meetings
As the baseball world has descended upon San Diego to begin the sport’s annual Winter Meetings, huge deals for Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander and Trea Turner highlighted the start of the anticipated run on the top talent on the free-agent market, centered around the high-end starting pitchers and shortstops.
'Euphoria': deGrom signing elevates Rangers' expectations
SAN DIEGO -- The week after Thanksgiving, Rangers manager Bruce Bochy was feeling a little under the weather. By the following Thursday, GM Chris Young knew exactly what would make him feel better. “I got you some medicine. I got you a pitcher,” Young said he told Bochy on the...
'You win with star players': Phils, Turner agree to $300M deal (source)
SAN DIEGO -- Dave Dombrowski promised the Phillies would “push the needle” this offseason. Multiple sources told MLB.com that the Phillies and Trea Turner agreed to an 11-year, $300 million contract. The deal, which is pending a physical, sent a message to the Dodgers, Braves, Mets and the rest of the National League that Phillies managing partner John Middleton and the rest of the organization is not content to just win the NL pennant in 2022.
Losing Estévez leaves Rox searching for setup man
SAN DIEGO -- Rockies manager Bud Black said the Angels sought his reference in their pursuit of free-agent pitcher Carlos Estévez, but he told them, "Hey, wait a minute -- we’re still taking to Carlos, too.”. Alas, the Angels and Estévez reached a two-year, $13.5 million agreement on...
The Rangers got their ace. What's next?
ARLINGTON -- If this offseason had a movie title, it might be something like “The Curious Case of the Texas Rangers and the Pursuit of an Ace.”. Texas got its ace on Friday, when the club agreed to a five-year, $185 million deal with right-hander Jacob deGrom ahead of this year’s Winter Meetings. Despite deGrom’s injury history, the Rangers believe he is the guy to lead the rotation into the next window of contention, for 2023 and beyond.
After nixed Deadline deal, Astros plan to meet with Contreras
SAN DIEGO -- Astros manager Dusty Baker said during his media availability Monday afternoon at the Winter Meetings that the club plans to meet with free-agent catcher Willson Contreras after a deal to obtain the former Cubs backstop was nixed in July. Contreras, 30, slashed .243/.349/.815 with 22 homers and...
4 Astros rack up more hardware on All-MLB First Team
SAN DIEGO -- The awards continue to mount for the World Series champion Astros, who had six players voted onto the All-MLB Team, including four -- second baseman Jose Altuve, designated hitter Yordan Alvarez and starting pitchers Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez -- on the First Team. Right fielder Kyle Tucker and closer Ryan Pressly are on the Second Team.
Goldy's All-MLB nod extends awards season sweep
During an offseason in which he completed a near sweep of MLB’s major individual awards, star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt added another top honor to his already impressive list of accomplishments on Monday. Goldschmidt, winner of the National League MVP, Hank Aaron, Silver Slugger, MLBPA’s Most Outstanding Player and...
