Read full article on original website
Kenneth Pearson
4d ago
Why Can't Public Schools & Teachers Teach What Teachers Use To Teach And That's READING, WRITING & ARITHMETIC,CIVICS, HISTORY, GEOGRAPHY Let The PARENTS Teach The Rest That They Want Them To Know 😁
Reply(1)
9
Related
AOL Corp
Battles over politics, race, LGBTQ issues have made teaching harder, according to new survey
The so-called culture wars are deeply affecting schools across the country, according to a new UCLA report that surveyed principals from across the country. The report, released Wednesday, showed a vast majority of principles reporting "substantial and growing political conflict" that's making it harder to combat misinformation and interfering with productive discussions in classrooms.
Opinion: Banning Prayer In Schools Protects Our Children From the "Christian Agenda"
It shouldn’t be controversial to say that parents have a right to know what materials teachers give their children at public schools. The Supreme Court’s recent decision to allow “voluntary” prayer raises a lot of questions.
Biden official mocks 'oppression' voiced by 'White protesters' against lockdowns, shares defense of BLM riots
The DOE official said, 'That feeling of ‘oppression’ these white protesters have voiced is [because of]... their perceived loss of power & privilege'
Free Speech Rules, Free Speech Culture, and Legal Education: Some More Recommendations
I was invited to participate in a Hofstra Law Review symposium on free speech in law schools, which will be happening in February, and I thought I'd serialize my current draft article; there's still plenty of time to improve it, so I'd love to hear people's comments. Here are some follow-up thoughts on what I think law schools should try to teach, though you can read the whole PDF, if you prefer:
Phys.org
Political orientation—not party—predicts political tolerance: Study
In an age of high political polarization in the United States, the popular narrative often focuses on an "us versus them" battle between the two major political parties, each accusing the other of intolerance. But new research shows that political affiliation and its relationship to political tolerance is more nuanced.
Phys.org
New research develops a model that optimizes political fairness for political redistricting
Political redistricting is a problem of national interest with consequences to electoral representation. It is a decennial process of redrawing the boundaries of congressional and state legislative districts, and can affect a wide range of stakeholders, including the voters, candidates and political parties. New research in the journal Operations Research introduces a model that can be adopted for a redistricting process that explicitly focuses on political fairness.
SCOTUS hears case arguing LGBTQ rights, freedom of speech violations
The U.S. Supreme Court is tasked with deciding whether a wedding website designer is allowed to refuse to make websites for same-sex couples.
abovethelaw.com
Federal Judges All But Admit Yale Law School Boycott Was A Ruse And The School Fell For It Hard
Raise your hand if you thought the right-wing Yale Law School clerkship hiring boycott was ever a serious proposal? So, I’m seeing the Yale Law administration with its hand up and… no one else? Not even the two judges behind it? Cool. The Fifth Circuit’s Judge James Ho...
PsyPost
New research indicates that liberals and conservatives differ in how they interpret conversations
New research has uncovered differences between how conservatives and liberals interpret indirect remarks. The study, published in the Journal of Applied Social Psychology, provides evidence that people who are more politically liberal in the United States are more likely to endorse indirect meanings of conversational utterances. “We have been investigating...
straightarrownews.com
71% of Americans say schools are not giving children an honest view of history
A new, nationwide poll revealed 71% of Americans believe their children are not receiving an honest picture of their country’s history through education, while only 13% believe they are and nearly 16% aren’t sure. The discontent is shared by various political parties and ethnicities, but it was particularly high among Asians; more than 91% said their children are not receiving an honest look at history.
Randi Weingarten’s ‘alternative fact’ defense of her actions during the pandemic
Responding in our pages to Mike Pompeo’s column calling her “the most dangerous person in America,” American Federation of Teachers chief Randi Weingarten offers some choice . . . alternative facts. To start, a real whopper: “Our teachers give their all for their students, showing up every day for their kids, partnering with parents and helping the next generation fulfill their dreams.” Even pre-COVID, that wasn’t true. Yes, many public-school teachers are wonderful. But year after year of testing evidence shows that the public school system fails the most vulnerable kids again and again. And forget about fulfilling dreams: In New York...
More cities are excelling at policies on LGBTQ equality even amid hostile legislation, report finds
HRC's annual Municipal Equality Index saw an increase in the number of cities receiving perfect scores and the highest-ever national average.
Comments / 5