Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
In Australia and South Africa, construction has started on the biggest radio observatory in Earth's history
Construction of the world's biggest radio astronomy facility, the SKA Observatory, begins today. The observatory is a global project 30 years in the making. With two huge two telescopes, one in Australia and the other in South Africa, the project will see further into the history of the universe than ever before.
Phys.org
NASA is testing a new robotic arm that really knows how to chill out
Future planetary missions could explore in extremely cold temperatures that stymie existing spacecraft, thanks to a project under development at JPL. When NASA returns to the moon with Artemis, the agency and its partners will reach unexplored regions of the lunar surface around the South Pole, where it can get much colder at night than even on frigid Mars. Such surface conditions would be challenge for current spacecraft, which rely on energy-consuming heaters to stay warm.
Phys.org
NASA delivers first flight hardware to ESA for Lunar Pathfinder
NASA delivered the first flight hardware for the Lunar Pathfinder mission to ESA (European Space Agency), which formally accepted the instrument on Nov. 4. NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, developed the instrument, a laser retroreflector array, which will test new navigation techniques for lunar missions. NASA and...
Phys.org
NASA capsule flies over Apollo landing sites, heads home
NASA's Orion capsule and its test dummies swooped one last time around the moon Monday, flying over a couple Apollo landing sites before heading home. Orion will aim for a Pacific splashdown Sunday off San Diego, setting the stage for astronauts on the next flight in a couple years. The...
Phys.org
Improving precision of pressure determination in nanosecond X-ray diffraction experiments
X-ray diffraction measurements under laser-driven dynamic compression allow researchers to investigate the atomic structure of matter at hundreds of thousands of atmospheres of pressure and temperatures of thousands of degrees, with broad implications for condensed matter physics, planetary science and astronomy. Pressure determination in these experiments often relies on velocimetry...
Phys.org
New research shows people, wildlife, and marine environment benefit when island-ocean connections are restored
Restoring and rewilding islands that have been decimated by damaging invasive species provides benefits to not only the terrestrial ecosystem but to coastal and marine environments as well. Linking land and sea through coordinated conservation efforts may offer unrealized and amplified benefits for biodiversity, human well-being, climate resilience and ocean health, and provides a microcosm for the untapped potential of ecosystem restoration on a larger scale. This new era of conservation focuses on the interconnectedness of all ecosystems, rather than pursuing individual pieces through siloed efforts.
Phys.org
Organic aerosols in remote regions are forming clouds and may have an underestimated effect on climate change
A research group from Nagoya University in Japan has developed a model to clarify the importance of analyzing the formation of clouds from human and natural particles. Since many climate models simplify the formation of atmospheric particles from organic vapors, these findings could lead to more accurate predictions of climate change and global warming.
Phys.org
New instrument measures supercurrent flow; data has applications in quantum computing
Jigang Wang offered a quick walk-around of a new sort of microscope that can help researchers understand—and ultimately develop—the inner workings of quantum computing. Wang, an Iowa State University professor of physics and astronomy who's also affiliated with the U.S. Department of Energy's Ames National Laboratory, described how the instrument works in extreme scales of space, time and energy—billionths of a meter, quadrillionths of a second and trillions of electromagnetic waves per second.
Phys.org
3D printing can help produce valuable radiopharmaceuticals
Without accurate diagnostics, it is difficult to talk about effective treatment of patients, especially in the case of cancer. Today, as much as 80% of diagnostic procedures using radiopharmaceuticals require the use of molybdenum-99. In the future, the production efficiency of this valuable radioisotope can be increased using uranium targets prepared by spatial printing.
Phys.org
Understanding the cryptic role fungi play in ecosystems
When you say "fungi," most people think of mushrooms, showy fruiting bodies, but most fungi do not produce mushrooms. It is estimated that there are approximately 3 to 13 million fungal species on Earth, many of which are microscopic in size. They live in a range of environments such as...
Phys.org
Research inspects a distant gamma-ray emitting blazar
An international team of astronomers has performed a long-term multiwavelength study of a distant gamma-ray emitting blazar known as 1ES 0647+250. Results of the research, published November 23 on arXiv.org, yield important insights into the long-term variability of this source. Blazars, classified as members of a larger group of active...
Phys.org
What factors influence Chinese university students' food waste behavior?
Food waste is a major social problem that contributes to the overutilization of natural resources, affecting economic progress and environment protection. Food waste occurs at all stages of the food supply chain, including production, transportation processing and consumption. Reducing food waste in the consumption stage has been an important goal attracting global concerns.
Phys.org
New research develops a model that optimizes political fairness for political redistricting
Political redistricting is a problem of national interest with consequences to electoral representation. It is a decennial process of redrawing the boundaries of congressional and state legislative districts, and can affect a wide range of stakeholders, including the voters, candidates and political parties. New research in the journal Operations Research introduces a model that can be adopted for a redistricting process that explicitly focuses on political fairness.
Phys.org
More flexible than we thought: Worms provide new insights into the evolution and diversification of TGF-beta signaling
The TGF-ß cellular signaling network, essential to various functions in all metazoans and involved in many severe human pathologies like autoimmune diseases and cancer, is more flexible than previously thought. Researchers at the MPI for Neurobiology of Behavior and the MPI for Biology discovered an unknown genetic variability in...
Phys.org
Team develops photon-efficient volumetric imaging method with light-sheet scanning fluorescence microscopy
In biological imaging, researchers aim to achieve 3D, high-speed, and high-resolution, with low photobleaching and phototoxicity. The light-sheet fluorescence microscope (LSFM) helps meet that aim. Based on a unique excitation and detection scheme, the LSFM can image live specimens with high spatiotemporal resolution and low photobleaching. It has shown great potential for 3D imaging of biological samples.
Phys.org
Image: Hubble spies emission nebula-star cluster duo
Against a backdrop littered with tiny pinpricks of light glint a few, brighter stars. This whole collection is NGC 1858, an open star cluster in the northwest region of the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy of our Milky Way that boasts an abundance of star-forming regions. NGC 1858 is estimated to be around 10 million years old.
Phys.org
Quantum light source could pave the way to a quantum internet
The ability to integrate fiber-based quantum information technology into existing optical networks would be a significant step toward applications in quantum communication. To achieve this, quantum light sources must be able to emit single photons with controllable positioning and polarization and at 1.35 and 1.55 micrometer ranges where light travels at minimum loss in existing optical fiber networks, such as telecommunications networks. This combination of features has been elusive until now, despite two decades of research efforts.
Phys.org
New quantum dots study uncovers implications for biological imaging
A new study involving researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago achieved a milestone in the synthesis of multifunctional photonic nanomaterials. In a paper published in the journal Nano Letters, they report the synthesis of semiconductor "giant" core-shell quantum dots with record-breaking emissive lifetimes. In addition, the lifetimes can be tuned by making a simple alteration to the material's internal structure.
Phys.org
Researchers identify AP2/ERF family and potential members regulating flower development in kiwifruit
The AP2/ERF superfamily is one of the largest transcription factor families in plants and it plays important roles in diverse processes. In a long evolution process, the functions and numbers of AP2/ERF changed dramatically. Flowering is a hot topic addressed in numerous studies, and it is also found to be associated with AP2/ERF genes. However, little is known about the importance of AP2/ERF genes for flowering in Actinidia eriantha (kiwifruit).
Phys.org
Corals' biological clocks can function even without the algae that nourish them
The biological clock is an internal and independent mechanism that dictates daily rhythm, thus enabling an organism to gauge daily and seasonal signals and live in sync with the rhythm of nature, while maintaining timing capabilities that are essential to carrying out important physiological and behavioral processes. For corals, includes breaking down sugar and synthesizing fats, opening and closing their hunting tentacles, and more.
Comments / 0