New visualization tool helps weather forecasters and researchers more easily identify and study bands of heavy snow

Years of research show that climate change signals are amplified in the Arctic, and that sea ice in this region is sensitive to increases in Arctic warming. Sea ice greatly modifies the exchanges of heat, momentum and mass between the atmosphere and the ocean. So, the timings of the sea ice melt and freeze onsets, as well as the length of the melt and freeze seasons, play a key role in the "heat budget" of the atmosphere-ice-ocean system.

15 HOURS AGO