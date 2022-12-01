Read full article on original website
Immigration attorney receives hundreds of calls, migrants asking if they can cross after Title 42 ruling
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With five weeks left until the stay order ends on Title 42, an El Paso immigration attorney says they have received hundreds of calls per day. Nicolas Palazzo the Senior Attorney at Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy says migrants are calling asking if they can now cross the border. “The word spread […]
Phys.org
Black and minoritized ethnic communities at disproportionate risk of homelessness in the UK
In the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement, there has been a heightened awareness of ethnic inequality in the UK. Despite some recent studies on housing conditions in the context of the pandemic, little attention has been paid to how racial inequality and homelessness intersect. Even before the current...
Seasonal worker visa puts migrants at risk of exploitation, say supermarkets
Industry fears hastily designed scheme is leading to human rights abuses and debt bondage in supply chains
Free preschool childcare for all would boost UK growth, report finds
Free universal preschool childcare and more funding for after-school clubs could increase government revenues and save a family with young children between £620 and £6,175 a year, a joint report endorsed by the Labour party has revealed. The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) and the charity Save...
Phys.org
What factors influence Chinese university students' food waste behavior?
Food waste is a major social problem that contributes to the overutilization of natural resources, affecting economic progress and environment protection. Food waste occurs at all stages of the food supply chain, including production, transportation processing and consumption. Reducing food waste in the consumption stage has been an important goal attracting global concerns.
Most Americans agree the federal minimum wage is too low: poll
A new YouGov poll found many Americans believe the federal minimum wage is higher than it actually is. Respondents were also more likely to believe it had been raised within the past 13 years, though it has not been adjusted since 2009. Full-time workers making the federal minimum wage can...
Bengaluru, home to 1.5 million IT workers and called 'the world's back-office,' has dodged the tech winter ripping through Silicon Valley — but experts warn it may not last
"The glory days of last year are over, where everybody and anybody could get a job if they were half-decent," Anup Menon, the vice president of CIEL HR Services told Insider.
coinchapter.com
EU asks the USA to stop bullying it against China
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The United States (USA) is going after China and wants its partners in Europe to join in. However, President Joe Biden’s attempts to create a larger alliance against the Asian giant may eventually fail. The European Union (EU) is too dependent on China. It simply can’t back the USA against it.
BBC
Andrew Mitchell warns large numbers in Somalia could die
Development Minister Andrew Mitchell has told the BBC "large numbers of people are in danger of dying" in Somalia if the international community does not give the drought-ridden country more help. On a visit to western Somalia, he announced the UK was providing a £14m package of new humanitarian and...
These 10 employers are still hiring tech and finance talent like crazy
In November, the finance and insurance sector had a high volume of tech job postings, a CompTIA analysis finds.
Phys.org
Why you're less likely to get rich these days if your parents aren't already wealthy
Improvements in living standards over generations have been taken for granted in recent history, but these days young people are looking worse off than their parents in one major area: wealth. Income and wealth have evolved at very different rates in the UK in recent decades, mostly due to sky-rocketing...
Phys.org
Do you want to be a good member of society? Voting, climate change efforts are a start, survey says
You go to work. You pay your taxes. You vote, and you may even go to a place of worship regularly. But which of these actions, if any, make you a good citizen?. According to a survey by the Pew Research Center, voting is a huge part of it. The...
BBC
Meta, Amazon, Twitter layoffs: 'Tech layoffs won't destroy American dreams of Indians’
Recent mass layoffs at big US tech firms have plunged into uncertainty several Indians working on non-immigrant visas such as the H1-B. Surbhi Gupta, a product manager at Meta who was among those affected, spoke to California-based journalist Savita Patel about how it took her time to accept it, the uncertainties that H1-B visa holders deal with, and what she plans to do next.
Phys.org
Climate change in the forests of northern Germany: Team finds widespread drought stress in European beech
More and more trees are suffering the consequences of decades of manmade climate change. The growth of the European beech has so far suffered decline mainly in southern Europe. European beech is Germany's most important native forest tree species, and it is most commonly found in central Europe. A research...
drifttravel.com
How Can Immigration Consultants Help to Get Your US Citizenship?
If you want to become a US citizen, you may wonder how to go about it. Suppose you are considering applying for US citizenship for work, study, or relocation purposes. The process can be complicated, and it’s essential to make sure you have all your ducks in a row before you begin. This is where immigration consultants can be a big help.
Phys.org
Study finds climate change exacerbates the food gap between North and South Mediterranean countries
The Mediterranean region is widely acknowledged as one of the most exposed in the world to the effects of climate change, water scarcity, biodiversity loss and land degradation, coupled with a nutrition transition of its populations. Such agri-food system challenges are complex and closely interconnected: To overcome limitations linked to...
Phys.org
The impact of COVID-19 on young, unaccompanied asylum seekers in the UK
New research findings from the Lives on Hold, Our Stories Told (LOHST) project highlights failures in the U.K.'s legal and welfare systems and their impacts on unaccompanied young people seeking asylum. The LOHST project is an interdisciplinary research collaboration between the University of Liverpool, University College London (UCL), the University...
Phys.org
Teachers entering the profession from other fields often less satisfied
There is a shortage of teachers not only in Germany, but in many countries around the world. For this reason, people without formal teaching degrees are often brought in from other fields to teach in schools. Yet according to a new study, they are often less satisfied in their new jobs than their colleagues who trained to become teachers.
Essence
Amazon Is World’s First Public Company to Lose $1 Trillion in Market Value—What Does This Signal About Future Consumer Behaviors?
The e-commerce behemoth's market cap reportedly shrunk to $879 billion from $1.88 trillion. It looks like everyone’s favorite shopping addiction may be losing some its luster. Or at least that’s the gist of recent earnings reports that signal a significant dip in revenue. According to Bloomberg, Amazon is the...
Phys.org
Incorporating users' adaptive behavior in urban green space planning
National University of Singapore ecologists have developed a valuation framework that incorporates users' demand for green urban spaces to assess the benefits provided by their ecosystem services (ES). Urban green spaces contribute a variety of ES that are relevant to human well-being and mental health, such as air purification, noise...
