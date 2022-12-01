ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Free preschool childcare for all would boost UK growth, report finds

Free universal preschool childcare and more funding for after-school clubs could increase government revenues and save a family with young children between £620 and £6,175 a year, a joint report endorsed by the Labour party has revealed. The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) and the charity Save...
Phys.org

What factors influence Chinese university students' food waste behavior?

Food waste is a major social problem that contributes to the overutilization of natural resources, affecting economic progress and environment protection. Food waste occurs at all stages of the food supply chain, including production, transportation processing and consumption. Reducing food waste in the consumption stage has been an important goal attracting global concerns.
The Hill

Most Americans agree the federal minimum wage is too low: poll

A new YouGov poll found many Americans believe the federal minimum wage is higher than it actually is. Respondents were also more likely to believe it had been raised within the past 13 years, though it has not been adjusted since 2009. Full-time workers making the federal minimum wage can...
coinchapter.com

EU asks the USA to stop bullying it against China

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The United States (USA) is going after China and wants its partners in Europe to join in. However, President Joe Biden’s attempts to create a larger alliance against the Asian giant may eventually fail. The European Union (EU) is too dependent on China. It simply can’t back the USA against it.
BBC

Andrew Mitchell warns large numbers in Somalia could die

Development Minister Andrew Mitchell has told the BBC "large numbers of people are in danger of dying" in Somalia if the international community does not give the drought-ridden country more help. On a visit to western Somalia, he announced the UK was providing a £14m package of new humanitarian and...
Phys.org

Why you're less likely to get rich these days if your parents aren't already wealthy

Improvements in living standards over generations have been taken for granted in recent history, but these days young people are looking worse off than their parents in one major area: wealth. Income and wealth have evolved at very different rates in the UK in recent decades, mostly due to sky-rocketing...
BBC

Meta, Amazon, Twitter layoffs: 'Tech layoffs won't destroy American dreams of Indians’

Recent mass layoffs at big US tech firms have plunged into uncertainty several Indians working on non-immigrant visas such as the H1-B. Surbhi Gupta, a product manager at Meta who was among those affected, spoke to California-based journalist Savita Patel about how it took her time to accept it, the uncertainties that H1-B visa holders deal with, and what she plans to do next.
drifttravel.com

How Can Immigration Consultants Help to Get Your US Citizenship?

If you want to become a US citizen, you may wonder how to go about it. Suppose you are considering applying for US citizenship for work, study, or relocation purposes. The process can be complicated, and it’s essential to make sure you have all your ducks in a row before you begin. This is where immigration consultants can be a big help.
Phys.org

The impact of COVID-19 on young, unaccompanied asylum seekers in the UK

New research findings from the Lives on Hold, Our Stories Told (LOHST) project highlights failures in the U.K.'s legal and welfare systems and their impacts on unaccompanied young people seeking asylum. The LOHST project is an interdisciplinary research collaboration between the University of Liverpool, University College London (UCL), the University...
Phys.org

Teachers entering the profession from other fields often less satisfied

There is a shortage of teachers not only in Germany, but in many countries around the world. For this reason, people without formal teaching degrees are often brought in from other fields to teach in schools. Yet according to a new study, they are often less satisfied in their new jobs than their colleagues who trained to become teachers.
Phys.org

Incorporating users' adaptive behavior in urban green space planning

National University of Singapore ecologists have developed a valuation framework that incorporates users' demand for green urban spaces to assess the benefits provided by their ecosystem services (ES). Urban green spaces contribute a variety of ES that are relevant to human well-being and mental health, such as air purification, noise...

