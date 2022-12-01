ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have you seen Trey? Missing 19-year-old was last seen on WCCCD campus in Detroit

By Wwj Newsroom
 4 days ago

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Detroit Police are asking for tips in the search for a missing teen, who was last seen at a community college in the city.

Trey Rogers, 19, was last seen on the Wayne County Community College District's Eastern Campus, on Conner St. near I-94, at around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, according to police.

He was reported missing after he didn't return to his home in the 11000 block of Wilshire on the city's east side.

Rogers is described as a Black male, 6'3'' tall and weighing around 160 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black Nike jacket, with a gray polo shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Police did not specify whether Rogers is a student at the college.

Anyone who has seen this missing person, or who has any information that could help police locate him, is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct at 313-596-5901. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-SPEAK UP (800-773-2587).

Detroit, MI
