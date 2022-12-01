ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fight Game: MJF's Burberry belt, 'Better Than You' suit steal the show

By Garrett Gonzales
 4 days ago

John and Garrett are back to review a newsworthy AEW Dynamite.

John LaRocca and I are back with a brand new episode of The Fight Game Podcast.

Before we recapped AEW Dynamite, we talked about the speculation around William Regal and about who the top contenders for MJF's World title should be.

Then, we recapped Wednesday's Dynamite, focusing on the following:

  • Death, taxes, Moxley, and Hangman
  • Dax vs. Danielson
  • The confusion around the Dynamite Diamond battle royal
  • MJF and Regal
  • Jade looking like all the benjis
  • The third match between The Elite and Death Triangle

