Fight Game: MJF's Burberry belt, 'Better Than You' suit steal the show

John and Garrett are back to review a newsworthy AEW Dynamite.

John LaRocca and I are back with a brand new episode of The Fight Game Podcast.

Before we recapped AEW Dynamite, we talked about the speculation around William Regal and about who the top contenders for MJF's World title should be.



Then, we recapped Wednesday's Dynamite, focusing on the following:

Death, taxes, Moxley, and Hangman

Dax vs. Danielson

The confusion around the Dynamite Diamond battle royal

MJF and Regal



Jade looking like all the benjis

The third match between The Elite and Death Triangle

You can now subscribe to The Fight Game Podcast on Apple Podcasts and follow us on Spotify or click below to listen.

Listeners can also join The Fight Game Media Network Facebook Group .



Click Here To Listen