Related
Michigan Among Top 3 Christmas Tree Suppliers in the Country
When you hear "Made in Michigan" several things come to mind: Michigan cherries, cars, Better Made potato chips, and Vernor's for example. However, I must admit, Christmas trees are not one of the first things that come to my mind!. Despite having fond childhood memories of making the annual trek...
Michigan’s Favorite Christmas Candy is Timeless for the Holiday Season
The sweet taste of the season is in full swing. Not only are cookies, cakes and pies treat for the holidays, but candies of all types will fill bowls and stockings everywhere. Although there are quite a few types of candies synonymous with the Christmas season, each state seems to have a few standout choices on their lists for sweet treats. It's true that candy canes are traditionally the universally-loved Christmas candy associated with the season, with 1.76 Billion candy canes are produced every year for the holiday season, they aren't everyone's top pick.
Mystery Solved! Owner Found After Michigan Vehicle Abandoned Following Hurricane
A Facebook post that featured a mysterious abandoned vehicle with Michigan license plates led to the mystery being solved. Marianne King Williams posted in a Higgins Lake, MI group a photo of a Ford Flex that was abandoned in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, after Hurricane Ian in September. The front of the vehicle says Higgins Lake.
The most dangerous place in the world which can brigs anyone to the deathbed is found in Michigan.
The most deadliest lake in the world is lake MichiganPhoto byDustin Tray/ Pexels. One of the most dangerous lakes in the world is found in Michigan, which is also considered one of the deadliest lakes in the world.
80-Year-Old Woman Has Played the Michigan Lottery Since it Began and Just Won Big
Carolyn Geiss has been playing the Michigan Lottery since it began and her persistence has finally paid off. The 80-year-old just nabbed a $1 million Powerball prize. The Dearborn woman was just old enough to legally buy lottery tickets when the Michigan Lottery was established in November of 1972. She's been playing ever since and tells the Lottery that winning a $1 million prize is "breathtaking."
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
Details on Saturday morning’s rude weather from Mother Nature: Snow, wind, cold
Saturday morning won’t be comfortable here in Michigan. One area will also have some dangerous winter weather. A strong cold front blows through Lower Michigan between 1 a.m. in the west and 7 a.m. in the east. The precipitation comes in the few hours after the cold front for most of us. The exception will be several hours of wind-driven lake-effect snow from Houghton Lake north to the Mackinac Bridge into early Saturday afternoon.
White Christmas in Michigan? For some it’s a sure bet, for others it’ll be iffy
The question is starting: Will we have a white Christmas? Let’s first look at what climatology shows us as the historical chance of a white Christmas at any location in Michigan. Firstly, we have to determine what we want to call a “white Christmas.” Most people call a white...
Pickle Fanatic? Michigan Produces More Pickles Than Any Other State
The Mitten never ceases to amaze me! Despite having been born and raised in West Michigan and having lived here the majority of my life, I'm always amazed at just how much I'm still discovering about my home state. Upon recently learning that Michigan is the 3rd largest supplier of...
Amazing Reindeer Experiences Await You in Mid Michigan
Christmas brings laughter, love, gifts and reindeer. Why is the reindeer tied to Christmas? When did it begin as tradition? Can I see reindeer locally?. According to az animals heres some insight to Christmas and the incorporation of reindeer:. Celebrating Christmas began when Christianity co-opted pagan celebrations of the winter...
Michigan’s State Drink Sucks
I was surprised to find out that Michigan does not have a state food, we do however have a state drink, and it sucks (in my opinion). Drum roll please - Michigan's state drink is a Hummer. Before you even think I am rallying to change our state drink to...
Hitting the Slopes? Keep An Eye On Ski Conditions Across Michigan With These Live Webcams
Mother Nature sure likes to keep us guessing here in The Mitten. After teasing us over the Thanksgiving holiday with an early Winter storm that dropped nearly two feet of snow in West Michigan, surely that was only a taste of what's yet to come!. Winter sports enthusiasts across the...
Best Once In A Lifetime Meal In Michigan
Life is full of awesome experiences and eating is certainly one of them. We all have our go to foods, but what about a once in a lifetime meal?. Your taste may not necessarily be my taste, but from the looks of the food served at this particular Michigan restaurant, we can all find something to agree on. The heritage restaurant is home to what Eat This Not That claims to be the place to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Great Lakes State.
Detroit News
How ex-House Speaker Lee Chatfield provided foothold in state government for lobbyists
Lansing — Former House Speaker Lee Chatfield repeatedly provided favorable treatment to a prominent Lansing lobbying firm's clients while receiving personal benefits in a relationship that exposes weaknesses in the state's scant ethics laws, a Detroit News investigation shows. Chatfield's close ties to Lansing-based Governmental Consultant Services Inc. (GCSI)...
Michigan is getting another new Cookies dispensary
The California-based cannabis company will open its newest location in Jackson
34-year-old Wisconsin man overdoses at Belleville rest stop
Michigan State Police are investigating an apparent drug overdose after a man was pronounced dead in the parking lot of a Wayne County rest area.
wcsx.com
Beloved Michigan Jewelry and Gift Shop Closing After 24 Years
Christmas is here, and that means lots of Christmas shopping in Michigan, but some stores are celebrating their final holiday season. It’s always bittersweet when a local Michigan store closes after many years in business. On one hand, it’s nice that the community supported that shop for so many years, and I’m sure many good memories were made. On the other, it’s sad to see a local establishment close.
CP Holiday Train rolls through metro Detroit for first time in 3 years
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is passing through Michigan Thursday night for the first time in three years.
100 gallons of fuel spill on M-43 near Kalamazoo
Around 100 gallons of fuel spilled near Kalamazoo on Sunday.
It Is Illegal To Throw These 5 Things Away In Michigan
The list of items that are illegal to throw in the trash in Michigan is kind of surprising. Many of us may not realize that it's not just local garbage companies making up the rules about what they can and cannot take to landfills. Michigan has laws in place to help protect the environment and conserve dwindling space in landfills according to Michigan.gov,
