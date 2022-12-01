ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Among Top 3 Christmas Tree Suppliers in the Country

When you hear "Made in Michigan" several things come to mind: Michigan cherries, cars, Better Made potato chips, and Vernor's for example. However, I must admit, Christmas trees are not one of the first things that come to my mind!. Despite having fond childhood memories of making the annual trek...
Michigan’s Favorite Christmas Candy is Timeless for the Holiday Season

The sweet taste of the season is in full swing. Not only are cookies, cakes and pies treat for the holidays, but candies of all types will fill bowls and stockings everywhere. Although there are quite a few types of candies synonymous with the Christmas season, each state seems to have a few standout choices on their lists for sweet treats. It's true that candy canes are traditionally the universally-loved Christmas candy associated with the season, with 1.76 Billion candy canes are produced every year for the holiday season, they aren't everyone's top pick.
80-Year-Old Woman Has Played the Michigan Lottery Since it Began and Just Won Big

Carolyn Geiss has been playing the Michigan Lottery since it began and her persistence has finally paid off. The 80-year-old just nabbed a $1 million Powerball prize. The Dearborn woman was just old enough to legally buy lottery tickets when the Michigan Lottery was established in November of 1972. She's been playing ever since and tells the Lottery that winning a $1 million prize is "breathtaking."
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Details on Saturday morning’s rude weather from Mother Nature: Snow, wind, cold

Saturday morning won’t be comfortable here in Michigan. One area will also have some dangerous winter weather. A strong cold front blows through Lower Michigan between 1 a.m. in the west and 7 a.m. in the east. The precipitation comes in the few hours after the cold front for most of us. The exception will be several hours of wind-driven lake-effect snow from Houghton Lake north to the Mackinac Bridge into early Saturday afternoon.
Pickle Fanatic? Michigan Produces More Pickles Than Any Other State

The Mitten never ceases to amaze me! Despite having been born and raised in West Michigan and having lived here the majority of my life, I'm always amazed at just how much I'm still discovering about my home state. Upon recently learning that Michigan is the 3rd largest supplier of...
Amazing Reindeer Experiences Await You in Mid Michigan

Christmas brings laughter, love, gifts and reindeer. Why is the reindeer tied to Christmas? When did it begin as tradition? Can I see reindeer locally?. According to az animals heres some insight to Christmas and the incorporation of reindeer:. Celebrating Christmas began when Christianity co-opted pagan celebrations of the winter...
1470 WFNT

Michigan’s State Drink Sucks

I was surprised to find out that Michigan does not have a state food, we do however have a state drink, and it sucks (in my opinion). Drum roll please - Michigan's state drink is a Hummer. Before you even think I am rallying to change our state drink to...
1470 WFNT

Best Once In A Lifetime Meal In Michigan

Life is full of awesome experiences and eating is certainly one of them. We all have our go to foods, but what about a once in a lifetime meal?. Your taste may not necessarily be my taste, but from the looks of the food served at this particular Michigan restaurant, we can all find something to agree on. The heritage restaurant is home to what Eat This Not That claims to be the place to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Great Lakes State.
Detroit News

How ex-House Speaker Lee Chatfield provided foothold in state government for lobbyists

Lansing — Former House Speaker Lee Chatfield repeatedly provided favorable treatment to a prominent Lansing lobbying firm's clients while receiving personal benefits in a relationship that exposes weaknesses in the state's scant ethics laws, a Detroit News investigation shows. Chatfield's close ties to Lansing-based Governmental Consultant Services Inc. (GCSI)...
wcsx.com

Beloved Michigan Jewelry and Gift Shop Closing After 24 Years

Christmas is here, and that means lots of Christmas shopping in Michigan, but some stores are celebrating their final holiday season. It’s always bittersweet when a local Michigan store closes after many years in business. On one hand, it’s nice that the community supported that shop for so many years, and I’m sure many good memories were made. On the other, it’s sad to see a local establishment close.
1077 WRKR

It Is Illegal To Throw These 5 Things Away In Michigan

The list of items that are illegal to throw in the trash in Michigan is kind of surprising. Many of us may not realize that it's not just local garbage companies making up the rules about what they can and cannot take to landfills. Michigan has laws in place to help protect the environment and conserve dwindling space in landfills according to Michigan.gov,
