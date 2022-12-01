ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angels News: Logan O’Hoppe Picked as LA's Top Rookie of the Year Candidate

By Noah Camras
 4 days ago

He has a real chance to win the award next season.

It's not often the Angels enter a season with an exciting young prospect, but after last year's trade deadline, they have a few. None, however, are more exciting than their No. 1 prospect, catcher Logan O'Hoppe .

O'Hoppe made his debut late last season , and impressed in limited time.

He hit .286 (four for 14) with two walks and two runs batted in. He was also very solid behind the plate.

Because of his impressive start to his MLB career, and the lack of competition at the catcher position for the Angels, MLB.com picked O'Hoppe as the Angels' best candidate to win the Rookie of the Year Award next season.

"The Angels got O’Hoppe in the Brandon Marsh trade with the Phillies at last year’s Trade Deadline, and he went on to post a 1.146 OPS in 29 Double-A games following the trade. He was rewarded with his first callup to the big leagues for a brief 14 at-bat audition. He should have every opportunity to be the club’s starting backstop on Opening Day, allowing Angels fans to truly appreciate his all-around skills."

Barring an offseason move, the 22-year-old should open as the team's starting catcher on Opening Day . If he plays well, he should be the team's every day catcher, which would give him a real shot at winning the award.

He'll be looking to become the fourth Angel in franchise history to win the award, joining Tim Salmon (1993) , Mike Trout (2012) and Shohei Ohtani (2018).

