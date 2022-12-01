Steubenville, Oh. — The park has been around for 225 Christmas celebrations and the latest anniversary was Saturday afternoon. Throughout the half-mile stretch, a nativity scene featuring live animals, a storybook trail, and of course, Santa Claus was a part of the experience. Families from all around the Ohio Valley were present, as many filed in from after the Steubenville Christmas parade. Members of the revitalization effort for the park feel events such as this help connect the park to the rest of the city.

