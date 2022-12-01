ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Special Olympics Wyoming celebrates 50 years, hosts annual fundraiser

CASPER, Wyo. — On Saturday, hundreds of people turned out to support Special Olympics Wyoming at the Festival of Trees, its biggest fundraiser of the year. However, in addition to raising funds, the day also served as a celebration of 50 years of the Special Olympics in Wyoming. “This...
Governor to join AARP Wyoming’s TeleTown Hall ahead of 2023 legislative session

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon will participate in an AARP Wyoming TeleTown Hall event set to begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14. “Over the years, it has become tradition for the Governor to join us for a TeleTown Hall leading into the New Year and the Legislative season,” Sam Shumway, director of AARP Wyoming, said in a press release. “We are very thankful that Governor Gordon is spending time with our members and taking the time to listen to their concerns.”
Wyoming bill seeks to prohibit all marriages involving minors under age 16

CASPER, Wyo. — Four Wyoming legislators are sponsoring a bill that would raise the minimum marriage age from 16 to 18 years old. Under existing Wyoming law, marriages can involve someone under age 16 if parents or guardians consent and a judge authorizes the issuance of a licence. House Bill 07 would eliminate that exception, prohibiting and voiding all marriages involving someone under age 16. Marriages entered into after July 1, 2023 involving people under age 16 would be void without a decree of divorce if the bill were to become law.
Wyoming agencies presenting budget requests to Joint Appropriations Committee starting Thursday

CASPER, Wyo. — State of Wyoming agencies and departments seeking adjustments to their 2023–24 biennial budgets will begin presenting their requests to the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee starting on Thursday, according to the Legislative Service Office. Agencies make supplemental budget requests if they are asking for...

