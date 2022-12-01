CASPER, Wyo. — Four Wyoming legislators are sponsoring a bill that would raise the minimum marriage age from 16 to 18 years old. Under existing Wyoming law, marriages can involve someone under age 16 if parents or guardians consent and a judge authorizes the issuance of a licence. House Bill 07 would eliminate that exception, prohibiting and voiding all marriages involving someone under age 16. Marriages entered into after July 1, 2023 involving people under age 16 would be void without a decree of divorce if the bill were to become law.

