Wyoming Unclaimed Property pot grows $12.68M to $106.8M; public urged to check if they’re owed
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The State Treasurer’s office is encouraging current and former Wyoming residents looking for extra spending money this holiday season to visit www.mycash.wyo.gov to see if any of the state’s $106.8 million in unclaimed property is theirs. The Unclaimed Property Division of the Wyoming State...
Special Olympics Wyoming celebrates 50 years, hosts annual fundraiser
CASPER, Wyo. — On Saturday, hundreds of people turned out to support Special Olympics Wyoming at the Festival of Trees, its biggest fundraiser of the year. However, in addition to raising funds, the day also served as a celebration of 50 years of the Special Olympics in Wyoming. “This...
Wyoming check stations catch 58 boats with invasive mussels in 2022; high-risk inspections on the rise
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming is one of the only states where invasive quagga and zebra mussels haven’t been discovered, thanks in part to inspections at aquatic invasive species check stations. Check stations discovered mussels on a total of 58 boats during 2022, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department...
Governor to join AARP Wyoming’s TeleTown Hall ahead of 2023 legislative session
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon will participate in an AARP Wyoming TeleTown Hall event set to begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14. “Over the years, it has become tradition for the Governor to join us for a TeleTown Hall leading into the New Year and the Legislative season,” Sam Shumway, director of AARP Wyoming, said in a press release. “We are very thankful that Governor Gordon is spending time with our members and taking the time to listen to their concerns.”
Wyoming bill seeks to prohibit all marriages involving minors under age 16
CASPER, Wyo. — Four Wyoming legislators are sponsoring a bill that would raise the minimum marriage age from 16 to 18 years old. Under existing Wyoming law, marriages can involve someone under age 16 if parents or guardians consent and a judge authorizes the issuance of a licence. House Bill 07 would eliminate that exception, prohibiting and voiding all marriages involving someone under age 16. Marriages entered into after July 1, 2023 involving people under age 16 would be void without a decree of divorce if the bill were to become law.
Wyoming agencies presenting budget requests to Joint Appropriations Committee starting Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — State of Wyoming agencies and departments seeking adjustments to their 2023–24 biennial budgets will begin presenting their requests to the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee starting on Thursday, according to the Legislative Service Office. Agencies make supplemental budget requests if they are asking for...
Black ice on I-80 in Wyoming; 6–12 inches of snow for Sierra Madres, Snowy Range overnight Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — Black ice advisories are in effect Monday morning along Interstate 80 in the Laramie, Rock Springs and Lyman areas, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Wind gusts of up to 65 mph are possible in south central and southeast Wyoming until around 11 a.m. Monday,...
