Read full article on original website
Related
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Star After Pregnancy Reveal
Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her...
Legendary Athlete Facing Divorce After 24 Days Of Marriage
A legendary soccer player is reportedly facing divorce after just 24 days of marriage and the World Cup could be to blame. According to reports on Monday, a legendary Brazilian soccer player named Adriano is facing a divorce from his wife of 24 days, with the World Cup potentially causing the split.
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes Temporarily Taken Off GMA Amid Romance
Today's episode of GMA3 was missing two familiar faces: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. The co-anchors were absent from the Dec. 5 broadcast of the ABC show, just days after footage surfaced of the...
Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34
The broadway community is mourning the loss of a stage performer. Quentin Oliver Lee died on Dec. 1 after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer, his wife Angie Lee Graham shared on Dec. 2. The former Phantom of the Opera star was 34. "Quentin passed in the wee hours...
Britney Spears Sends Love to “Brave” Sister Jamie Lynn Spears
Change of heart. On her own 41st birthday, Britney Spears shared a touching tribute to Jamie Lynn Spears after publicly feuding with her younger sister. "It's my b-day but you're my heart so I'm...
Olivia Wilde Goes on Vacation, Returns To IG After Harry Styles Split
Olivia Wilde has left her worries behind. Shortly after splitting with boyfriend Harry Styles, the Don't Worry Darling director jetted off to a tropical location for some much needed fun in the...
Khloe Kardashian Shares Cryptic Relationship Advice One Year After Tristan Thompson's Paternity Scandal
Watch: Khloe Kardashian YELLS "Liar!" to Tristan at The Kardashians Premiere. The queen of the cryptic posts strikes again. Khloe Kardashian recently dished out some sound relationship advice on her Instagram Stories. On Dec. 3, the 38-year-old shared a quote that read, "Advice of the day: You can't make someone love you by giving them more of what they don't already appreciate."
See Pregnant Keke Palmer and Boyfriend Darius Jackson's Private Road to Parenthood
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Forget being a VP, Keke Palmer is about to welcome a new VIP. As the True Jackson, VP alum revealed in an epic pregnancy announcement on the Dec. 3 episode of Saturday Night Live: She's expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson.
Gisele Comments On Tom Brady's Tribute to Daughter
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are still a united front. As the former couple's daughter Vivian turned 10, the NFL player took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday message, with the supermodel...
Nick Cannon Hospitalized for Pneumonia
Nick Cannon is sharing an update from his hospital bed. The Masked Singer host explained that he's getting medical care after coming down with pneumonia. "Okay, so I guess I'm not Superman," he wrote on Instagram Dec. 2. "I promised myself I would never be back at this place again… But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won't be able to take care of everyone else."
See Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ Daughter Sterling Twin With Baby Brother Bronze in Football Outfits
Watch: Brittany & Patrick Mahomes Welcome Baby No. 2. These outfits are total touchdowns. Brittany Mahomes—wife to NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes—shared a photo of the couple's children all dressed up to support their dad's team, the Kansas City Chiefs. In the snapshot posted to Brittany's Instagram Stories on Dec. 4, their 21-month-old daughter Sterling and newborn son Bronze both wear a matching top with football art.
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Show PDA at Art Basel Party in Miami
On Dec. 2, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were spotted showing some PDA during a trip to Miami. The two, parents of daughter Stormi Webster, 4, and a 10-month-old baby boy, were photographed hugging and talking at Wayne and Cynthia Boich's Art Basel 2022 Party in Miami Beach. Kylie also shared a glass of what appeared to be white wine with Travis.
Keke Palmer Spoke About Balancing Career and Family Before Pregnancy Reveal
Keke Palmer knows a thing or two about juggling a few roles—and she's embarking on her biggest one yet. During her Saturday Night Live hosting debut on Dec. 3, the Nope star revealed that she is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson. And ahead of her big announcement, the 29-year-old reflected on balancing her busy professional life amid making time for her personal one.
Charlie Puth Goes Instagram Official With Girlfriend Brooke Sansone
Watch: Charlie Puth Goes IG Official With Girlfriend Brooke Sansone. Memories follow Charlie Puth left and right and he just shared one of those with the world. Just one month after giving an update on his relationship status, the "Light Switch" singer went Instagram official with girlfriend Brooke Sansone on his 31st birthday.
This Week's Ep Of "The White Lotus" Had Me SCREAMING, And Here Are 34 Tweets To Tell You Why
"Portia gave us one cute outfit, now she’s back to dressing like a Polly Pocket doll who lost half her luggage."
See How Tish Cyrus and Boyfriend Dominic Purcell Are Preparing for Their First Christmas Together
Watch: Tish Cyrus Debuts Romance With Prison Break Star Dominic Purcell. Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell are rocking around the Christmas tree—literally. One week after going Instagram official, the couple appear to be getting into the holiday spirit together. The manager and the Prison Break alum were photographed picking up groceries from Trader Joe's and shopping for a Christmas tree together in Los Angeles on Dec. 4.
Kirstie Alley Dead at 71
Kirstie Alley has died after a short battle with cancer. The Cheers actress was 71. Her children True and Lillie Parker shared the news on Dec. 5, writing in a statement posted to her Twitter page, "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered."
Kourtney Kardashian’s $2,459 Poosh Holiday Mailer Includes an Eye Serum She Puts All Over Her Body
We included these products chosen by Kourtney Kardashian and Poosh because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Poosh is Kourtney's website. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
How GMA3 Addressed Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Absence
Watch: Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Taken Off GMA3 Amid Relationship Drama. After a whirlwind week, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are away from the hot seats. Amid reports of a romance between the two co-hosts, the GMA3 anchors were notably absent from their Dec. 5 broadcast. In fact, host Stephanie Ramos—who filled in alongside Gio Benitez—kicked things off by telling viewers that Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, "have the day off."
'Tis the Season for Blake Lively’s Coziest Baby Bump Photo Yet
Blake Lively is bumping along into the holiday season. The Age of Adaline actress showcased her pregnant belly while sporting a pair of Christmas pajamas with husband Ryan Reynolds on quite the...
E! News
225K+
Followers
56K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0