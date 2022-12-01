ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legendary Athlete Facing Divorce After 24 Days Of Marriage

A legendary soccer player is reportedly facing divorce after just 24 days of marriage and the World Cup could be to blame. According to reports on Monday, a legendary Brazilian soccer player named Adriano is facing a divorce from his wife of 24 days, with the World Cup potentially causing the split.
Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34

The broadway community is mourning the loss of a stage performer. Quentin Oliver Lee died on Dec. 1 after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer, his wife Angie Lee Graham shared on Dec. 2. The former Phantom of the Opera star was 34. "Quentin passed in the wee hours...
Khloe Kardashian Shares Cryptic Relationship Advice One Year After Tristan Thompson's Paternity Scandal

Watch: Khloe Kardashian YELLS "Liar!" to Tristan at The Kardashians Premiere. The queen of the cryptic posts strikes again. Khloe Kardashian recently dished out some sound relationship advice on her Instagram Stories. On Dec. 3, the 38-year-old shared a quote that read, "Advice of the day: You can't make someone love you by giving them more of what they don't already appreciate."
Nick Cannon Hospitalized for Pneumonia

Nick Cannon is sharing an update from his hospital bed. The Masked Singer host explained that he's getting medical care after coming down with pneumonia. "Okay, so I guess I'm not Superman," he wrote on Instagram Dec. 2. "I promised myself I would never be back at this place again… But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won't be able to take care of everyone else."
See Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ Daughter Sterling Twin With Baby Brother Bronze in Football Outfits

Watch: Brittany & Patrick Mahomes Welcome Baby No. 2. These outfits are total touchdowns. Brittany Mahomes—wife to NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes—shared a photo of the couple's children all dressed up to support their dad's team, the Kansas City Chiefs. In the snapshot posted to Brittany's Instagram Stories on Dec. 4, their 21-month-old daughter Sterling and newborn son Bronze both wear a matching top with football art.
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Show PDA at Art Basel Party in Miami

On Dec. 2, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were spotted showing some PDA during a trip to Miami. The two, parents of daughter Stormi Webster, 4, and a 10-month-old baby boy, were photographed hugging and talking at Wayne and Cynthia Boich's Art Basel 2022 Party in Miami Beach. Kylie also shared a glass of what appeared to be white wine with Travis.
Keke Palmer Spoke About Balancing Career and Family Before Pregnancy Reveal

Keke Palmer knows a thing or two about juggling a few roles—and she's embarking on her biggest one yet. During her Saturday Night Live hosting debut on Dec. 3, the Nope star revealed that she is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson. And ahead of her big announcement, the 29-year-old reflected on balancing her busy professional life amid making time for her personal one.
Charlie Puth Goes Instagram Official With Girlfriend Brooke Sansone

Watch: Charlie Puth Goes IG Official With Girlfriend Brooke Sansone. Memories follow Charlie Puth left and right and he just shared one of those with the world. Just one month after giving an update on his relationship status, the "Light Switch" singer went Instagram official with girlfriend Brooke Sansone on his 31st birthday.
See How Tish Cyrus and Boyfriend Dominic Purcell Are Preparing for Their First Christmas Together

Watch: Tish Cyrus Debuts Romance With Prison Break Star Dominic Purcell. Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell are rocking around the Christmas tree—literally. One week after going Instagram official, the couple appear to be getting into the holiday spirit together. The manager and the Prison Break alum were photographed picking up groceries from Trader Joe's and shopping for a Christmas tree together in Los Angeles on Dec. 4.
Kirstie Alley Dead at 71

Kirstie Alley has died after a short battle with cancer. The Cheers actress was 71. Her children True and Lillie Parker shared the news on Dec. 5, writing in a statement posted to her Twitter page, "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered."
How GMA3 Addressed Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Absence

Watch: Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Taken Off GMA3 Amid Relationship Drama. After a whirlwind week, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are away from the hot seats. Amid reports of a romance between the two co-hosts, the GMA3 anchors were notably absent from their Dec. 5 broadcast. In fact, host Stephanie Ramos—who filled in alongside Gio Benitez—kicked things off by telling viewers that Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, "have the day off."
