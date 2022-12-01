Read full article on original website
Mystery solved: North Carolina pilot, 23, who fell out of small plane had opened a hatch to throw up accidentally plummeted to the ground, autopsy finds
A North Carolina pilot who mysteriously fell from a small aircraft, after he'd opened a hatch to throw up during a turbulent emergency landing, has had his death ruled an accident, officials say. Charles Hew Crooks, 23, had been complaining that he'd felt unwell as the 1983 CASA C-212 aircraft...
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
'Times Square killer' pleads guilty to 1 woman's murder and admits killing 4 others
A man known as the "Times Square Killer" -- already serving life for murder -- admitted five additional cold-case killings Monday in a New York court.
Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce 2023 Tour With the Strokes, St. Vincent, and More
Red Hot Chili Peppers have enlisted a bevy of big-name support acts for a 2023 tour of North America and Europe. At dates kicking off in Vancouver next March, the North American shows will feature support from two artists apiece, selected from the Strokes, St. Vincent, the Mars Volta, Thundercat, and City and Colour. Iggy Pop and the Roots, meanwhile, will join the band at select European dates. King Princess is playing a handful of shows both sides of the Atlantic. Check out the dates below.
Chubby and the Gang Share New Song “Violent Night (A Christmas Tale)”: Listen
Chubby and the Gang have shared a new song called “Violent Night (A Christmas Tale),” the front half of their forthcoming double-A-side single Chubby and the Gang Presents: A Christmas Extravaganza. The single—which also includes the song “Red Rag to a Bull”—is due out December 14 via Partisan. Check out “Violent Night (A Christmas Tale)” and the single’s album art below.
Keith Levene of The Clash and Public Image Ltd dead at 65
Keith Levene, revered guitarist and founding member of both The Clash and Public Image Ltd, is dead at 65. His partner Kate Ransford confirmed the news on her Twitter, writing that the musician passed away "peacefully, painfree, cosy n well loved." Best known for founding The Clash with Mick Jones...
