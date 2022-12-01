Read full article on original website
Artwalk Gainesville creates a monthly sanctuary for both expression and community
As the 1980s came to a close, a group of Gainesville artists, armed with chalk, drew footprints that led from one downtown gallery to another. Their “artwalk” was contained and simple. After 30 years of wear and weather, the feet have washed away — but they would be...
A new Newberry Christmas tradition transforms its downtown into a gingerbread village
NEWBERRY, Fla. — The city of Newberry has worked tirelessly to put together its first annual Gingerbread Village holiday celebration. With the streets lined with Christmas lights, event goers enjoyed a vintage Christmas market, the Firehouse art gallery in downtown Newberry and free hot cocoa. The Newberry Gingerbread Village...
Christmas tree lighting takes place in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City kicked off the Christmas season with its annual tree lightning and christmas market. More than 35 vendors came together so parents could get a head start on their christmas shopping. Kids could play games, take pictures with Santa and enjoy other festive activities.
This RTS driver tries to spread holiday joy — every day — via his bus header
For one Gainesville bus driver, it’s the holiday season year-round. January through December, Steven Sowders displays “happy holidays” on his bus header to celebrate a national holiday, big or small, every day. Sowders has worked for the Gainesville Regional Transit System for nearly eight years. For most...
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Monday morning, the University of Florida black experience installation will be unveiled at the Reitz Union Auditorium. The event starts at 9 a.m. and features speakers like President Kent Fuchs and Attorney Jeraldine Williams. Voters in two Gilchrist County cities head to the polls on Tuesday...
The future of the Thelma A. Boltin Center: a taxpayer’s burden or historic preservation?
The historic Thelma A. Boltin Center, a once bustling entertainment space for Gainesville residents, now lies silent as the building slowly succumbs to the trials of time. Located at 516 NE 2nd Ave. and built in 1943 as part of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal initiative, the community center has a rich history, but it’s falling apart. Delayed renovation plans, pandemic shutdowns and out-of-date construction techniques have the city at odds over the future of the center.
Farm Share giving away free food in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Free food will be available on Dec, 3rd in Lake City on a first-come, first-served basis. Farm Share is holding a food giveaway at the Lake City Police Department starting at 8 a.m. The event will end when supplies run out. Farm Share is a...
Farm Share distributes to those in need
LAKE CITY, Fla — Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help...
A local cemetery in Cedar Key finds shocking discoveries about its history
CEDAR KEY, Fla. — Hurricanes are destructive forces of nature that take with it memories, valuables and for this Florida city, its history. The Cedar Key Historical Society started research on the Cedar Key Cemetery five years ago, where they found out that 30 unmarked graves were located there.
Homeless Micanopy couple weather a hurricane and tropical storm in a tent
Of the thousands of motorists who drive southbound Interstate 75 every day, hundreds take the Exit 374 ramp toward Micanopy, and they all pass Sharon James and Tim Rader. James and Rader have been “off and on” homeless for over 20 years and have been in Florida since 2016. They spend their days panhandling at the exit and return to their tent in the woods at night, where they weathered Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole.
Longboarding and skateboarding competition challenges competitors at Boulware Springs Park
Miami Ultraskate record-holder Neena Beena hosted a longboard and skateboard event Sunday at the Boulware Springs Park trailhead with “awesome prizes,” competitors said. The free seventh annual Briefcase Push Race challenged riders in a 10K race and 2-mile race on the Gainesville-Hawthorne State Trail, and a dizzy race, freestyle competition and best trick competition in the trailhead parking lot.
Humane Society of Marion County looking for volunteers
The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC), a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the care and protection of the county’s animals, is currently seeking volunteers who are 14 years of age or older. According to HSMC, volunteers lend a hand throughout the organization by walking dogs, socializing with...
Marion County precautionary water boil notice
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some residents of Marion County are under a precautionary water boil notice. Marion County Utility Officials issued this notice for people who live in Hunters Trace and Pine Ridge Estates after a temporary drop in water pressure. Customers in these communities should use bottled water or...
Holiday events to attend in central Florida
Central Florida — Several counties across central Florida are kicking off the holiday season with festive events. Christmas is just a few weeks away and many families are planning to head to local holiday celebrations. Below find a list of holiday events in different counties in central Florida:. Marion...
Ocala resident wants ice rink instead of another gas station or apartment complex
In response to several letters about a proposed ice rink, I also think an ice rink would be a fabulous addition to Ocala. It’s a good point to make that we have Olympians and kids here that have no place to go and practice. Ice skating is a treasured...
One Class at a Time: Detra Long
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - December’s winner is Detra Long from Gainesville High School. Long is the math department chair, “it’s fun for me. I have fun teaching math” said Long. She has been at Gainesville High for 17 years and currently teaches algebra two honors and...
Fishing report: Lake title on line
A few weeks of seemingly sub-par fishing finally started to improve noticeably around the Thanksgiving holiday. Heading up several good inshore gulf reports were Charlie McCallister and Joe Yarborough. The well-experienced Gainesville anglers fished out of Crystal River on Saturday. They waited in a drizzly overcast for the tide to...
Bev’s Burgers headed to Newberry
Popular local chain Bev’s Burgers is poised to become the first restaurant to occupy a new commercial building across from Oak View Middle School in Newberry. The news comes two days after the Newberry Board of Adjustment—which includes city commissioners and other key staff—approved a development plan for the corner of US-27 and SW 4th Avenue. Developer JBrown Professional Group declined to name the first tenant in the new building, but Bev’s Burgers confirmed its plans to Mainstreet Daily News on Wednesday.
This $6.5 Million Spectacular Estate in Ocala, Florida is Perfect for Family Living and Entertaining with Resort Style Amenities
3956 NW 85th Terrace Home in Ocala, Florida for Sale. 3956 NW 85th Terrace, Ocala, Florida is a spectacular residence perfect for family living and entertaining with open floor plan, resort style screen enclosed pool, summer kitchen, beautiful sunsets overlooking the golf course. This Home in Ocala offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 14,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3956 NW 85th Terrace, please contact Joan Pletcher (Phone: 352-347-1777) for full support and perfect service.
After a low turnout last year, Special Olympics Florida had over 400 athletes participate in the Race for Inclusion
After crossing the finish line with aching muscles and a rapid-beating heart, Chris Nikic knew he had proven himself yet again. The 23-year-old athlete with Down syndrome was the first Special Olympics Florida athlete to complete the second annual Race for Inclusion at Flavet Field Saturday. Special Olympics Florida collaborated...
