WTOV 9
Investigation continues into fatal Steubenville blaze
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The Steubenville Fire Department has confirmed the death of a 65-year-old man is after a fire Sunday at the Fort Steuben Apartments on North Fourth Street. The call came in at around 4 p.m. for the fire on the seventh floor of the building. Both Steubenville...
WTOV 9
Demolition of Weir Memorial Pool begins
WEIRTON, W.Va. — The demolition of the Margaret Manson Weir Memorial Pool was in full swing Monday. Residents of the neighborhood and beyond worked for years to try to preserve and restore the closed pool to service, but it became a question of safety to the city. "I know...
Belmont County Coroner on scene at Nickles Bakery
UPDATE: A confirmation has been received by 7News that a male employee died in an industrial accident at Nickles Bakery. No name is being given at this time. The Belmont County Coroner’s van is on the scene at Nickles Bakery in Martins Ferry. Martins Ferry Police confirm an accident has occurred at the bakery. Fire, […]
WTOV 9
Lenz honored for years of service in Shadyside
Belmont County, OH — A retirement luncheon was held this weekend at the Shadyside fire house for David Lenz. He served 47 years in the fire fighting and. emergency medical services profession. most recent as Chief of the OR&W Fire District. Lenz was given an appreciation plaque presented to...
WTOV 9
There's still time for controlled bow hunting in Weirton
The Weirton Police Department recently sent out a release reminding hunter of important upcoming dates in the Mountain State. A part of it was a refresher that controlled bow hunting season had been extended to Dec. 31. Then, after a week and a half, it will resume from Jan. 9-31.
WTOV 9
Will beaten and battered Leopold Lane in Ohio County ever get the attention it needs?
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Leopold Lane had been a dangerous road for many years, and residents who live on it are pleading for officials to fix it. "We don't want answers, we want solutions," said Lambert T. Jones II, Leopold Lane homeowner. The road, which sits just outside of...
WTOV 9
'Grocery store' of drugs taken off Steubenville streets
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Members of the Jefferson County Drug Task Force seized what they called a “grocery store” of drugs during a recent search along the 400 block of S. 4th Street. Louis D. Jordan, 43, from Columbus, was arrested after detectives discovered roughly 423 grams...
WTOV 9
One person dies in Fort Steuben Apartments blaze
Steubenville, OH — One person has died after a fire broke out Sunday night at the old fort Steuben hotel in Steubenville. The call came in at around 4pm for the fire on the 7th floor of the building -- both Steubenville and Wintersville fire departments have been on the scene for several hours.
WTOV 9
Buckeye Local School District secures $200K for security
DILLONVALE, Ohio — A total of $200,000 is coming to the Buckeye Local School District for security purposes and two buildings will benefit from improvements. The district recently learned it was among 708 sites selected for Ohio K-12 School Safety Grants through the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission. The grants are part of a $100 million program and will be expended in 57 counties for security cameras, public address systems, automatic door locks, visitor badging systems and exterior lighting.
WTOV 9
Steubenville Sights & Sounds Parade Returns with Wiggins Serving as Grand Marshal
Steubenville, Oh. — Steubenville continues to incorporate many holiday-themed activities, aside from the nutcrackers and The Fort that many of us may know, but I'm here at the 2022 Sights and Sounds parade where some things are looking a little different this year. Delores Wiggins was the grand marshal...
One person dead in Jefferson County apartment fire
STEUBENVILLE, OH (WTRF) — One person died in the Fort Steuben Apartments, according to the City of Steubenville Fire Department. City Manager Jim Mavromatis tells 7NEWS from what the crews say, “he (the person) was dead at the scene once they were able to get in the apartment.” The scene is being investigated by the […]
WTOV 9
Wheeling hosts 'Paws with Claus' benefiting the Ohio County Animal Shelter
The City of Wheeling hosted ‘Paws with Claus’ Saturday afternoon. Everyone was invited to bring their furry friend for a free picture with Santa. Raffle tickets were sold for a doggy gift basket along with dog bandanas and little bow ties. The proceeds benefiting the Ohio County Animal Shelter.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Canton, OH
Canton, nicknamed the Hall of Fame City, is located in northeastern Ohio. It is situated on Nimishillen Creek, and it's where the National Football League (NFL) was founded in 1920, hence the nickname. Canton is the seat of Stark County and used to be an important manufacturing city, mainly because...
Heroes awarded trophies at Bridgeport Christmas parade
BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) — Musicians, elves and heroes both fictional and real graced the streets of Bridgeport Sunday afternoon. It was all for the annual Christmas parade, where everyone who walked along the route was up for a trophy. The city’s volunteer fire and emergency department judged eight categories, including best float, best marching band […]
WTOV 9
Multi-state police chase, Ohio County crash leads to multiple charges Burgettstown woman
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The morning after her arrest for her participation in a multi-state police chase, a Burgettstown woman is facing a slew of charges. Cassandra Hirosky is facing felony fleeing and receiving a stolen vehicle charges after a pursuit that started by the Ohio Valley Mall and ended with a crash on I-470 eastbound in Wheeling.
WHIZ
Cambridge Post Trooper of the Year
The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol has announced their district trooper of the year. This year’s Trooper of the Year is Connor Nagel. According to Sgt. Todd Henry, Nagel illustrates what it takes to be an Ohio State Trooper, maintaining good morale, communicating clearly and demonstrating resourcefulness.
WTOV 9
Model Train display open for the holidays
Steubenville, OH — A local model train group has re-opened their exhibit for the public again this holiday season -- The Ohio River Northern Railway Club operates out of a building on North Fourth St. in Steubenville. The club putting the trains on display in honor of Larry Caniff following his passing. Their display spans various rooms with the attention to detail evident throughout.
WTOV 9
Beatty Park Celebrates its 225th Anniversary with Christmas-Themed Event
Steubenville, Oh. — The park has been around for 225 Christmas celebrations and the latest anniversary was Saturday afternoon. Throughout the half-mile stretch, a nativity scene featuring live animals, a storybook trail, and of course, Santa Claus was a part of the experience. Families from all around the Ohio Valley were present, as many filed in from after the Steubenville Christmas parade. Members of the revitalization effort for the park feel events such as this help connect the park to the rest of the city.
