Sam Griesel discussed the great game he had against Creighton in Nebraska’s upset win. Griesel grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska and the win meant a lot to him. Griesel finished with a double-double in points and rebounds. Griesel had 18 points, 12 rebounds, and 7 assists. The Nebraska guard revealed that beating Creighton was one of the goals he wanted to accomplish when he committed to the Huskers.

1 DAY AGO