Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska OL heads for transfer portal after 3 seasons with Huskers
Another Nebraska player entered the transfer portal on Monday. Alex Conn is the latest player to do so after Matt Rhule’s hiring. Conn was a former 3-star OL from the 2020 class per the 247Sports Composite. Conn did not play in a single game for Nebraska and has three years of eligibility left.
Gamecocks TE enters NCAA Transfer Portal
A major contributor to the South Carolina Gamecocks football team entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday afternoon. Austin Stogner, who transferred from Oklahoma before the 2022 season, is on the way out. Just after 12 o’clock, 247Sports learned that Stogner’s name was in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska loses commitment from 3-star prospect, 2023 RB out of Louisiana
Nebraska suffered another decommitment on the recruiting trail Monday. This time, the decision comes from Arnold Barnes, a 3-star RB via the class of 2023 out of New Orleans. Barnes committed to the program in November but is reopening his recruitment with the various changes going on to the coaching staff:
saturdaytradition.com
Pair of Huskers hit transfer portal following Matt Rhule hiring
Two Nebraska Cornhuskers entered the transfer portal following Matt Rhule’s hiring. Rhule was hired at the end of the regular season as Nebraska’s head coach. As Rhule ushered in a new era at Nebraska, the program lost several players to the transfer portal. Nebraska wide receiver Kamonte Grimes and defensive back Jaeden Gould entered the transfer portal this week.
Bowl Game Projection
With South Carolina's bowl destination sitting hours away, Gamecocks Digest projects where Carolina ends up.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska hoops shocks No. 7 Creighton in Omaha, collects best win of Fred Hoiberg era
Nebraska picked up one of the biggest basketball wins in the past couple of years Sunday afternoon, knocking off No. 7 Creighton, 63-53. That’s easily Fred Hoiberg’s best win of his tenure at Nebraska. The Cornhuskers are off to a sneaky good start this season, having won 6 of their first 9 games, only losing to strong teams such as St. Johns, Memphis and Oklahoma.
saturdaytradition.com
Sam Griesel explains importance of in-state upset win over Creighton: 'This was the game I wanted the most'
Sam Griesel discussed the great game he had against Creighton in Nebraska’s upset win. Griesel grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska and the win meant a lot to him. Griesel finished with a double-double in points and rebounds. Griesel had 18 points, 12 rebounds, and 7 assists. The Nebraska guard revealed that beating Creighton was one of the goals he wanted to accomplish when he committed to the Huskers.
South Carolina’s Bowl Destination Revealed
The South Carolina Gamecocks now know their official bowl game destination, playing against Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl.
Cam Scott Cuts Recruitment Down
Forward Cam Scott narrowed his focus on Saturday evening, announcing his final schools. South Carolina is still in the thick of things and should be a serious contender.
WIS-TV
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl held press conference about upcoming USC vs Notre Dame game
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl are hosting a virtual media press conference. The head coaches for both the University of South Carolina and Notre Dame will be in attendance at the conference. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here...
WLTX.com
Knotts on Jarvis Green - "I don't understand why Dabo and Beamer aren't over here knocking down the doors"
COLUMBIA, S.C. — First and foremost, Dutch Fork head football coach Tom Knotts believes Jarvis Green has a great situation waiting for him at James Madison University where the senior running back is currently commiitted. But after watching Green cap off a stellar season with a stellar performance against...
live5news.com
Fort Dorchester football team heads for state championship in Columbia
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fort Dorchester High School will take on Dutch Fork High School in the 5-A State Championship in Columbia Saturday. The game will kick off at noon at Benedict College. The team was set to depart from the school Saturday morning with a sendoff celebration. The...
Sumter, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Sumter. The Clarendon Hall Academy basketball team will have a game with Thomas Sumter Academy on December 05, 2022, 15:00:00. The Richland Northeast High School basketball team will have a game with Lakewood High School on December 05, 2022, 15:00:00.
Dutch Fork runs away from Fort Dorchester for South Carolina 5-A title
COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – The Dutch Fork Silver Foxes were clicking on all cylinders in their 47-10 dominant victory over the Fort Dorchester Patriots, Saturday, capturing the school's sixth South Carolina AAAAA state championship in the last seven years. Running back Jarvis Green led the way for ...
American Pickers coming to South Carolina
American Pickers is coming to South Carolina in February, and the production company is looking for "interesting characters with fascinating items," according to a press release from the production company.
Major accident blocking traffic at Leesburg, Trotter roads
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fire officials in Columbia are warning drivers to avoid a sizable accident at a busy intersection on the edge of town. The Columbia-Richland Fire Department announced late Saturday that it had crews at the intersection of Trotter and Leesburg roads due to a crash. The area lies just south of Fort Jackson in a largely rural residential area, though Leesburg Road is a major route for many in it.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
South Carolina County Working on $1 Billion Manufacturing Factory Deal
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. County lawmakers in South Carolina have approved...
South Carolina restaurants accused of illegally keeping cash, tips from workers
Investigators say several Upstate Japanese restaurants illegally kept tips and paid cooks a fixed salary for all hours worked, including overtime, according to a press release from the US Department of Labor.
live5news.com
Family of missing Orangeburg child to plead for her safe return
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Family members of a missing girl from Orangeburg will hold a news conference Monday morning as the search for the child is continuing. Aspen Jeter, 5, is missing from the home she shared with her mother, Crystal Jumper, 46, whose body was discovered in the home during a welfare check on Thanksgiving Day. While investigating Jumper’s death, authorities realized that there was no sign of the child.
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Watch for possible Saturday afternoon showers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - FIRST ALERT SUMMARY. Good evening my friends! As we head into the overnight period, clouds will increase with overnight lows only falling as low as the mid-40s. A cold front is moving in and bringing these clouds to the region. Ahead of this cold front we...
Comments / 0