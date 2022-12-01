ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska OL heads for transfer portal after 3 seasons with Huskers

Another Nebraska player entered the transfer portal on Monday. Alex Conn is the latest player to do so after Matt Rhule’s hiring. Conn was a former 3-star OL from the 2020 class per the 247Sports Composite. Conn did not play in a single game for Nebraska and has three years of eligibility left.
247Sports

Gamecocks TE enters NCAA Transfer Portal

A major contributor to the South Carolina Gamecocks football team entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday afternoon. Austin Stogner, who transferred from Oklahoma before the 2022 season, is on the way out. Just after 12 o’clock, 247Sports learned that Stogner’s name was in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska loses commitment from 3-star prospect, 2023 RB out of Louisiana

Nebraska suffered another decommitment on the recruiting trail Monday. This time, the decision comes from Arnold Barnes, a 3-star RB via the class of 2023 out of New Orleans. Barnes committed to the program in November but is reopening his recruitment with the various changes going on to the coaching staff:
saturdaytradition.com

Pair of Huskers hit transfer portal following Matt Rhule hiring

Two Nebraska Cornhuskers entered the transfer portal following Matt Rhule’s hiring. Rhule was hired at the end of the regular season as Nebraska’s head coach. As Rhule ushered in a new era at Nebraska, the program lost several players to the transfer portal. Nebraska wide receiver Kamonte Grimes and defensive back Jaeden Gould entered the transfer portal this week.
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska hoops shocks No. 7 Creighton in Omaha, collects best win of Fred Hoiberg era

Nebraska picked up one of the biggest basketball wins in the past couple of years Sunday afternoon, knocking off No. 7 Creighton, 63-53. That’s easily Fred Hoiberg’s best win of his tenure at Nebraska. The Cornhuskers are off to a sneaky good start this season, having won 6 of their first 9 games, only losing to strong teams such as St. Johns, Memphis and Oklahoma.
saturdaytradition.com

Sam Griesel explains importance of in-state upset win over Creighton: 'This was the game I wanted the most'

Sam Griesel discussed the great game he had against Creighton in Nebraska’s upset win. Griesel grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska and the win meant a lot to him. Griesel finished with a double-double in points and rebounds. Griesel had 18 points, 12 rebounds, and 7 assists. The Nebraska guard revealed that beating Creighton was one of the goals he wanted to accomplish when he committed to the Huskers.
Gamecock Digest

Cam Scott Cuts Recruitment Down

Forward Cam Scott narrowed his focus on Saturday evening, announcing his final schools. South Carolina is still in the thick of things and should be a serious contender.
live5news.com

Fort Dorchester football team heads for state championship in Columbia

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fort Dorchester High School will take on Dutch Fork High School in the 5-A State Championship in Columbia Saturday. The game will kick off at noon at Benedict College. The team was set to depart from the school Saturday morning with a sendoff celebration. The...
Highschool Basketball Pro

Sumter, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Sumter. The Clarendon Hall Academy basketball team will have a game with Thomas Sumter Academy on December 05, 2022, 15:00:00. The Richland Northeast High School basketball team will have a game with Lakewood High School on December 05, 2022, 15:00:00.
WJBF

American Pickers coming to South Carolina

American Pickers is coming to South Carolina in February, and the production company is looking for "interesting characters with fascinating items," according to a press release from the production company.
News19 WLTX

Major accident blocking traffic at Leesburg, Trotter roads

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fire officials in Columbia are warning drivers to avoid a sizable accident at a busy intersection on the edge of town. The Columbia-Richland Fire Department announced late Saturday that it had crews at the intersection of Trotter and Leesburg roads due to a crash. The area lies just south of Fort Jackson in a largely rural residential area, though Leesburg Road is a major route for many in it.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

South Carolina County Working on $1 Billion Manufacturing Factory Deal

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. County lawmakers in South Carolina have approved...
live5news.com

Family of missing Orangeburg child to plead for her safe return

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Family members of a missing girl from Orangeburg will hold a news conference Monday morning as the search for the child is continuing. Aspen Jeter, 5, is missing from the home she shared with her mother, Crystal Jumper, 46, whose body was discovered in the home during a welfare check on Thanksgiving Day. While investigating Jumper’s death, authorities realized that there was no sign of the child.
WIS-TV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Watch for possible Saturday afternoon showers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - FIRST ALERT SUMMARY. Good evening my friends! As we head into the overnight period, clouds will increase with overnight lows only falling as low as the mid-40s. A cold front is moving in and bringing these clouds to the region. Ahead of this cold front we...

