Officials miss blatant call on crucial 4th down in Big 12 Championship
There was an interesting call that took place in the Big 12 Championship game. Officials didn’t seem to catch an obvious false start penalty on Kansas State during the first half. The Wildcats ended up scoring on the same play after the no-call. Kansas State QB Will Howard threw...
Look: Photo Of Urban Meyer, Michigan Player Going Viral
A photo of Urban Meyer and a Michigan Wolverines player is trending on social media on Sunday. Meyer and the FOX college football crew were on the call of the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday night. Following the game, Michigan's players were near the FOX desk, celebrating their win.
ESPN Analysts Predict Winner Of Georgia vs. Ohio State Game
The College Football Playoff unveiled a captivating semifinal matchup between No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State. While breaking down the Peach Bowl matchup, via Saturday Tradition, most ESPN analysts picked the Bulldogs to stay undefeated in pursuit of back-to-back national titles. Aside from former Ohio State star Joey...
Lee Corso Predicting Very Controversial College Football Playoff
The College Football Playoff chaos got started on Friday night during the Pac-12 title game as Utah took down No. 4 USC. Unfortunately, an injured Caleb Williams wasn't able to lift his team to victory and the Trojans fell by a final score of 47-24. If ESPN analyst Lee Corso has anything to say about it, that won't be the last upset.
Look: Michigan Quarterback Has 5-Word Message For Ohio State
Michigan had no problems taking down Ohio State in Columbus last month. Would the Wolverines want to face the Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff, though?. Michigan and Ohio State could meet as the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds in the College Football Playoff. Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy is just fine with that possibility.
Utah’s Kyle Whittingham To Ohio State’s Ryan Day After Upsetting USC: “You’re Welcome”
Eleventh-ranked Utah upset No. 4 USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday night, opening the door for No. 5 Ohio State to sneak into the College Football Playoff despite last week's loss to Michigan. Afterward, former Buckeyes and Utes head coach and current FOX analyst Urban Meyer joked that...
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Lee Corso Calling For Major Conference Title Upset Today
The College Football Playoff chaos got started on Friday night during the Pac-12 title game. No. 4 USC needed a win over Utah in the Pac-12 championship game to punch its ticket to the playoff. Unfortunately, an injured Caleb Williams wasn't able to lift his team to victory and the Trojans fell by a final score of 47-24.
Key Michigan TE announces surprising entry into transfer portal
Michigan TE Erick All Jr. decided that he is going to test out the transfer portal on Monday. This is surprising news after it was expected that All was going to be heading to the NFL Draft following the season. All’s plans were changed after he suffered an undisclosed season-ending...
Danny Kanell blasts Ohio State, idea of letting Buckeyes 'back their way' into CFP
Danny Kanell was not a happy camper after Utah beat USC in the Pac-12 Championship game. Kanell went on an anti-Ohio State tirade on social media. The main problem Kanell has with the scenario is teams like Ohio State can back door their way into the College Football Playoff. While Kanell disagreed with the idea, he understands that Ohio State should get in over Alabama.
Jim Leonhard decides to remain at Wisconsin as HC
Much speculation has settled around former Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and his role under new coach Luke Fickell. As of Saturday, it appeared as if Leonhard had made up his mind. Leonard has decided to remain at Wisconsin, likely returning to his role as defensive coordinator, according to Jeff...
ESPN Computer Releases Its Final Top 25 Rankings
ESPN's Football Power Index has released its final top 25 rankings on Sunday morning. Conference championship weekend is in the books, with a couple of notable upsets taking place on Friday night and Saturday afternoon. Will the College Football Playoff picture be impacted?. ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index,...
Nick Saban reacts to Alabama being left out of four-team playoff
Alabama head coach Nick Saban appeared on ESPN shortly after the Crimson Tide was left out of the College Football Playoff, coming in at No. 5 behind No. 3 TCU and No. 4 Ohio State. “We’re obviously disappointed,” Saban told ESPN reporter Marty Smith. “We wanted to see our team...
Jeff Brohm on the move? Social media reacts to key job opening up via coaching carousel
Jeff Brohm has produced a strong tenure in West Lafayette, going 36-34 overall and producing back-to-back 8-win seasons for Purdue. However, one key job opening up has lit a fire on social media. Early Monday morning, Cincinnati announced Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield as the new head coach of the...
Michigan's Quarterback Has 1 Preferred Playoff Opponent
The College Football Playoff matchups have yet to be set. However, Michigan's quarterback knows who he wants to face in the College Football Playoff. Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy made it clear that he wants to face Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. He is desperate to face the Buckeyes again.
NFL Legend Howie Long Not Happy With Lions' Decision
Jameson Williams is set to make his NFL debut on Sunday but he's going to be playing a weird role. Williams, who is coming off a torn ACL from last season when he was with Alabama, is going to be used as a gunner on special teams, according to Jay Glazer of FOX.
Ameer Abdullah, former Nebraska RB, urges Husker fanbase to get behind Matt Rhule, program
Ameer Abdullah wanted to express how much he is supporting this new era in Nebraska football. Abdullah played for Matt Rhule at the Carolina Panthers in 2021. Abdullah had 136 yards rushing and 272 yards receiving that season for Carolina. Abdullah vouched not only for the kind of coach Rhule is, but the person the Nebraska HC is as well.
Former B1G assistant at Nebraska and Ohio State a top candidate for Coastal Carolina job, per report
One assistant with key ties to the B1G is reportedly the top target to replace Jamey Chadwell as the next head coach at Coastal Carolina. The coaching carousel has reshuffled a number of jobs with Hugh Freeze departing Liberty for Auburn. Chadwell has since accepted the vacancy at Liberty, opening up the spot at Coastal Carolina.
Zach Edey on the gridiron? Purdue hoops star makes his pitch to play football
Zach Edey may have a new sport in his future. The Purdue basketball star sent a humorous tweet to the football team on Saturday. Edey told the football team’s official Twitter account to “gimme some pads and I’m mossing everyone.” For those who don’t know, “mossing” means to make a Randy Moss-Esque catch, typically on a jump ball.
Dr Pepper Challenge ends in stunning controversy! Shocker!
The Dr Pepper Challenge, a yearly conference-championship ritual where students sling footballs into giant cans to win tuition, is as confounding and maddening as the rest of college football. This year, even more so. Two students, Reagan Whitaker of Baylor and and Kayla Gibson of St. Augustine's University, did battle...
