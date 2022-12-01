Read full article on original website
Children's Museum of the Upstate offers holiday programming, Santa pictures and international holiday traditions
Children's Museum of the Upstate offers holiday programming, Santa pictures and international holiday traditions. Children's Museum of the Upstate offers holiday programming, Santa pictures and international holiday traditions.
Road closures, parking changes and preparation ahead of "Dickens of a Christmas"
The streets will be filled with over 80 vendors, horse-drawn carriage rides, live music and for the first time, a Ferris wheel. Road closures, parking changes and preparation ahead of "Dickens of a Christmas".
SWAT responds to shots fired in Greenville Co.
According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, deputies received reports of someone firing gunshots at 5 a.m. As deputies arrived on the scene they too heard the shots. SWAT responds to shots fired in Greenville Co.
Drivers see traffic shift as SCDOT officials working to create Pelham Road ramp
Crews from the department of transportation worked overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, shifting the northbound lanes of I-85 onto the old southbound lanes. It's all a part of the Rocky Creek Bridge project, which as of Sunday afternoon, opened up a new exit lane for Pelham Road. Drivers see traffic shift as SCDOT officials working to create Pelham Road ramp.
Saturday Evening Forecast
Dry and cooler weather on Sunday sets up for wet weather to start the work week. Saturday Evening Forecast.
Upstate Christmas parades kick off holidays
Armed with candy canes and Christmas lights, Lyman residents paraded down Community Street on Saturday to usher in the holiday season. The Lyman Christmas Parade is among a number of parades the 7NEWS team was at this weekend, including Greenville and Duncan's celebrations. Upstate Christmas parades kick off holidays.
Stabbing investigation underway after Upstate man dies at hospital
Spartanburg County Officials are investigating after a stabbing victim died at the hospital. Stabbing investigation underway after Upstate man dies at hospital.
Passenger shot in neck in Spartanburg Co., deputies say
Passenger shot in neck in Spartanburg Co., deputies say.
Mom helps save daughter from raccoon attack
Mom helps save daughter from raccoon attack.
Clemson faces Tennessee in Orange Bowl
Clemson Football and the Capital One Orange Bowl announced today that No. 7 Clemson will face No. 6 Tennessee in the 89th Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Friday, Dec. 30. Clemson faces Tennessee in Orange Bowl.
Wanda S. Morgan Designs
"The following is sponsored content from Wanda S. Morgan Designs". Jamarcus takes us to Wanda S. Morgan Designs in Seneca. For more than 40 years Wanda S. Morgan Designs has been doing interior and exterior designs. Wanda S. Morgan Designs.
