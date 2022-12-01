Read full article on original website
Taking Down The Terps! Nebraska women's basketball upsets #20 Maryland
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (KMTV) — The Nebraska women's basketball team upset 20th ranked Maryland on Sunday afternoon in College Park, 90-67. It's the Huskers' first ever win over the Terrapins in 16 tries. Jaz Shelley scored a game-high 29 points to lead NU.
Nebraska volleyball beats Kansas to advance to Sweet 16 of NCAA Tournament
LINCOLN (KMTV) — The 7th ranked Nebraska volleyball team Kansas in four sets on Friday night to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, 25-14, 25-18, 19-25, 26-24. The Huskers were led by Lindsay Krause, who finished with a team-high 13 kills. The Big Red hit .232...
Our Lady of Guadalupe celebrating 103rd year in South Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Mexican American Historical Society of the Midlands is inviting community members to an event that shares the history of a well-known South Omaha church. The event will take place on Dec. 9 after an evening church service at Our Lady of Guadalupe Art Center.
Latest Update from 3 News Now | December 2 | 10 PM
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Friday evening, December 2, 2022. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
Holly Days at the RiverFront returning on Saturday for metro residents seeking holiday fun
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 'Tis the season for celebrating all things holly and jolly. The Gene Leahy Mall is planning a fun time for the whole family during the coming weekend with Holly Days at The RiverFront. The event starts on Dec. 10 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.
