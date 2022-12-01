Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Prince Harry says 'it's a dirty game' in new Netflix trailer
Prince Harry speaks of the "leaking and... planting of stories" as part of a "dirty game" in a new trailer for the Harry and Meghan series on Netflix. He describes the "pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution" in an apparent reference to his wife, Meghan, and mother, Princess Diana, and their experience of royal life.
BBC
Ngozi Fulani: Charity boss in Palace race row faces online abuse
A black British charity boss who was repeatedly asked where she was "really" from during a royal reception says she has suffered "horrific" abuse on social media after speaking out. Ngozi Fulani says her family has been under immense pressure, but she has been heartened by messages of support. Her...
BBC
Ngozi Fulani: Dialogue held over Buckingham Palace remarks, BBC told
Dialogue is now taking place between Buckingham Palace and a black British charity boss who was repeatedly asked where she was "really" from during a royal reception, the BBC understands. Ngozi Fulani was questioned about her background by Lady Susan Hussey at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday - later likening it...
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
‘Shame on you!’ Mother calls out Southwest Airlines staffer for ‘yelling at’ her son who was flying alone
A mother has called out a Southwest Airlines staffer by name after he allegedly “yelled at” her and her son as she took him to board his first flight alone.Tanya Kara, from Orange County, California, took to Twitter to criticise the gate agent’s behaviour at Tampa airport on Sunday.“@SouthwestAir shame on you,” she wrote in a furious thread about the incident.@SouthwestAir shame on you. My 13 y o son was flying alone for his first time due the holidays and gate agent Samuel @ @FlyTPA flt 2675 to DC refused to let him on during family boarding and yelled at...
A Woman Called Out An Airline Passenger For 'Manspreading' On A Flight & Reaction Is Mixed
If you've travelled by plane recently then you know space is limited, even if you're in an aisle seat. So what do you do if someone is taking over your legroom?. One Reddit user shared her experience from a recent four-hour flight with a photo that shows a fellow passenger "manspreading" into her space.
A town in Italy is going to pay people $31,000 to move there, but there's a catch. You must buy and fix up old abandoned homes to get the cash.
The latest Italian town to start paying people to move there is a 1,000-year-old village in the glorious Puglia region of the country's iconic 'boot.'
Blind date: ‘He assumed I was over 30. I had fun watching him dig his way out of that hole’
Olivia, 29, a political consultant, meets Shawn, 32, engineer and YouTuber
I worked from the beach in Mexico for a week without telling my boss. I thought it would be easy.
"Remote work makes anything seem possible," a worker who went on a secret vacation told Insider. "But the reality is, you can't work from anywhere."
Passenger Angry With Boyfriend for Boarding Plane Minutes Before Her Bashed
"I would always board ahead of you because I'd need the 10 minute break from your whining and pettiness," said one Reddit user.
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Body Language Shows ‘Telltale Signs’ of ‘a Couple in Love’ During Boston Royal Visit, Expert Says
Body language expert Judi James analyzes Prince William and Kate Middleton's gestures and facial expressions when they arrived in Boston for a three day visit.
My husband and I quit our jobs in Miami to secretly travel the world while working remotely. It's allowed us to pay off debt and improve our quality of life.
A married couple in their thirties quit their Miami-based jobs, accepted remote positions, and now secretly live in South America — here's how.
Princess Kate makes bold fashion statement in neon green gown, Diana’s emerald choker
The Prince and Princess of Wales wrapped up their Boston tour in style.
ABC News
Princess Kate visits Boston in high style: See all her looks
As Princess Kate makes her way through Boston, alongside her husband Prince William, she's traveling in high style. This is the couple's first U.S. tour in nearly a decade, and the Princess of Wales has been spotted in a number of different looks -- including some that coordinate well with her husband's ensembles.
I took my Irish partner to the Midwest for the first time. Here are 15 things that surprised him most about where I grew up.
After three years together, I brought my fiancé home to meet my family in the Midwest for the first time. Here's what he noticed on our road trip.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry brought a photographer into Buckingham Palace without the Queen's permission when she was alive, breaking royal protocol: report
A photograph of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex taken at Buckingham Palace appeared in the minute-long trailer for their upcoming Netflix docuseries.
BBC
Worthing crash: Family tribute to teen motorcycle enthusiast
The family of a teenager who died in a motorcycle collision has described her as a kind and caring girl who made everyone laugh. India Buchanan from Rustington, West Sussex, died on 18 November. In a tribute her family said: "India was a kind and caring 17-year-old with an infectious...
My Dumb Little Brain Is Totally Blown After Seeing These 20 Incredibly Fascinating Pictures For The First Time Last Week
Honestly, all of these have my jaw on the floor.
‘The Crown’ Season 5 Depicted the Moment King Charles Called ‘The End of Empire’
The royal family isn't exactly happy with 'The Crown' Season 5 and its portrayal of them. But this moment apparently actually happened.
I bought a second home in Spain for $250,000 because I don't want to live in the US anymore. It's half the cost of living in Manhattan.
Michael Steven Grant is one of many Americans buying abroad thanks to the strong dollar and the rise of remote work. He details how he did it.
Comments / 1