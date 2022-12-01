ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Prince Harry says 'it's a dirty game' in new Netflix trailer

Prince Harry speaks of the "leaking and... planting of stories" as part of a "dirty game" in a new trailer for the Harry and Meghan series on Netflix. He describes the "pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution" in an apparent reference to his wife, Meghan, and mother, Princess Diana, and their experience of royal life.
BBC

Ngozi Fulani: Charity boss in Palace race row faces online abuse

A black British charity boss who was repeatedly asked where she was "really" from during a royal reception says she has suffered "horrific" abuse on social media after speaking out. Ngozi Fulani says her family has been under immense pressure, but she has been heartened by messages of support. Her...
BBC

Ngozi Fulani: Dialogue held over Buckingham Palace remarks, BBC told

Dialogue is now taking place between Buckingham Palace and a black British charity boss who was repeatedly asked where she was "really" from during a royal reception, the BBC understands. Ngozi Fulani was questioned about her background by Lady Susan Hussey at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday - later likening it...
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
The Independent

‘Shame on you!’ Mother calls out Southwest Airlines staffer for ‘yelling at’ her son who was flying alone

A mother has called out a Southwest Airlines staffer by name after he allegedly “yelled at” her and her son as she took him to board his first flight alone.Tanya Kara, from Orange County, California, took to Twitter to criticise the gate agent’s behaviour at Tampa airport on Sunday.“@SouthwestAir shame on you,” she wrote in a furious thread about the incident.@SouthwestAir shame on you. My 13 y o son was flying alone for his first time due the holidays and gate agent Samuel @ @FlyTPA flt 2675 to DC refused to let him on during family boarding and yelled at...
ABC News

Princess Kate visits Boston in high style: See all her looks

As Princess Kate makes her way through Boston, alongside her husband Prince William, she's traveling in high style. This is the couple's first U.S. tour in nearly a decade, and the Princess of Wales has been spotted in a number of different looks -- including some that coordinate well with her husband's ensembles.
BBC

Worthing crash: Family tribute to teen motorcycle enthusiast

The family of a teenager who died in a motorcycle collision has described her as a kind and caring girl who made everyone laugh. India Buchanan from Rustington, West Sussex, died on 18 November. In a tribute her family said: "India was a kind and caring 17-year-old with an infectious...

