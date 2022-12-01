Read full article on original website
Michigan Captain Announces Return For Fifth Year
The good news just keeps coming in you're a Michigan Football fan. Not only did the Wolverines just capture the Big Ten Championship for the second-straight season, veteran defensive back Mike Sainristil also announced that he would be returning for his fifth season in Ann Arbor. "I want to start...
What Jeff Brohm Said After Purdue's Loss to Michigan in Big Ten Championship
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. —On Saturday, the Purdue Boilermakers fell to Michigan 43-22 in the Big Ten championship held in Lucas Oil Stadium. Purdue coach Jeff Brohm addressed media following the matchup. Read his full transcript, or just watch the attached video of the full press conference. Opening statement... BROHM: "Really...
Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh Reacts to 43-22 Win Over Purdue in Big Ten Championship
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has led the Wolverines to back-to-back Big Ten Championships after defeating Purdue 43-22 on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. No. 2 Michigan moves to 13-0 on the season with a trip to the College Football Playoff on its way. Here's the full...
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh defends not suspending Mazi Smith
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh defended his and the university's decision to not suspend star defensive tackle Mazi Smith following his arrest on a gun charge in October. Smith faces a felony gun charge for not having finalized paperwork for his carry permit. The charges came to light last week,...
Purdue football to play in Citrus Bowl
The Boilermakers will finish their season in Orlando, Florida. Purdue (8-5, 6-4 Big Ten) will play No. 11 LSU (9-4, 6-2 SEC) will play each other in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, according to Brett McMurphy of Action Network. The Jan. 2 meeting of the two teams will be the first...
Michigan vs. Purdue live updates: Michigan pulling away in 4th quarter
McCarthy throws a laser to Ronnie Bell streaking towards the back of the end zone. Touchdown, Michigan. It’s 17-yard strike. Up 15, Michigan goes for two, showing a funky formation -- all but one lineman was off to the left at the snap -- and connecting on a pass to convert. Michigan is up three scores, and is in terrific position to win a second straight Big Ten title.
Michigan Loses Key Player In Shocking Transfer
In a surprising move, senior tight end Erick All has entered the transfer portal. The 6-5, 255-pounder announced via Twitter that he'd be leaving U-M and had some not so glowing remarks to go along with the news. "Wolverine nation, love you guys but it's time for me to move...
Michigan Football vs. Purdue, Big Ten Title Game, Mazi Smith, Blake Corum, Cade McNamara
In what should've been a busy week because of the upcoming Big Ten Championship game, the news cycle was instead flooded by breaking news. Michigan's star running back Blake Corum will be getting surgery on his left knee that will cause him to miss the rest of the season. Former U-M quarterback Cade McNamara announced his transfer to Iowa. And finally, Michigan captain and starting defensive tackle Mazi Smith is now facing weapons charges after being pulled over with a gun in the car in an incident that took place all the way back in October. Michigan is obviously playing a huge game on Saturday, but instead these items dominated the headlines.
Purdue football drops hype video for B1G Championship narrated by Drew Brees
Purdue football is going to be playing in one of the biggest games of its season on Saturday. The Boilermakers brought Drew Brees back to narrate a hype video ahead of kickoff. The video opened with an aerial view of Ross-Ade Stadium and what sounded like a highlight from Brees’...
Jeff Brohm on the move? Social media reacts to key job opening up via coaching carousel
Jeff Brohm has produced a strong tenure in West Lafayette, going 36-34 overall and producing back-to-back 8-win seasons for Purdue. However, one key job opening up has lit a fire on social media. Early Monday morning, Cincinnati announced Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield as the new head coach of the...
Colston Loveland heads to locker room early in Michigan's B1G Championship appearance
Colston Loveland headed to Michigan’s locker room after suffering an apparent injury on a special teams play. Loveland was seen entering the medical tent after limping off the field. After exiting the tent, the tight end headed for the locker room. This is a disappointing development for Loveland, as he is responsible for Michigan’s only points thus far.
CFB analysts reveal early picks for Fiesta bowl between Michigan and TCU
Michigan, once again, is in the College Football Playoff field. The Wolverines are slated to take on an “team of destiny” TCU squad that has only lost once this season – in overtime to Big 12 Champion Kansas State. Once the Fiesta Bowl was finalized, various CFB...
Zach Edey on the gridiron? Purdue hoops star makes his pitch to play football
Zach Edey may have a new sport in his future. The Purdue basketball star sent a humorous tweet to the football team on Saturday. Edey told the football team’s official Twitter account to “gimme some pads and I’m mossing everyone.” For those who don’t know, “mossing” means to make a Randy Moss-Esque catch, typically on a jump ball.
Dan Lanning visits 5-star Oregon QB commit Dante Moore
The recruiting contact period opened up Friday marking the first day college coaches were allowed to conduct in-home visits and meet with recruits away from campus before the start of the early signing period later this month. Who coaches see first is always an indication of the priority recruits in the class, and for Oregon there is one clear target who the staff wants to have in the mix once pens start going to paper later this month.
Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3
Updated, 8:43 a.m. with more details from the Secretary of State’s office The votes in more than 600 precincts across Michigan will be recounted after an Oakland County man filed paperwork Wednesday alleging “fraud or error” in balloting for voting and abortion rights proposals that were approved by voters on Nov. 8. The petitions, signed […] The post Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock buys shuttered boutique hotel on Detroit riverfront
Dan Gilbert's real estate firm this week bought a recently closed boutique hotel on Detroit's east riverfront, near other buildings the firm recently purchased. The 109-room Roberts Riverwalk Hotel, 1000 River Place Drive, once known as the Omni Detroit Hotel at River Place, was sold Thursday to Bedrock for an undisclosed price, according to Damon Jordan of The Swearingum Group, the principal broker for the seller.
4 Indiana residents arrested on preliminary OWI charges
Purdue and West Lafayette police have made four arrests for alcohol- or drug-related charges since Saturday. West Lafayette Police officers arrested two people in Saturday’s early morning hours. Dominick Woolever, a 22-year-old from St Kokomo, Indiana, was arrested for a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. WLPD...
Estate of Purdue student killed in auto accident sues driver for wrongful death
The driver of the car that struck and killed Purdue student Zixuan Mo has been sued for wrongful death along with his father, who owns the car. Brookston man Trent Robinson, 34, struck Mo, 25, in the intersection of Yeager and Kalberer roads after running a stop sign at excessive speed, a witness told police in August. The collision reportedly threw Mo into the air, and she landed on the side of the road.
What was in the box sent to the Evansville Police Department?
EPD posted an update after opening the package and revealing its contents
Crash injures two and closes roadway for helicopter landing
Last Updated on December 2, 2022 by Cass County Sheriff’s Department. On Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 at approximately 3:39 p.m., Cass County Central Dispatch was notified of a two-vehicle crash at County Road 300 South and State Road 25. Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Clymers Fire, Logansport Fire, Carroll County Emergency Medical Services and Cass County Emergency Medial Services responded to the crash. Initial scene assessment found a southeast bound Jeep was struck in the driver’s door by a southwest bound Nissan pickup truck. Both vehicles came to rest in the median of State Road 25 at County Road 300 South.
