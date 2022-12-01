Read full article on original website
Trump calls for himself to be reinstated as president by falsely claiming fraud overrides Constitution
Donald Trump is calling for himself to be reinstated as president or for the 2020 election to be run again.In a Saturday morning post on Truth Social, the twice-impeached former president falsely claimed that alleged “massive and widespread fraud and deception” by Democrats and big tech companies undermined the results.He asked: “Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?”Further, the one-term president and former reality TV host falsely claimed that the alleged fraud was of such magnitude that all laws, including the Constitution, could be...
D.C. Housing Authority Officials Face Questions And Skepticism Over Plans To Reform Troubled Agency
D.C. Housing Authority officials faced more than three hours of questions and criticism from lawmakers on Wednesday, much of which was focused on whether, how, and how quickly the troubled agency will be able to address dozens of deficiencies identified in a scathing federal audit last month. The audit conducted...
Former acting Capitol Police head to lead Berkeley campus PD
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — The former acting head of the U.S. Capitol Police following the Jan. 6, 2021, riot will be the next chief of campus police at the University of California, Berkeley, officials announced Monday. Yogananda Pittman will begin leading the campus force in February, replacing retiring Chief Margo Bennett. Pittman takes the role after 21 years with the U.S. Capitol Police, a career capped by six months of service leading the force following the insurrection. “Chief Pittman’s remarkable record of achievement and her steadfast commitment to reform and social justice make her perfectly suited for this essential leadership role on the Berkeley campus,” Chancellor Carol Christ said in a statement.
Alleged ‘Potomac River Rapist’ Is The Eighth Person To Die In D.C. Jail Custody This Year
A man died at the D.C. Jail on Saturday after being found unresponsive in his cell. The jail resident, 63-year-old Giles Warrick, is the eighth person to die in custody of the D.C. Department of Corrections this year. D.C.’s Department of Corrections confirmed the death in a press release.
Capitol Police Officer Suicide After January 6 Recognized As Line Of Duty Death
More than a year and a half after U.S. Capitol Police officer Howard “Howie” Liebengood died by suicide in the aftermath of the violent January 6 Capitol insurrection, the Department of Justice has designated his death as having occurred in the line of duty. This recognition means that his family will be entitled to benefits under the Public Safety Officer Benefits Program — an outcome they have been fighting for since his death.
After Three-Year Impasse, D.C. Public Schools Reach Tentative Agreement With Teachers’ Union
After more than three years of stalled negotiations, D.C. Public Schools have reached a tentative contract agreement with the Washington Teachers’ Union, according to a statement from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Wednesday. “Today, we are proud to reach an agreement that delivers robust back pay in recognition of...
D.C. Teachers March For New Contract As Union Bargaining Resumes
D.C. teachers held demonstrations at at least five schools across the city after school on Thursday, continuing their push for a contract after their last one expired in 2019. At one school, they chanted slogans like, “Support your teachers, support your students,” and waved signs that declared “FAIR CONTRACT NOW!” and “GOOD WORKING CONDITIONS = GOOD LEARNING CONDITIONS.”
After Anger Over ‘Whitewashing,’ Virginia Board of Education Asks For Third Rewrite Of History Standards
The Virginia Board of Education delayed approving a new set of standards for social science education on Thursday, following public outcry criticizing the draft standards for “whitewashing” history and ignoring years of input from experts and educators. The commonwealth’s Department of Education released the new draft a week...
Enrollment in D.C. Public Schools Is Back Up After Dipping During The Pandemic
D.C. officials announced on Monday that student enrollment in the District’s public school system — including at traditional public schools and charter schools — is the highest it’s been since 2007 when counting began. Enrollment at DCPS flatlined during the coronavirus pandemic, but preliminary data from...
