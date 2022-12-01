Copycat 'Starbucks Egg Bites' Are the Answer to Busy Mornings

Make a batch ahead and grab 'em and go!

If there’s one thing we love, it’s a copycat recipe. Copycat recipes ensure that got the same quality food and beverages at home. It saves us a trip and, ultimately, money. If you enjoy Copycat recipes, you’ll love this one.

TikTok content creator @livinginmidwest shared her Copycat Starbucks Egg Bites . Since we aren’t in the mood for a Starbucks run, this works perfectly. Make a batch ahead and grab 'em and go!

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Copycat Starbucks Egg Bites works well for anyone who enjoys the real deal. They are a blessing in disguise. Sure, you won’t get the same experience as you do from ordering on the Starbucks app, waiting in line, and smelling the aroma of coffee. But you’ll be able to stay in your yoga pants and have as many as you want. Her video makes it easy to follow the recipe. You won’t need many ingredients, and the egg bites don’t take a lot of time to make.

We like this Copycat Starbucks Egg Bites recipe. Let’s see how the TikTok community responded to it. User @user3139225459267 wrote, “I love these but am scared of cottage cheese. LOL.” @Miss Darling exclaimed, “Love this for morning meal prep!” @Louise KitchenTikToking said, “I’m saving this to try. I love pre-making eggs. It will be perfect.” @LUVMESOMEFOOD wrote, “Perfection! And they look delicious!” @HeatherCoxzzz admitted, “The Gruyere bites are my favorite.”

We’re glad to see people like this recipe and that it’s worked out well for them. If you liked the Copycat Starbucks Egg Bites recipe and want more content visit @livinginmidwest’s TikTok channel. You’ll be pleasantly surprised with what you find.

