Burger King Has 12 Days Of Winter Deals For App Holders
The holiday season is when various companies offer exclusive seasonal items and/or special deals. For example, Baskin-Robbins revealed a new peppermint cocoa shake, Jack in the Box has a "24 Days of Jackmas" promotion, Cold Stone Creamery welcomed two new winter flavors, El Pollo Loco has a "12 Days of Pollo" promotion, and popular fast food burger chain Burger King is no exception. Burger King offers different deals on its food throughout the year, such as a Whopper for 37 cents in 2021 in honor of the chain's 64th birthday, per USA Today.
King Charles Funds 800 Fridges And Freezers For Struggling Food Banks
The past few years have been a rocky road for the British Monarchy, both professionally and personally. First, there was the controversial sit-down interview that Meghan Markel and Prince Harry did with television legend Oprah (via BBC). They waxed honestly about the internal family drama sparked by Harry marrying a biracial woman. Then the family took a personal hit when Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, passed away in 2021 (via NPR). And then 2022 brought another major blow when Queen Elizabeth, the longest-reigning British monarch, passed away (via PBS). In the wake of her death, renewed conversations about the adverse history of colonization left the royals open to new critique and scrutiny from the population at large (via The Guardian).
The Holiday Origins Of Chestnuts
In the 18th and 19th centuries in America, chestnuts were prominently used in holiday foods and cooking due to the ubiquity of the American chestnut tree itself, particularly on the East Coast, per USA Today. And while there once were nearly 4 billion chestnut trees in America, they fell victim to a lethal fungus known as the chestnut blight in the early 1900s, which resulted in a decline in the tree in the U.S. (via The American Chestnut Foundation).
Why Some People Are Superstitious About Eating Pork On New Year's Day
The New Year is coming, and it's a blank slate, right? A New Year equals a new you, with promises to start going to the gym, keeping up with a bullet journal, and cooking healthier meals on your list of resolutions. Everyone just wants to start the New Year off right, so many cultures around the world have their own New Year's superstitions to give you a boost of good luck when the clock chimes at midnight.
Beloved Ice Cream Chains Struggling To Survive
Most of us have nostalgic happy memories of times spent with ice cream chains on hot summer days. But many of the places where we once ate ice cream and frozen yogurt have started to close. As companies saw the success of frozen treat franchises around them, they hopped on the trend until the market became oversaturated. And one can only eat so much ice cream.
How Much Money Do Whole Foods Butchers Typically Make?
Whole Foods, the high-end supermarket that prides itself on its dedication to natural and organic foods, has often received criticism for its excessively high prices and inaccessibility. In the past, the health food conglomerate was infamously dubbed "whole paycheck." But ever since Amazon, the e-commerce giant, acquired Whole Food in 2017, it seems as though more customers might be able to afford Whole Foods' products on a wider scale (per CNET). While products at Whole Foods still cost around 10 to 20% more than competitor grocery stores, according to data from Morgan Stanley, prices were down about 2.5% on average as of 2019 (per CNBC).
Granola Vs. Muesli: What's The Difference?
They don't just call breakfast the most important meal of the day for no reason. The first meal of the day is meant to fuel the body after hours of not eating and a well-rounded breakfast can make up for a good deal of vitamins and nutrients required for the day ahead (via Hopkins Medicine). Eating the right foods can help with digestion, keep your bones strong, and even help keep your weight and bad cholesterol levels in check.
The Time Duck Dynasty Stirred Up Major Beef For Cracker Barrel
Cracker Barrel is no stranger to scandal, having weathered more than a few in its past. In fact, sometimes the controversies are so headline-dominating that they practically eclipse the restaurant's country cooking. One of the most long-running involved a lawsuit brought by the NAACP in 2004, in which the civil rights organization accused the country fried steak purveyor of egregious claims, including serving white patrons before black ones, using segregated seating to separate people of color from others, and using racial slurs. The suits were settled in 2015 to the tune of an $8.7 million loss from Cracker Barrel, says Fox News.
Hellman's Is Trying To Make Mayonnaise Eggnog A Thing
When it was first introduced to America, eggnog was an ale-based alcoholic beverage (per Why Christmas). From there, ale was traded for rum, and by the 1790s, it had risen in popularity so much that it was served by President George Washington. It's believed the beverage began as a posset — a mix of hot milk and alcohol that could be used to relieve cold and flu symptoms. It doesn't always contain alcohol today; in fact, store brands typically never do, but that hasn't changed Americans' love for it in the slightest. According to Vox, the American Egg Board revealed that $185 million was spent in the United States on eggnog in 2018. Though the decline of dairy products poses a threat to the traditional holiday beverage, vegan versions have become available to accommodate all who choose to enjoy it.
The Mexican Rice That's Literally Protected By The Government
We're no strangers to rice. From Indian biryani, and Chinese fried rice, to Middle Eastern pilaf, Italian risotto, Spanish paella, and jambalaya, a staple of the southern U.S., you've probably encountered rice in traditional dishes from around the world. But what exactly is rice? Scientifically known as Oryza, this starchy grain is highly available and accessible to most people due to its generally low cost, making it a staple of numerous cuisines around the globe. Rice is usually divided into two types — the short-grain japonica and the long-grain indica (via Harvard).
Why Are Pork And Sauerkraut A New Year's Tradition?
Love it or hate it, each year, there's a holiday that's celebrated all over the world. Yes, we're talking about New Year's, with its endless barrage of toasts, sparkly clothing and insert-year-here glasses, and lots of tasty food. And just as turkey is a staple for Thanksgiving and Christmas, New Year's also has its share of traditional foods and dishes around the world, and many of them are supposed to bring you good fortune in the 12 months ahead.
