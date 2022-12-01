When it was first introduced to America, eggnog was an ale-based alcoholic beverage (per Why Christmas). From there, ale was traded for rum, and by the 1790s, it had risen in popularity so much that it was served by President George Washington. It's believed the beverage began as a posset — a mix of hot milk and alcohol that could be used to relieve cold and flu symptoms. It doesn't always contain alcohol today; in fact, store brands typically never do, but that hasn't changed Americans' love for it in the slightest. According to Vox, the American Egg Board revealed that $185 million was spent in the United States on eggnog in 2018. Though the decline of dairy products poses a threat to the traditional holiday beverage, vegan versions have become available to accommodate all who choose to enjoy it.

