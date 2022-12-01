Read full article on original website
WBOC
65K Delaware Electric Cooperative Members to Receive Refunds in December
GREENWOOD, Del.- Delaware Electric Cooperative’s board of directors has voted to return more than $5 million in capital credits to the xooperative’s member-owners in December. DEC expects to distribute checks or billing credits to more than 65,000 members this holiday season. Capital credit refunds are also known as...
Bay Net
CRITICAL MISSING PERSON: Lisa Ann Deel, Age 52; Last Seen November 30
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance is locating a critical missing female, Lisa Ann Deel, age 52, of Port Republic, MD. Deel was last seen on Nov. 30. She drives a bluish, green Toyota Prius with Maryland registration. Deel...
WBOC
Temporary Water Outage to Impact Certain Areas of Crisfield
CRISFIELD, Md. - The City of Crisfield has scheduled a major water line repair for Monday, Dec. 5, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. In order to make this repair, water service will need to be shut off. The following areas will be affected by the water outage:. Hall Highway.
WBOC
Perdue Truck Drivers Deliver Holiday Cheer
SALISBURY, Md. - Perdue Farms truck drivers and volunteers held their annual Operation Teddy Bear in Holly Center. On Dec. 3, Perdue held the Operation Teddy Bear event at Holly Center, a facility for people with mental and physical disabilities in Salisbury. The holiday decorated convoy rode on an 11-mile loop through Wicomico County starting at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.
WDEL 1150AM
Investigators probe 2 weekend fires in Delmar
Two fires in 3 days in the same Sussex County town kept Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators busy over the weekend. There's no word yet about what touched off the first fire, which engulfed a 2-story house on Red Berry Road in Holly Ridge in Delmar Friday afternoon. Damage to...
Maryland State Police seek Fruitland man in stabbing death of Delaware man
BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police are searching for a Fruitland man who is suspected of stabbing and killing a Delaware man in Wicomico County on Sunday, according to authorities.Investigators believe that 44-year-old Riley Lee Collick of Fruitland, Maryland, got into an argument with 32-year-old Alejandro Roland Exantus of Laurel, Delaware, in the 100 block of West Market Street around 12:45 a.m., police said.The argument became physical, which is when Collick reportedly stabbed Roland and fled the area, according to authorities.An ambulance took Exantus to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is conducting an investigation into the deadly stabbing with the assistance of the Salisbury Police Department and the Capital Area Region Fugitive Task Force, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the stabbing or who may have been in the area when it happened should call Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776 or the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101.
WBOC
Economic Forecast for Southern Delmarva
SALISBURY, Md. -- Officials from all across the lower shore spoke at Salisbury University on Friday, December 2nd, about their economic expectations for 2023. The expansion at NASA's Wallops Island location in 2023 posed a lot of growth opportunity. Three officials from the Wallops Flight Facility spoke at the presentation....
Bay Net
One Flown Out After House Fire In Leonardtown; Firefighter Has Reportedly Fallen Through Floor
LEONARDTOWN, Md. — We are receiving reports of a house fire that is occurred in Leonardtown this afternoon. At approximately12:30 p.m. on December 4, first responders were dispatched to the 43000 block of North Megan Lane for a reported structure fire. Crews were advised that there were subjects possibly...
Bay Net
One Transported After Vehicle Crash On Three Notch Road
CALIFORNIA, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash this afternoon that has sent one person to the hospital. At approximately 1:11 p.m. on December 4, first responders were dispatched to the 23000 block of Three Notch Road for a reported vehicle crash with possible injuries.
Maryland campers report multiple shape-shifting objects moving overhead
Assateague Island, MD.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Maryland witness camping on Assateague Island near Berlin reported watching a series of lights apparently shape-shifting at about 9 p.m. on February 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WBOC
State Police Searching for Suspect in Deadly Salisbury Stabbing
SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland State Police say one person was killed after being stabbed outside of the Market Street Inn in downtown Salisbury early Sunday morning. Troopers say the suspect, 44-year-old Riley Lee Collick of Fruitland, Md., is wanted on the charge of first-degree murder. Police said that shortly before...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland State Police searching for suspect in fatal Wicomico County stabbing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland State Police are searching for the person wanted in connection with the murder of a man early Sunday morning in Wicomico County. Shortly before 12:45 a.m., officers from the Salisbury Police Department responded to the 100 block of West Market Street for a report of a stabbing.
Cape Gazette
The story of Jason Beach at Trap Pond
Most people in the Lewes area are well aware of the efforts to rename Lewes Beach 2 to Johnnie Walker Beach in honor of the prominent African American businessman who operated a restaurant/entertainment venue at the site. It was not talked about, but Lewes had a beach for African Americans...
WBOC
New Operating Hours for Woodland Ferry
SEAFORD, Del. - The Woodland Ferry in Seaford has new operating hours, the Delaware Department of Transportation announced Friday. The ferry's operating hours are 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with an hour closure from 11 a.m.-noon. The ferry is closed on weekends. DelDOT owns and operates the Woodland Ferry,...
WBOC
Former Talbot Co. Public Schools Safety Supervisor Gets 90 Days for Bringing Loaded Gun to School
EASTON, Md.- The former safety and security supervisor for Talbot County Public Schools has been sentenced to 90 days behind bars following his conviction of reckless endangerment for bringing a loaded handgun to Easton High School in December of last year. Donald L. Cooper appeared in Talbot County Circuit Court...
carolinecircle.com
(Cordova, MD) – The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted murder that occurred in the 11000 block of Three Bridge Branch Road in Cordova, Maryland.
Frank J. Ashe, Jr, 19, of Cordova, Maryland, has been arrested in North Carolina on an outstanding arrest warrant pertaining to this incident. On Sunday, December 4, 2022 at about 3:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the Three Bridge Branch Road residence for a reported assault. Deputies quickly developed information that a father/son domestic incident had occurred. Deputies discovered Frank Ashe, Sr and Frank Ashe, Jr. were involved in an altercation over Ashe, Jr.’s handling of a firearm. At some point during the confrontation, Ashe, Jr. entered a vehicle and purposely drove at and struck Ashe, Sr.
Maryland State Police Helicopter Crew Rescues Hunter After Falling From Tree Stand
An injured hunter who found himself in a precarious position after falling more than a dozen feet from a tree stand had to be airlifted to an area hospital by Maryland State Police crews, authorities say. First responders responded to a call shortly after noon on Friday, Dec. 2, regarding a hunter …
Bay Net
Construction Worker Rescued, Flown Out After Cutting Leg With Saw On Roof In Calvert
HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – On December 1, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to a construction worker who cut his leg with a saw on Ridge Road. Upon arrival crews started an early activation of a MEDEVAC unit after finding one patient with a leg wound on the roof of a house under construction.
Slim Chickens fast-casual restaurant wants to grow in Maryland
An Arkansas-based restaurant chain called Slim Chickens is now looking to expand to the Baltimore region.
Bay Net
$30,000 Sweet Scratch-Off Treat Makes Hughesville Woman Smile
CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – Our Holiday scratch-off games are bringing lots of happy winners into Lottery headquarters these days and a Charles County woman was among the joyful crowd. She won a $30,000 top prize on the popular Peppermint Payout game. The lucky 20-year-old and a friend who visited...
