New Robertson Fire District board members fires and sues fire chief, union
The newly elected Robertson Fire District Board of Directors fired the fire chief and decided to sue the chief and the union.
Farmington Council Votes To Place Issue On Ballot
(Farmington) The Farmington City Council voted this week to place a capital improvement sales tax on the April election ballot next year. City Administrator Greg Beavers says this will actually be an extension of an existing tax. He says it’s a tax they’ve put to good use over the last 30 years.
Why one State Senator wants to ban concealed carry in Missouri
Brian Williams, who represents the 14th district, says concealed carry bans are an example of common sense gun reforms – but opponents say they infringe on Second Amendment rights.
Jefferson County Judge Tony Cardona resigns
(Jefferson County) Jefferson County Judge Troy Cardona has submitted his resignation as 23rd Judicial Circuit Associate Judge in Division 6. Cardona says it seemed like a perfect time to step away. My MO Info · KJ120222H. His final day in the courtroom will be at the end of January.
Jefferson College receives state grant for HVAC and fire programs
(Jefferson County) Jefferson college has been selected by the Department of Elementary and secondary Education to receive a $400-thousand grant for the college’s HVAC and Fire Science programs. Roger Barrentine is the Director of Marketing and Public Relations at the college. He goes over how the funds will be...
Eastern Missouri man wanted in Phelps County captured
An eastern Missouri man, wanted in Phelps County, is taken into custody. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office announced this weekend that it was looking for Austin Strom, 30, of Mineral Point. Strom was wanted on a probation and parole warrant after being convicted of possession of a controlled substance in 2019. The Sheriff’s Office says Strom was also wanted on several counts of resisting arrest by fleeing. He had allegedly eluded law enforcement several times over the last 24 hours, including in one spot near Highway P and Highway AA.
MO drivers see high personal property taxes due to unusual spike in vehicle values
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Across Missouri, drivers are feeling the pain of having to pay higher personal property taxes. News 4 Investigates learned some local leaders claim there are ways to give taxpayers relief and that they’re doing it. But not everyone is taking action. Personal property taxes usually...
East St. Louis mayor receives 32-foot air boost from Ameren Illinois
Ameren Illinois provides lift to East St. Louis Mayor Eastern to light star on top of city’s Christmas tree. Ameren Illinois gave East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III a major boost on Friday afternoon, Dec. 2, 2022, by providing a lift up in one of its double bucket trucks to light the star on top of the city’s 32-foot Christmas tree. The celebration took place on-site from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at East St. Louis City Hall, 301 Riverpark Dr., officially kicking off the holiday season in the City of East St. Louis.
2 St. Louis Aldermen propose solutions after violent weekend
ST. LOUIS — It's been another violent weekend in the St. Louis area. Police say three people were shot and killed in St. Louis and a fourth was killed in St. Louis County this weekend. With a victim as young as 14 years old, St. Louis Aldermen are looking...
Bill proposed to implement minimum age to possess firearm in Missouri
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In a matter of weeks this past summer, we saw teens parading through downtown with long guns, and several reports of teens getting shot. “It was violent, and a lot had to do, it involved guns,” Donny Walters said. Walters, president of the Ethical...
Big Send Off For Big Kev At MAC
(Park Hills) Dixie Kohn Drive on the campus of Mineral Area College in Park Hills was packed with students, staff and community members today to pay tribute to MAC employee Kevin Thurman. Kevin is battling cancer for the second time and is on his way to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Texas for treatment. MAC President Doctor Joe Gilgour says the community really turned out.
Madison County Sheriff retires
Madison County Sheriff John Lakin has retired. Lakin started his law enforcement career in 1986 as an adult probation officer with Madison County. He joined the Sheriff’s Office in 1989 as a patrol deputy, moved into investigations in 1997 and joined the St. Louis Area Major Case Squad as an investigator in 1998.
Missouri City Quietly Replaces Chief Who Was Pulled Over ‘Hammered Drunk’
The city of Hazelwood, Missouri, has quietly parted ways with its police chief months after he was pulled over while driving “hammered” and taken home by a neighboring city’s chief, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Chief Gregg Hall is set to retire on Jan. 1, a decision that’s reportedly been in the works since as early as Aug. 17, despite the city keeping it under wraps until Friday. Hall was pulled over while off-duty around 3:30 a.m. on May 28 in O'Fallon, Missouri. The struggling chief botched multiple sobriety tests that were captured on body camera, but escaped arrest when the responding officer called on his city’s chief, John Neske, to come and drive Hall home without penalty. Hall now appears poised to enjoy a relatively comfortable retirement—not only did he evade a likely DUI charge, city officials say he will be paid for any unused time off and receive a healthy set of benefits, which allows him to keep his service weapon, his city-issued tablet, and receive an extra month’s pay. Read it at St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Sharon Kay Biri – Service 12/7/22 1 p.m.
Sharon Kay Biri of Bonne Terre died Friday at the age of 73. Her funeral service will be Wednesday at one o’clock at the First Freewill Baptist Church in Park Hills. with a burial service to follow at Pine Log Baptist Church in Ste. Genevieve. Visitation is Tuesday at...
State lawmakers reveal new push to rescind local control of St. Louis police
ST. LOUIS — Missouri lawmakers on Thursday filed a series of bills that would rescind local control of the city of St. Louis' police department, returning power to a state-run board, a move the local union representing officers says it supports. Four sponsors so far have filed bills for...
Teenager from Missouri indicted on drug and machine gun charges
A teenager from Missouri has been indicted on drug and machine gun charges. The indictment charges Zavion McGee, 18, from St. Louis County, with four felonies: possession of at least 50 grams of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of one or more firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes, and possession of a machine gun.
New homeless shelter in north St. Louis needs volunteers, donations
A 24/7 homeless shelter that recently opened in The Ville neighborhood needs donations and volunteers.
Meramec Conservation Area – Missouri
My friend was camping at Meramec State Park near Sullivan, Missouri so I headed down to spend some time with her. We decided to check out a trail I had found on the Midwest Nomad Family’s blog. Be sure to check our their page as well!. The conservation area...
Jennifer Suzanne Simons — Service 12/7/22 7 P.M.
Jennifer Suzanne Simons of DeSoto passed away Tuesday, November 29th, she was 47 years old. The visitation for Jennifer Simons will be Wednesday (12/7) evening from 4 until the time of the funeral service at 7 at Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro.
Influenza season getting worse in Missouri
(Jefferson County) Influenza season is here, and it’s already a busier start to the flu season than we’ve seen in years past. Dr. Chandra Dommaraju is an infectious disease specialist at Mercy Hospital Jefferson. We asked him what he is seeing with the number of flu patients at the hospital.
