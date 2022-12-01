Read full article on original website
wyo4news.com
Western Wyoming Beverages ‘Cans for Cans’ food drive tomorrow
Sweetwater County – After word spread about their annual corporate Pack Out hunger event, Western Wyoming Beverage (WWB) started receiving inquiries on how area citizens could also help local holiday food drive efforts. Thus was born Pepsi’s Cans for Cans food drive. Rock Springs and Green River will...
oilcity.news
Black ice on I-80 in Wyoming; 6–12 inches of snow for Sierra Madres, Snowy Range overnight Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — Black ice advisories are in effect Monday morning along Interstate 80 in the Laramie, Rock Springs and Lyman areas, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Wind gusts of up to 65 mph are possible in south central and southeast Wyoming until around 11 a.m. Monday,...
wyo4news.com
Sherriff’s Office to hold another vehicle auction Tuesday
December 4, 2022 — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Offices will host a public auction of abandoned and court-forfeited vehicles this Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The public viewing of the vehicles will begin at 10:30 a.m., with the auction to follow at 11 a.m. The auction will occur at the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office on U.S. Highway 191 South in Rock Springs.
wyo4news.com
Green River Arts Council to hold first Light Fest event
December 5, 2022 – The Green River Arts Council is proud to present its first annual Light Fest this season. Come on down to Riverside Nursery (100 E 2nd S St., Green River, WY) to enjoy an amazing light show through Riverside Nursery’s garden along with the ability to buy from local artists, which can make great presents this holiday. Artists can drop off artwork at Riverside Nursery from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.
sweetwaternow.com
Rocky Mountain Power to Open New Operations Center in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS — Rocky Mountain Power recently announced the purchase of a 30-acre property that will serve as the new Rock Springs operations center. “Our new Rock Springs operations center will provide a unique opportunity to optimize efficiencies, bring our teams together under one roof and reduce operating costs – all to the benefit for our customers,” said Sharon Fain, Rocky Mountain Power’s vice president of Wyoming. “The facility and size of the property also provides flexibility for future growth and supports our ongoing commitment to safe, reliable, low-cost electricity.”
sweetwaternow.com
Green River Council, Residents Discuss Leash Law
GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council, Green River Police Department, and a couple of residents discussed the possibility of Green River implementing a leash law during a Council workshop on November 15. Currently, Green River does not have a leash law, but rather operates under two sections...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 4 – December 5, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Wyoming Man Dead After Pickup Rollover in Sweetwater County
A Wyoming man succumbed to his injuries after a crash near mile marker 91 outside of Green River on Wednesday morning, 10:25 a.m. The driver, 82, was westbound on I-80 when he failed to negotiate an exit ramp and lost control of the vehicle. According to a crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, after leaving the roadway, the vehicle went down the barrow ditch and vaulted off a large embankment, causing the vehicle to leave the ground and roll.
capcity.news
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 5, 2022
Today – A 20 percent chance of snow after 4 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as zero. South southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
wyo4news.com
Man stops to help an accident that happened on I-80 yesterday
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — According to the Green River Fire Department Facebook page, at approximately 2:59 p.m. yesterday, November 28, 2022, the Green River Fire Department was paged to an accident at mile marker 82, I-80 westbound. It was reported as a pickup that lost control on icy roads and flipped, lying upside down in the median. Upon arrival, the GRFD found that there were still occupants in the vehicle.
sweetwaternow.com
Three Rock Springs Men Sentenced to Prison in Pipe Bomb Case
ROCK SPRINGS — Three Rock Springs men involved in a local pipe bomb case will serve time in prison after pleading guilting to felony charges related to making and possessing pipe bombs. Rock Springs residents Spencer Dale Cottrell, 51, Bryan Roland Foster, 39, and Gage Mercer, 31, have been...
sweetwaternow.com
Ward Family Says Thank You for Community Support
On behalf of the family of Donna Ward we would like to express our deepest appreciation for all the phone calls, texts, flowers, and all the food and drinks that were given to us during the loss of our Mother/Sister. A special thanks goes to The Green River Fire Department,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Kemmerer Woman Charged In Beating Death Of 5-Year-Old Girl
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Kemmerer woman has been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of child abuse after a 5-year-old girl in her care was found at the brink of death; bruised, cut, burned, with broken bones and brain bleeds. The girl died...
cowboystatedaily.com
Feds Want To Put Tracking Devices On Big Rigs; Gov’t Could Access Data Whenever They Want
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The U.S. Department of Transportation is proposing a new rule that would require all commercial trucks used for interstate commerce to install tracking devices that would transmit location data and other personal information to police whenever law enforcement requests it. Roger...
Mom Slams Woman Charged With Her 5-Year-Old’s ‘Devastating’ Murder
The mother of a 5-year-old girl who died over the weekend in Kemmerer, Wyoming, put her daughter’s alleged killer on blast in a series of Facebook posts, saying she and the child’s father are “beyond broken.”Kayla Kartchner, 27, repeatedly slammed Cheri Lynn Marler—who was arrested Sunday on first-degree murder charges—as she vented about the loss of her daughter, whom she called the “most precious, most sweetest” baby. Marler was identified by family members as the little girl’s babysitter.“I hope you get what you deserve in prison,” Kartchner posted. “I hope they make you their bitch and you suffer as mine...
