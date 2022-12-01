Dude's Epic Cruise Cabin Football Watching Setup Is Incredible

Guess some things never change.

When we travel, we leave most of our other hobbies behind as we take a break from real life. After coming home, it's the time to catch up on missed TV shows and return to our other interests — vacation is the time for new experiences! But if you know a dedicated sports fan, you also know they're not willing to let a silly thing like travel get in the way of watching the game during the football season.

In fact, one dude on TikTok didn't even let being on a cruise — where wifi can be spotty and catching live TV is practically impossible — stop him from catching the game. In a video, @katrinasoldit shared her fiancé's football setup in their cabin, and it's too funny.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Granted, they seem to be in a suite on their Royal Caribbean ship, so they ended up with a bit more space to spread out. From the upstairs landing, this woman shared her view of her fiancé vegged out on the couch with football on the TV... and he even managed to have pizza in front of him just like he would if he was watching the game at home.

We have to hand it to him — this does look like the ideal Sunday football setup.

While most comments were all about how impressive this suite was (which is true, this is what real luxury while cruising looks like), others did share that their husbands have done something similar on vacation.

"You're on vacation. Not the team. Still gotta be there," one person joked.

Hey, at least he's loyal to his team... and if this is the way he wants to relax while on vacation, so be it.