In a rush? Shop White Elephant gifts under $25 at Amazon for delivery in time for the holidays
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.
We've been scouring the web for all the best Cyber Monday deals for you, and while we love finding big-ticket items on sale, we know you might be shopping for some budget-friendly options this holiday season. Whether you have a gift exchange at the office or with your book club, we found the best White Elephant gifts under $25 on sale at Amazon .
There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep deals coming every Sunday through Friday.
If you are in a rush to pick up a winning White Elephant gift , Amazon is going to be your new best friend. Sign up for Amazon Prime and snag that free, fast shipping to get your deals delivered in time for your gift exchange.
► Extended Cyber Monday Amazon deals 2022: 145+ best Amazon deals on Apple, Lego and iRobot
► Holiday shopping: You can still score these last-minute Cyber Monday iPad deals
5 best deals under $25 at Amazon
- Dash Rapid Egg Cooker for $15.99 (Save $4)
- Anker Portable Charger for $16.17 (Save $1.82)
- Yeti Rambler 10-Ounce Wine Tumbler for $17.50 (Save $7.50)
- Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Sip Lid for $23.59 (Save $9.36)
- JBL Vibe 100 True Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $24.95 (Save $25)
White Elephant gifts under $10 at Amazon
- Sayeso Upgraded Milk Frother for $4.99 with on-page coupon (Save $2)
- Bierdorf Diamond Waterproof Black Playing Cards for $6.99 (Save $10.99)
- Yourose Satin Pillowcase 2-Pack for $7.02 (Save $.96)
- Rayonner Electric Candle Lighter for $9.98 (Save $6.01)
- Quiseen Set of 9 Grey Beverage Chilling Stones for $9.99 (Save $10)
- Dash Mini Maker for Individual Waffles for $10 (Save $2.99)
► Related: Get up to 63% off Dash kitchen products at Amazon—save on blenders, juicers and more
White Elephant gifts under $15 at Amazon
- Twinkle Star 200 LED Copper String Lights for $11.19 with on-page coupon (Save $8.80)
- The Official BS Button for $12.05 (Save $2.90)
- Kasa Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet 2-Pack for $12.99 (Save $7)
- Mkeke Case for iPhone 14 for $13.29 with on-page coupon (Save $0.70)
- Belkin Magnetic Portable Wireless Charger Pad for $14.99 (Save $15)
► Related: These best-selling iPhone cases are as low as $8.50 on Amazon for Cyber Monday
White Elephant gifts under $20 at Amazon
- Esarora Ice Roller for Face & Eye for $15.19 (Save $3.80)
- Dash Rapid Egg Cooker for $15.99 (Save $4)
- JiaSiFu Portable Selfie Stick for $17.08 (Save $52.91)
- Tile Mate 2022 1-Pack for $17.99 (Save $7)
- Hydro Flask Cooler Cup for $18.71 (Save $6.24)
- BagSmart Toiletry Bag with Hanging Hook for $18.39 (Save $11.08)
► Related: The Best Water Bottles of 2022
White Elephant gifts under $25 at Amazon
- Smirly Bamboo Cutting Boards for $21.84 with on-page coupon (Save $4.15)
- She’s Birdie The Original Personal Safety Alarm for $23.96 (Save $5.99)
- Secura Electric Wine Opener for $23.97 (Save $6.02)
- JBL Vibe 100 True Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $24.95 (Save $25)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $24.99 (Save $25)
►Related: Stuff some camper's stockings with Yeti tumblers—on sale this Cyber Monday week
Cyber Monday 2022: Shopping Guide
- Cyber Monday deals: Cyber Monday 2022 isn't over yet—here are 130+ deals you can still shop
- Cyber Monday sales: Cyber Monday might be over, but these sales are still live
- Shop the best Cyber Monday deals under $100: 40+ deals on Solo Stove, Nike and Kate Spade
- Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Shop last-minute deals on tech, home goods, toys and fashion
- Walmart Cyber Monday deals: 125+ deals on Shark, Apple, Keurig and Vizio
- Best Buy Cyber Monday deals: Save on Sony, Apple, Samsung and more
- Samsung Cyber Monday deals: Savings on smartphones, appliances and TVs
- Wayfair Cyber Monday deals: 60+ best deals on Martha Stewart, KitchenAid, Dyson
- TV Cyber Monday deals: Shop discounts on LG, TCL, Hisense and Samsung screens
- Apple Cyber Monday deals: Save on AirPods, MacBooks, Apple Watches
- Toy Cyber Monday deals: 150+ best deals on LEGO, Melissa & Doug, shopDisney
- Appliance Cyber Monday deals: Score new appliances for less by Samsung, LG
- Laptop Cyber Monday deals: 50+ post-Cyber Monday laptop deals at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy
- Mattress Cyber Monday deals: Save on mattresses on Leesa, Nectar, Purple
- Designer Cyber Monday deals: Shop Kate Spade, Tory Burch and Michael Kors
- Target Cyber Monday deals: Discounts on air fryers, furniture, smart tech and more
- Lowe’s Cyber Monday deals: Shop markdowns on GE, DeWalt and Samsung
- Nordstrom Cyber Monday deals: 70+ deals on Calvin Klein, Kate Spade and more
Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: In a rush? Shop White Elephant gifts under $25 at Amazon for delivery in time for the holidays
Comments / 0