In a rush? Shop White Elephant gifts under $25 at Amazon for delivery in time for the holidays

By Kasey Caminiti, Reviewed
 4 days ago
In a rush? Shop White Elephant gifts under $25 at Amazon for delivery in time for the holidays.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

We've been scouring the web for all the best Cyber Monday deals for you, and while we love finding big-ticket items on sale, we know you might be shopping for some budget-friendly options this holiday season. Whether you have a gift exchange at the office or with your book club, we found the best White Elephant gifts under $25 on sale at Amazon .

If you are in a rush to pick up a winning White Elephant gift , Amazon is going to be your new best friend. Sign up for Amazon Prime and snag that free, fast shipping to get your deals delivered in time for your gift exchange.

Extended Cyber Monday Amazon deals 2022: 145+ best Amazon deals on Apple, Lego and iRobot

Holiday shopping: You can still score these last-minute Cyber Monday iPad deals

5 best deals under $25 at Amazon

  1. Dash Rapid Egg Cooker for $15.99 (Save $4)
  2. Anker Portable Charger for $16.17 (Save $1.82)
  3. Yeti Rambler 10-Ounce Wine Tumbler for $17.50 (Save $7.50)
  4. Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Sip Lid for $23.59 (Save $9.36)
  5. JBL Vibe 100 True Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $24.95 (Save $25)

White Elephant gifts under $10 at Amazon

Shop the best White Elephant gifts under $10 at Amazon today. Reviewed/Amazon

Related: Get up to 63% off Dash kitchen products at Amazon—save on blenders, juicers and more

White Elephant gifts under $15 at Amazon

We found the best White Elephant gifts under $15 on sale at Amazon. Reviewed/Amazon

Related: These best-selling iPhone cases are as low as $8.50 on Amazon for Cyber Monday

White Elephant gifts under $20 at Amazon

Shopping for White Elephant gifts? These deals are under $20 at Amazon right now. Reviewed/Amazon

Related: The Best Water Bottles of 2022

White Elephant gifts under $25 at Amazon

Check out our favorite White Elephant gifts under $25 on sale at Amazon right now. Reviewed/Amazon

►Related: Stuff some camper's stockings with Yeti tumblers—on sale this Cyber Monday week

Cyber Monday 2022: Shopping Guide

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: In a rush? Shop White Elephant gifts under $25 at Amazon for delivery in time for the holidays

