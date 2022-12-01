In a rush? Shop White Elephant gifts under $25 at Amazon for delivery in time for the holidays. Reviewed/Amazon

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

We've been scouring the web for all the best Cyber Monday deals for you, and while we love finding big-ticket items on sale, we know you might be shopping for some budget-friendly options this holiday season. Whether you have a gift exchange at the office or with your book club, we found the best White Elephant gifts under $25 on sale at Amazon .

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep deals coming every Sunday through Friday.

If you are in a rush to pick up a winning White Elephant gift , Amazon is going to be your new best friend. Sign up for Amazon Prime and snag that free, fast shipping to get your deals delivered in time for your gift exchange.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

► Extended Cyber Monday Amazon deals 2022: 145+ best Amazon deals on Apple, Lego and iRobot

► Holiday shopping: You can still score these last-minute Cyber Monday iPad deals

5 best deals under $25 at Amazon

White Elephant gifts under $10 at Amazon

Shop the best White Elephant gifts under $10 at Amazon today. Reviewed/Amazon

► Related: Get up to 63% off Dash kitchen products at Amazon—save on blenders, juicers and more

White Elephant gifts under $15 at Amazon

We found the best White Elephant gifts under $15 on sale at Amazon. Reviewed/Amazon

► Related: These best-selling iPhone cases are as low as $8.50 on Amazon for Cyber Monday

White Elephant gifts under $20 at Amazon

Shopping for White Elephant gifts? These deals are under $20 at Amazon right now. Reviewed/Amazon

► Related: The Best Water Bottles of 2022

White Elephant gifts under $25 at Amazon

Check out our favorite White Elephant gifts under $25 on sale at Amazon right now. Reviewed/Amazon

Sign up for Amazon Prime

►Related: Stuff some camper's stockings with Yeti tumblers—on sale this Cyber Monday week

Cyber Monday 2022: Shopping Guide

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: In a rush? Shop White Elephant gifts under $25 at Amazon for delivery in time for the holidays