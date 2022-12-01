Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray calls out Patrick Peterson for latest podcast comments

The Minnesota Vikings' Patrick Peterson has a podcast, "All Things Covered," where he frequently talks about his former team, the Arizona Cardinals.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has evidently had enough of it.

Murray, a former teammate of Peterson's, called out the defensive back on social media on Wednesday for recent comments about the QB on the podcast.

"This isn’t true …," part of Murray's Tweet said , "you got my number, if you really felt like this as a 'big bro' or 'mentor' you supposed to call me and tell me, not drag me so your podcast can grow…"

What had Murray so fired up?

Earlier this week, Peterson slammed the Cardinals quarterback on his podcast, saying that Murray only cared about himself.

Nov 27, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up prior to facing the Los Angeles Chargers at State Farm Stadium. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

“This is the same guy that you all put in his contract you got to study for four hours a week,” Peterson said of Murray on the podcast. “But the system messed up? They’re requiring you to study for 24 hours, but the system messed up?”

He added: "Kyler Murray don’t care about nobody but Kyler Murray. That’s just the matter of the fact."

This isn't the first time that Peterson has had words for his former teammate on his podcast.

Before the Vikings played the Cardinals earlier this season, Peterson said : “I’m getting two (interceptions) October 30. You already know who we are playing.

“I can’t wait. This is when the special celebration comes out. Put your seatbelt on because we’re about to ride.”

During the game, Peterson mocked Murray after an interception by teammate Harrison Smith with a dance from the Call of Duty video game.

"I think it was Call of Duty," Peterson said after the game, according to ESPN , when asked to identify his dance after the game. "Is that what they call it? Modern Warfare? I'm not a gamer. I don't know anything about video games. I just heard that game just came out."

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson (7) breaks up a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Robbie Anderson (81) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) The Associated Press

Interestingly, Peterson also went off on Cardinals general manager Steve Keim after that game, a 34-26 Vikings win in Week 8 (Peterson did not get two interceptions, or even one, as he had predicted, in the game).

"Where is Steve Keim, he's still running from me," Peterson said. "That's what I want to talk about, man to man, face to face. Stop running. I want to talk to him in his face, I want him to see this. I want to see to him person to person. Yeah, I need to see him person to person, stop running. Stop running! You said you were going to call me back. It's two years later."

Peterson couldn't resist commenting about Keim in the latest episode of his podcast.

"Ain't no maybe. He will be," Peterson said of Kingsbury potentially being a scapegoat for the Cardinals. "And the crazy thing about it, the guy who hired him will still have a job."

It doesn't appear like Peterson and his issues with his former team are going to go away anytime soon.

