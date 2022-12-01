ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray calls out Patrick Peterson for latest podcast comments

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

The Minnesota Vikings' Patrick Peterson has a podcast, "All Things Covered," where he frequently talks about his former team, the Arizona Cardinals.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has evidently had enough of it.

Murray, a former teammate of Peterson's, called out the defensive back on social media on Wednesday for recent comments about the QB on the podcast.

"This isn’t true …," part of Murray's Tweet said , "you got my number, if you really felt like this as a 'big bro' or 'mentor' you supposed to call me and tell me, not drag me so your podcast can grow…"

What had Murray so fired up?

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for exclusive content sent to your inbox

Earlier this week, Peterson slammed the Cardinals quarterback on his podcast, saying that Murray only cared about himself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Ih5x_0jTyzp4X00
Nov 27, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up prior to facing the Los Angeles Chargers at State Farm Stadium. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

“This is the same guy that you all put in his contract you got to study for four hours a week,” Peterson said of Murray on the podcast. “But the system messed up? They’re requiring you to study for 24 hours, but the system messed up?”

He added: "Kyler Murray don’t care about nobody but Kyler Murray. That’s just the matter of the fact."

This isn't the first time that Peterson has had words for his former teammate on his podcast.

Before the Vikings played the Cardinals earlier this season, Peterson said : “I’m getting two (interceptions) October 30. You already know who we are playing.

“I can’t wait. This is when the special celebration comes out. Put your seatbelt on because we’re about to ride.”

During the game, Peterson mocked Murray after an interception by teammate Harrison Smith with a dance from the Call of Duty video game.

"I think it was Call of Duty," Peterson said after the game, according to ESPN , when asked to identify his dance after the game. "Is that what they call it? Modern Warfare? I'm not a gamer. I don't know anything about video games. I just heard that game just came out."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wBZE7_0jTyzp4X00
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson (7) breaks up a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Robbie Anderson (81) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) The Associated Press

Interestingly, Peterson also went off on Cardinals general manager Steve Keim after that game, a 34-26 Vikings win in Week 8 (Peterson did not get two interceptions, or even one, as he had predicted, in the game).

"Where is Steve Keim, he's still running from me," Peterson said. "That's what I want to talk about, man to man, face to face. Stop running. I want to talk to him in his face, I want him to see this. I want to see to him person to person. Yeah, I need to see him person to person, stop running. Stop running! You said you were going to call me back. It's two years later."

Peterson couldn't resist commenting about Keim in the latest episode of his podcast.

"Ain't no maybe. He will be," Peterson said of Kingsbury potentially being a scapegoat for the Cardinals. "And the crazy thing about it, the guy who hired him will still have a job."

It doesn't appear like Peterson and his issues with his former team are going to go away anytime soon.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray calls out Patrick Peterson for latest podcast comments

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Jerry Jones reveals ridiculous reason why Ezekiel Elliott was disciplined

Ezekiel Elliott was not the starting running back when the Dallas Cowboys took the field Sunday night vs. the Colts. Here’s why he didn’t get the call. Entering Sunday night’s prime time clash with the Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott had played in 97 regular-season contests and started each one of them. And he was the club’s starter in four postseason games as well.
The Spun

Photos: Meet The NFL Owner's Daughter Who's Making Headlines

Life has been good for the Kansas City Chiefs organization as of late. Kansas City, led by a generational quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, has already won one Super Bowl and the Chiefs will likely contend for several more in the years to come. Chiefs ownership has to be pretty thrilled...
FanSided

Cardinals must keep this prospect out of Sean Murphy trade talks

The St. Louis Cardinals need to replace Yadier Molina, who retired at the end of this season. Sean Murphy makes a lot of sense, but it’ll cost them. Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics is one of the best two-way catchers in all of baseball, which is why he’s in such high demand. Oakland’s fire sale has lasted the better part of the last three offseasons, with Matt Olson and other young stars traded away for prospect capital.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2 Broncos players were fined for penalties in Week 12

Two Denver Broncos defenders have been fined by the NFL for penalties committed during a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 12. Broncos rookie safety Delarrin Turner-Yell was fined $4,379 for a facemask penalty, according to a report from KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis. Turner-Yell did not record any defensive stats in the game, but he did recover a fumbled punt on special teams.
Larry Brown Sports

NFL likely to flex Sunday Night Football in Week 15, too?

The NFL announced this past Tuesday that it was making several changes to its Week 14 lineup. A game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos, which was originally scheduled for Sunday Night Football, was moved to the 4:05 p.m. ET slot on CBS. It was replaced in primetime by a game between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers.
Larry Brown Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo carted to locker room with ankle injury

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was carted to the locker room with what the team was calling an ankle injury. Garoppolo suffered the injury on a sack in the first quarter and limped off the field. He was ultimately carted to the locker room, and the team said he was questionable to return to the game.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

698K+
Followers
74K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy