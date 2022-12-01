Read full article on original website
Related
WILX-TV
Transfer Portal Window Opens
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 45 day football transfer portal window opened Monday and is available to underclassmen through January 18th. Michigan tight end Eric All entered the portal. Quarterback Cade McNamara joined Iowa a week ago, because he is a graduate student and has two years of eligibility remaining. Michigan State portal entrees include through mid day Monday place kicker Jack Stone and veteran defensive linemen Jalen Hunt and Dashaun Mallory.
WILX-TV
Northwestern beats No. 20 Michigan State in Big Ten opener
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Boo Buie scored 20 points and Northwestern beat No. 20 Michigan State 70-63 on Sunday night in the Big Ten opener for both teams. Chase Audige added 15 points and Ty Berry had 13 for Northwestern (6-3). Mady Sossoko and A.J. Hoggard each had 12 points for Michigan State (5-3) and Joey Hauser added 10.
WILX-TV
MSU Falls Out of A-P Top 25
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team is no longer listed in the Associated Press weekly top 25 poll. The latest released Monday had the Spartans landing only three votes from the entire panel. The Spartans were ranked 12th two weeks ago. They have lost games to Notre Dame and Northwestern in the past week to fall to 5-4 on the season. The Spartans play at Penn State at 6:30pm this Wednesday.
WILX-TV
CFP: Georgia vs Ohio St in Peach; Michigan vs TCU in Fiesta
(AP) - Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State have made the College Football Playoff, giving the Big Ten multiple programs in the four-team field for the first time. The defending national champion and top-ranked Bulldogs and fourth-seeded Buckeyes will meet Dec. 31 at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. The second-seeded...
WILX-TV
Wallace leads No. 19 Kentucky past Michigan 73-69 in London
LONDON (AP) - Cason Wallace scored 14 points and Oscar Tshiebwe had a double-double to lead No. 19 Kentucky to a 73-69 victory over Michigan at the O2 Arena in a London showcase of two marquee American college sports teams. Wallace was 4 of 4 on 3-point shooting with his...
WILX-TV
Dansville Aggies beat reigning state champ Fowler Eagles
DANSVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - The Fowler Eagles have won back to back state titles, but their road to a third got a little bit tougher. They went into Dansville, and the Aggies beat them 36-22 to hand them their first loss of the season. Next, the Eagles play Pewamo-Westphalia and...
WILX-TV
Janae Tyler’s late free throw lifts Holt over Lansing Catholic
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Though just the second game of the young high school girl’s basketball season, Holt and Lansing Catholic traded heavyweight blows for all 32 minutes in a contest that had the feeling of a Regional Final. “Oh it was awesome. I think it’s great for both...
WILX-TV
Community colleges across US see significant decline in enrollment
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The community college enrollment crash caused by the COVID pandemic continues into the Fall 2022 semester. In Michigan, there are 31 community colleges. Of those 31 schools, the 7th largest community college is Lansing Community College with more than 11,000 students currently enrolled -- a 6% decrease from last year. Jackson College is the 13th largest college with more 4,900 students enrolled -- a 4% decrease from last year.
WILX-TV
New CATA bus routes announced for winter break
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Bus routes are expected to get a few changes before the end of the year. The Capital Area Transportation Authority announced on Monday that they are preparing to implement service changes over the winter break and during the upcoming holidays. CATA released the new routes that...
WILX-TV
Williamston secures win on the road over Portland
PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Portland Raiders and the Williamston Hornets have young squads, after losing key players to other schools and college. The Williamston Hornets have only two seniors, but they led them to a 39-33 win over Portland. Leisya Newell scored 13 points in the win. Next,...
WILX-TV
Upcoming closures at Ingham County 30th Judicial Circuit Court
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Offices of the Clerk of the Court at the Veterans Memorial Courthouse in Lansing and the County Courthouse in Mason of the 30th Circuit Court will be closed on Dec. 15 and Dec. 16. The closure will give employees the opportunity to conduct a pending case inventory.
WILX-TV
Livingston County Animal Shelter hosts ‘Top-Dog’ photo contest to promote pet licenses
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re wondering what to get your pet for Christmas, the Livingston County Animal Shelter recommends a license - if you don’t already have one. The shelter is teaming up with the Livingston County Treasure’s Office to spread the word about the importance of a pet license as part of its License to Love campaign.
WILX-TV
Jackson County Health Department awarded $3K to support Teen Pregnancy Prevention Initiative
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Health Department (JCHD) was awarded a $3,000 grant from the Youth Advisory Council Fund through the Jackson Community Foundation. These funds will be used to support the Jackson County Health Department’s Teen Pregnancy Prevention Initiative, specifically, the initiative’s Teen Council, Developing Responsibility in Our Peers (D.R.I.P).
WILX-TV
Downtown Lansing hopes to spread holiday joy with gift cards
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Area businesses are hoping to hear the ring of cash registers as the holiday shopping season shifts into high gear. Jingle bells are not the only sound of the season. On Monday, Lansing joined other communities that are launching programs aimed at getting shoppers to visit Lansing area stores.
WILX-TV
Historic railroad bridge on fire in Shiawassee County
DURAND, Mich. (WILX) - A railroad bridge in Shiawassee County was on fire. Officials said on Facebook that the Newberry Road wooden railroad trestle bridge over the Canadian National Railway line was on fire Saturday. The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office advised people to avoid the area while crews attempted to extinguish the fire.
WILX-TV
The City of Charlotte reminds residents to recycle string and holiday lights
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Charlotte is participating in string and holiday lights recycling. They are reminding residents that string and holiday lights do not go into regular curbside recycling bins. Recycling will be available during regular hours of operation now through January 31. Residents can take both...
WILX-TV
BWL closes northbound Cedar Street for water main repair
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The northbound land of Cedar Street was closed on Monday for repairs. The Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL) announced that the far east lane of northbound Cedar Street at Miller Road was closed for an emergency water main repair. Officials said southbound traffic will be maintained.
WILX-TV
Lansing nonprofit organization celebrates community support, funds used on children, families
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 15,000 abused, neglected, and at-risk people rely on Child and Family Charities for child welfare, behavioral health, and prevention services. That’s why so many people attended the Red Nose Ruckus Gala on Friday night in East Lansing. The Lansing-based nonprofit received sponsorships that...
Comments / 0