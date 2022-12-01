LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team is no longer listed in the Associated Press weekly top 25 poll. The latest released Monday had the Spartans landing only three votes from the entire panel. The Spartans were ranked 12th two weeks ago. They have lost games to Notre Dame and Northwestern in the past week to fall to 5-4 on the season. The Spartans play at Penn State at 6:30pm this Wednesday.

2 HOURS AGO