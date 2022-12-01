ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Todd Bowles blames players for Buccaneers struggles

By Kevin Harrish
 4 days ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may currently sit atop the division standings, but that doesn’t mean things have gone particularly well for the team so far this season. Tampa Bay actually has a losing record on the year and has lost four of its last six games, including last week’s game against the Cleveland Browns .

As the team continues to struggle, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles revealed where he’s placing the blame: the players and the leaders on the roster.

“It’s a players team,” Bowles said according to JoeBucsFan.com. “Every team that has winners that wins is a players team.

“The leaders lead and everybody else follows. So it’s time for our leaders to lead and step up. And everybody else has to follow, and make plays. Not just lead but make plays. And show them by example, show them by being vocal, show them by how they practice. And they’ve been doing that for the most part but, you know, we can’t piss away any more ball games sort of speak. So it’s time for us to step up and make plays. We got six games left until we’ve got to get in the tournament.”

Despite the struggles, the team is still in a prime position to make the NFL Playoffs.

The post Todd Bowles blames players for Buccaneers struggles appeared first on The Comeback: Today's Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Comments / 41

Denise Rickard
4d ago

Seems to me the coaching staff might want to review their culpability and step up their game planning. Seems like every team we play makes adjustments at half-time. Why don't the Bucs?

Reply(1)
19
Lebrownguy
4d ago

LMAO. Him and Leftwich are done after this season. Then Brady will most likely leave. we aren't seeing the playoffs for anouther 5 years.

Reply(1)
13
Wayne King
4d ago

Hey Todd you’re making some boneheaded calls that make it hard for them to execute, so how about you taking some of the blame, like 50%.

Reply(1)
12
