The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may currently sit atop the division standings, but that doesn’t mean things have gone particularly well for the team so far this season. Tampa Bay actually has a losing record on the year and has lost four of its last six games, including last week’s game against the Cleveland Browns .

As the team continues to struggle, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles revealed where he’s placing the blame: the players and the leaders on the roster.

“It’s a players team,” Bowles said according to JoeBucsFan.com. “Every team that has winners that wins is a players team.

“The leaders lead and everybody else follows. So it’s time for our leaders to lead and step up. And everybody else has to follow, and make plays. Not just lead but make plays. And show them by example, show them by being vocal, show them by how they practice. And they’ve been doing that for the most part but, you know, we can’t piss away any more ball games sort of speak. So it’s time for us to step up and make plays. We got six games left until we’ve got to get in the tournament.”

Despite the struggles, the team is still in a prime position to make the NFL Playoffs.

[ Joe Bucs Fan ]

The post Todd Bowles blames players for Buccaneers struggles appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .