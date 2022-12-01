LOS ANGELES – Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna was sworn in Saturday as Los Angeles County’s next sheriff. “Today I stand before you wearing this brand-new uniform — and now I have a badge to go with it — with an incredible amount of respect, because it’s the same uniform worn by those deputies who patrolled the neighborhood where I grew up,” Luna said, adding that when he played cops and robbers with other children, he always wanted to play the cop.

2 DAYS AGO