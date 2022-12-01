Read full article on original website
Penn State to Face Utah in Rose Bowl
PASADENA, Calif. – Penn State will be the Big Ten representative in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, facing Pac-12 champion Utah. With Big Ten champion Michigan being selected for the College Football Playoff, the Tournament of Roses traditionally selects the next-highest CFP- ranked team from that conference that is available. With fourth-ranked Ohio State also being selected for the playoff, that left the Nittany Lions as the only other Big Ten team in the College Football Playoff rankings available for selection.
Gas prices continue to drop in LA County
LOS ANGELES – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Monday for the 25th consecutive day, decreasing 1.2 cents to $4.85. The average price has decreased 58 times in the 61 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, falling $1.644, including 2.6 cents on Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 26.4 cents less than one week ago and 67.7 cents lower than one month ago, but 16 cents more than one year ago.
Dem club keeps up pressure for LA councilman to resign
LOS ANGELES – The morning after a leaked audio recording of three LA City Council members ignited a citywide furor in October, the Black Los Angeles Young Democrats (BLAYD) were at City Hall leading a protest, wearing some freshly-made gear. In one of the most controversial outtakes of her...
Actress Kerry Washington spends the day at Disneyland Resort
ANAHEIM, Calif. – Celebrities continue to spend their time at the Happiest Place on Earth!. Actress, producer, and director Kerry Washington shares a merry moment with Daisy Duck in front of Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle during the holidays at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022. Guests can enjoy holidays at the Disneyland Resort through Jan. 8, 2023.
Robert Luna sworn in as Sheriff, starts official duties Dec. 5
LOS ANGELES – Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna was sworn in Saturday as Los Angeles County’s next sheriff. “Today I stand before you wearing this brand-new uniform — and now I have a badge to go with it — with an incredible amount of respect, because it’s the same uniform worn by those deputies who patrolled the neighborhood where I grew up,” Luna said, adding that when he played cops and robbers with other children, he always wanted to play the cop.
Man charged with pimping woman, teen in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 32-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to pimping a 14-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman in Orange County. Donald David Jr. is charged with single felony counts each of human trafficking of a minor, pandering with a minor younger than 16, pimping, and pandering.
2 LAPD officers hurt in South LA traffic crash
LOS ANGELES – Two Los Angeles Police Department officers were injured, one seriously, when their patrol car collided with a vehicle being operated by a person suspected of driving while impaired, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred about 5 p.m. Sunday at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Hillcrest...
Sheriff’s department investigating car-to-car shooting near Carson
LOS ANGELES – A shooting investigation is underway, in the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles, when emergency responders located a bullet-riddled vehicle on the scene of a traffic accident. The accident around 9 a.m. on 223rd St. near Normandie Avenue. Witnesses saw two vehicles chasing each other prior...
Authorities ID man killed by hit-and-run driver in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Authorities Monday identified a man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Long Beach. The vehicle was eastbound on Second Street about 1 a.m. Sunday when it hit the man, who was crossing outside a marked crosswalk near Marina Drive, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
Argument leads to man being shot in front of LA area bar
LA MIRADA, Calif. – A man was shot while arguing with another man in front of a bar in La Mirada, authorities said Sunday. The shooting victim was expected to survive his injuries and the suspect was last seen driving away in a gray sedan, according to a watch sergeant at the sheriff’s Norwalk station.
Authorities ID woman killed in Covina crash
COVINA – A woman died Saturday in a multi-vehicle crash in Covina that sent two people to a hospital. Twenty-four-year-old La Puente resident Arcely Echeverria was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner’s office said. The crash at North Grand Avenue and East Toni Drive occurred about 7:30...
Silver Alert issued for man last seen in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. – A 66-year-old man last seen in Palmdale was reported missing Saturday. Warren Brown was last seen at approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday near Sungate and Grandview drives, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert for Brown on behalf of the Stockton Police Department. Neither agency has provided a photo of him.
Suspect in hit-and-run arrested by LAPD SWAT officers
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A man who allegedly collided with a Los Angeles Police Department SWAT unit with his pickup truck and tried to flee was in custody Saturday evening after his truck was blocked in by Bearcat armored vehicles. The crash was reported at 7:53 p.m. when a...
Woman, 89, killed in South LA hit-and-run
LOS ANGELES – An 89-year-old woman was fatally hit by a vehicle in the South Los Angeles area, and authorities Friday sought the public’s help to find the motorist. The woman was struck about 11:10 p.m. Thursday at Central Avenue south of 108th Street and died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Person killed after being struck by garbage truck in San Pedro
SAN PEDRO, Calif. – LAPD is investigating a person being fatally struck by a garbage truck in San Pedro. Responders were called to the scene shortly after 5 a.m., Monday morning, for a vehicle vs pedestrian investigation on 13th St. and Pacific Ave. Upon arrival, they located one individual...
Motorcyclist killed in fatal crash in Orange County
FULLERTON – A 27-year-old man died Saturday when a car crashed into his motorcycle in Fullerton. The crash occurred about 9:55 a.m. in the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and State College Boulevard, according to Fullerton police Capt. Jon Radus. “Preliminary investigation indicates that the motorcyclist was stopped facing westbound...
Authorities ID woman killed in fatal Inglewood crash
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – A woman killed in a two-vehicle crash in unincorporated Inglewood was publicly identified Monday. Gregoria Barraza Mendez was 51 years old, according to the coroner’s office. Her city of residence was not available. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 10:40 p.m. Saturday to Van Ness...
Anaheim officer-involved shooting leaves officer, man wounded
ANAHEIM, Calif. – An 18-year-old man is hospitalized Saturday after being shot by police in Anaheim, authorities said. Officers from the Anaheim Police Department responded at 10:25 p.m. Friday to a shots fired call at a large house party in the 900 block of South Sherrill Street. Police arrived...
One killed, one injured in two-vehicle crash in Orange County
WESTMINSTER, Calif. – A person was killed and another person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Westminster, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 1:15 a.m. to the area of McFadden Avenue and Magnolia Street, the Orange County Fire Authority reported. One person was pronounced dead...
One killed, two injured in multi-vehicle crash in Covina
COVINA, Calif. – One person suffered fatal injuries in a multi-vehicle crash in Covina Saturday, where paramedics rushed two people to a hospital, authorities said. The crash at North Grand Avenue and East Toni Drive occurred at about 7:30 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. Firefighters and paramedics dispatched...
