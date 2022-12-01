Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Man reported missing out of Augusta Co.
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WDBJ) - Martin “Marty” Eugene Lampkin Sr., 52, was reported missing Sunday by a friend after he was last reported seen at his Waynesboro residence around 6 p.m. Saturday. Lampkin is six-feet-five-inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. He was last reported seen with a red and...
altavistajournal.com
Blair Construction selected to build new Clarksville Elementary School
Mecklenburg County Public Schools has selected Gretna-based Blair Construction, Inc. to build the new Clarksville Elementary School, Blair Construction President Tim Clark and the Mecklenburg County School Board announced in early November. For the $29.5 million project, Blair will renovate and raze portions of the current school building — built...
WDBJ7.com
No credible threat found at Washington and Lee; classes resuming as scheduled Friday
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The university says no credible threat was found; classes will resume Friday as scheduled. EARLIER STORY: A building at Washington and Lee University has been evacuated and is being checked for a possible explosive device. According to an alert on the university’s website Thursday, a...
wfxrtv.com
Big delays expected on Interstate 81 this week
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — According to the Virginia Department of Transportation southbound Interstate 81 lanes will be closed at two locations this week and are expected to impact traffic significantly. VDOT asks drivers to pay attention to message boards, expect delays, and consider alternate routes. Starting Monday, December 5...
NBC 29 News
CPD investigating shooting on West Main St.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police responded to a report of a shooting at 7:44 Saturday, December 3, according to a press release from UVA police. The incident happened on the 800 block of West Main Street. The release says police saw a victim with a gunshot wound. There is...
schillingshow.com
1000 words: Albemarle County Public Schools “dumps” hundreds of serviceable desks and chairs
From a deputy community watchdog, what appears to be hundreds of perfectly good chairs and desks are thrown into dumpsters at the Albemarle County Public Schools “Surplus Warehouse.”. From the Albemarle County Public Schools Environmental Management System:. The Albemarle County Public School Division is committed to Environmental Compliance, Pollution...
timesvirginian.com
Attorney Kevin Bailey announces plan to run for 56th Delegate seat
This afternoon at Courthouse Square, Appomattox attorney Kevin Bailey announced that he is entering the race for Virginia's 56th House of Delegates seat in the 2023 elections. Appomattox has been redistricted to the 56th District recently after being in the 59th District. Bailey is running as a Republican candidate. He...
cbs19news
Police looking for suspect in aggravated assault Saturday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An off grounds aggravated assault was reported to the University Police Saturday evening, December 3, 2022, at 7:44 PM. This incident occurred in the 800 block of W Main Street Charlottesville, VA 22903. Officers arrived on the scene and observed a victim with a gunshot...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Police make 10 arrests in series of criminal incidents dating back to May
Albemarle County Police have announced 10 arrests in what they say is a series of connected criminal incidents that have occurred over the past several months. Meleak Domorion Clark, 19, of Farmville, Jalonnie Antonio Henson, 19, of Charlottesville, and Devontae Markel Johnson, 18, of Albemarle County, and seven juveniles, unnamed due to their ages, have been detained in connection to a run of vehicle larcenies and shootings, the ACPD said on Thursday.
cbs19news
Police say Charlottesville area has a gang problem, members are juveniles
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department said on Thursday that the Charlottesville area has a gang problem. "You have a choice to end this. There's only a matter of time before you or someone you love is shot and killed. So, let's end this cycle now," said Colonel Sean Reeves a press conference Thursday.
WSET
LIST: Christmas parades happening in the Heart of Virginia
(WSET) — There will be four Christmas parades across the viewing area on Saturday. This parade kicks off on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The theme for this parade is "The Spirit of Christmas." The parade is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The Appomattox Christmas Parade. This parade is...
chathamstartribune.com
A mission for recording moments, events
Stavros “Stabby” Calos died in 2014 and after that, his widow, Margaret, decided to make the basement off-limits. The basement of the cozy log cabin, now within the city limits of Danville, contained Stabby’s darkroom and thousands of photographs dating back to the early 1960s. The black and white and color pictures, stored in plastic totes, captured myriad moments in the lives of Danville and Pittsylvania County residents— as well as the city itself.
1061thecorner.com
3 adults, 7 juveniles arrested in shooting and car theft gang activity in Albemarle County
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle County Police announce the arrests of 3 adults and 7 juveniles in 7 shots fired and 29 car theft incidents since July. Police Chief Sean Reeves said while crime is down overall in the county, these incidents between Barracks and Rio roads in the county are associated with gang activity… including the July-August cluster of shooting in Abbington Crossing apartments.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: One dead in overnight fire at residence on Pen Park Lane
One person was found dead inside a residence in the 1100 block of Pen Park Lane in Charlottesville as a result of an overnight structure fire. Career and volunteer units from Albemarle County, as well as units from Charlottesville Fire Department, were dispatched to the report of the structure fire at 12:40 a.m. Friday.
wfxrtv.com
LFD makes high-wire rescue on Jefferson Street
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Fire Department says their ladder Truck 1 was called to make a high-wire rescue on Thursday. Firefighters say they were called to Jefferson Street to rescue a pair of workers whose boom truck stopped working. This left the workers stranded approximately 50 feet in the air.
WSLS
Liberty students react to Deion Sanders going to Colorado
ROANOKE, Va. – A group of students at Liberty University started a petition to get Deion Sanders to come to the school as the Head Football Coach. The students share their reaction now learning Sanders will coach at Colorado after his success at Jackson State.
thenewsprogress.com
Pittsylvania/Danville and Southside Health Districts Encourages All Residents to Get Vaccinated for the Flu
DANVILLE, Va. – In advance of National Influenza Vaccination Week December 5-9, the Pittsylvania/Danville and Southside health districts reminds everyone six months and older to get their annual influenza (flu) vaccine. With flu activity elevated nationally, Virginia is currently seeing very high levels of the influenza virus. In fact,...
WSLS
One dead after tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Rockbridge County
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police says one person is dead following a tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Rockbridge County. Authorities told 10 News that the crash happened at about 11 p.m. on Sunday (Dec. 4) at the 202 mile marker. The crash closed both southbound lanes but...
WDBJ7.com
crozetgazette.com
Secrets of the Blue Ridge: Crozet East
The east side of Crozet is just packed with history! To get up to speed on those happenings, join in on this short, eastbound 1.35 mile jaunt. Where to begin? At Crozet’s “Mile-Zero”—the four-way stop-sign intersection beside the red brick 1923 Chesapeake and Ohio passenger depot.
