Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Mark Anniversary With Sweet Tributes

Photo: Getty Images

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary in the sweetest way: sharing loving tributes to each other.

Jonas took to Instagram on Thursday (December 1) to reflect on how fast time flies when you're with the ones you love, sharing two beautiful photos from his and Chopra's 2018 wedding ceremony.

"And just like that it's been 4 years," he captioned the set of photos, adding a red heart emoji. "happy anniversary my love."

Chopra shared a heartfelt post of her own alongside a photo of the pair mid-move on the dance floor, Jonas in a shining light-colored suit and Chopra looking stunning in a red gown. She also gave fans a tip on finding a partner who can stand the test of time.

"Find yourself a guy that reminds you everyday that you're loved," she wrote. "Happy anniversary babe."

Since their multi-day wedding celebrations in India four years ago, the couple have gone on to welcome their first child together, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas . Their little girl was born in January 2022 via surrogate and they faced the difficult challenge of seeing her in the NICU for 100 days before finally coming home. Since then, she has been doing "amazing."

Jonas and Chopra have also showed their daughter off to the world, always keeping her face hidden, to share sweet moments between their family, from celebrating Malti's first Diwali to giving fans a glimpse at her adorable sleepy face .